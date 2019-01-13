More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Messi scores 400th La Liga, 575th Barcelona goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
La Liga’s all-time leading goal scorer has reached another milestone.

Lionel Messi’s 53rd minute goal against Eibar on Sunday gave Barcelona its second goal of a 3-0 win, and doubled as Messi’s 400th in league play.

That’s 400 in 435 games.

[ SPURS-MAN UTD: JPW's 3 things | Kane injured ]

Messi scored the goal in a fashion befitting both his club and what he does to elevate their style, with the move coming at the end of some well-chosen passes. He then uses a trademark burst of speed to create plenty of space and get the big 4-0-0.

It’s also his 575th goal for Barcelona in all competitions. The only thing which would’ve been better is if he collected one more assist to give him 225 for his career and a direct hand in 800 goals for Barca.

Nice solid numbers there. He’s had a nice career.

Solskjaer beats Pochettino in public Man United job interview

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
LONDON — The boardroom was 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium. The interview: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer v. Mauricio Pochettino for the Manchester United job.

The former has his nose in front, for now.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Billed as a clash between Solskjaer and Pochettino and who will be handed the chance to lead United long-term, an absorbing end-to-end clash took place at Wembley as United shaded a splendid encounter.

This was a statement win from United and Solskjaer which breathed new life into their season.

David De Gea made several wonderful saves to deny Spurs in the second half as the Red Devils sealed a fifth-straight Premier League win (it was the biggest so far by some margin) to kick off Solskjaer’s reign as caretaker boss.

The way he has rejuvenated Marcus Rashford as a central striker and Paul Pogba as a dominant no.10 are two of the biggest reasons for giving him the United job on a permanent basis right now.

After the game both Solskjaer and Pochettino, who were shown enjoying a warm embrace before the game, were asked about their supposed duel to be sat in the hot seat at Old Trafford for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

“This game was never about me or him. You made it out to be, for us it is three points,” Solskjaer said. “We had to beat them today if we are going to have the chance to catch them. We were 10 points behind them, now we are seven. Seven points is catchable. 13 impossible. 10 difficult. Now, we have a chance.”

Pochettino was standoffish when asked about the rumored battle between himself and Solskjaer to take the United job.

Instead he focused on how much better Tottenham were than United throughout the 90 minutes and how De Gea was the difference between the teams.

“It is not ethical to talk about what he is doing or what I am doing. You can only talk about the game. Today, to talk about the game, of course we were better,” Pochettino said. “I think we dominated the game, we created more chances than them, and the second half we created 11 shots on target that produced 11 saves from the goalkeeper. It was a game and a battle between Tottenham and Manchester United. If not, we need to play him against me, one v. one, on the pitch. And then the next game against Fulham, Ranieri. The next game, Sarri. Come on, it is football.”

The fact that Solskjaer beat Pochettino to close the gap on Spurs and leave United just six points off the top four shows his ability to deliver big wins at key moments, and how that extends from his playing career to his managerial career.

He is getting the most out of this Man United squad and has them playing to their strengths. No doubt.

But the sample size is still too small to suggest he is by far the best long-term prospect to take charge of United.

Pochettino may well be the best man to lead them into a brave new world with youngsters at the core if United decide to make their move for him this summer and he decides he has taken Spurs as far as he can.

But back to the man of the moment, Solskjaer: United’s legendary forward admitted he isn’t thinking about taking over full-time when his caretaker role ends, even if he has mentioned it a few times over the last month since he took over from Jose Mourinho.

“I am just doing my job every single day here until the contract runs out, the end of June, I will have a holiday in there. I am not thinking about that whatsoever,” Solskjaer said.

But there’s no doubt the win at Spurs, and against Pochettino, has massively boosted his chances of getting the gig on a permanent basis.

“The win here was massive. The team spirit was massive. The belief and joy in the dressing room absolutely fantastic,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we have been away for a week working on certain things and when the boys see the benefits of that work, both fitness and maybe tactically. It is massive. Results like this, against big teams, they do give you confidence.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, De Gea summed up what Solskjaer has done to lift the gloom from the Mourinho era.

“The manager brought some happiness, the players are playing well and the team is very strong now. This is the real Manchester United.”

Man Utd marvels at De Gea; Pogba praises Solskjaer plan

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
David De Gea had to make so many saves against Tottenham Hotspur that the Manchester United star shot-stopper couldn’t pick a favorite.

Moreover, he couldn’t recall them all.

“I don’t even remember some of the saves so I can’t pick a best,” De Gea said. “The manager brought some happiness, the players are playing well and the team is very strong now. This is the real Manchester United.”

[ MORE: Match recap | JPW's 3 things ]

De Gea was speaking after United, still flawed, picked up a memorable 1-0 win over Spurs at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, inspiring interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to quip of winning with 11 saves that “You are allowed to have a good goalkeeper.”

Goal scorer Marcus Rashford couldn’t help but rave about De Gea, especially after the Spaniard bailed Rashford off the hook when Toby Alderweireld got free to turn a shot on goal from close range.

“It wasn’t about the goals today, it was about the keeper,” Rashford said. “The amount of saves he’s made is tremendous.”

Luke Shaw, on Twitter, clearly agrees.

Then there’s Paul Pogba, who set up Rashford for the goal with an outstanding diagonal ball that swept around the Spurs back line.

But while the confident Pogba admitted he made a sublime pass, he was one of the few offering credit beyond De Gea. The Frenchman loved the performance of… wait for it… his manager.

“Yeah it’s a great ball but we’ve been training on this,” Pogba said. “We knew that is the weakness of Tottenham when they attack one side, they really get high and you need to attack in the opposite side. That’s what we did and we scored a goal. We prepared on this. We knew we could hurt them in that context. … It was a big test. Tottenham need points. We needed points. Today really team performance was the key. We did it today and are really proud.”

And he says Solskjaer compares him to a player from the manager’s playing days.

“The manager tells me to get into the box and score goals,” Pogba said. “The best example is Frank Lampard.”

Three things we learned: Tottenham v. Man United (highlights)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2019, 1:32 PM EST
LONDON — Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley top keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s perfect record intact and all but end Spurs’ faint hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

[ MORE: Solskjaer, Pochettino react

Marcus Rashford struck in the first half to win it, as United are just six points off the top four and have won six on the trot in all competitions since Jose Mourinho left.

[ MORE: Kane injured? ]

This was by far the biggest test for Solskjaer and he had David De Gea to thank for the win. The Spaniard denied Harry Kane and Dele Alli on multiple occasions after a Spurs onslaught in the second half.

Here’s what we learned from a pulsating clash.

RASHFORD, POGBA KEY TO UNITED’S REVIVAL

United’s first goal summed up exactly what has changed at the club since Solskjaer arrived and Jose Mourinho departed. Paul Pogba played a long, inch-perfect pass and Marcus Rashford (solely used as a center forward by Mourinho) raced onto it and finished superbly across goal. The simplicity of United’s play is clear for all to see as Solskjaer has stripped them back to basics and allowed Pogba, Rashford, Martial and Lingard the freedom to attack whenever they see fit. Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic shielded the back four superbly and they had a solid back four. It really isn’t that difficult. Rashford has been superb under Solskjaer, scoring four goals in his five PL games in charge and he’s now been involved in 10 goals in his last nine PL games (five goals, five assists). This was the first time in his career he’s scored in three-straight league games and the local lad has clearly benefitted from spending some time with a predatory finisher like Solskjaer on the training ground. It is looking more absurd by the week that Mourinho didn’t play Rashford centrally and failed to give Pogba the freedom to be a no. 10.

SOLSKJAER BEATS POCHETTINO IN PUBLIC JOB INTERVIEW

After this enthralling end-to-end encounter Ed Woodward’s finger will be hovering over and between two names on the contact list on his phone: “Mauricio. Ole. Mauricio. Ole. Hmmm..”

Both Solskjaer and Pochettino will have come out of this gripping, committed with credit to prove that they can set up teams to attack, entertain and have the quality to at least be in the top four. The sample size of five wins his first five Premier League games is too small to say Solskajer should be United’s preferred choice as their long-term manager, but there’s no doubt this was a huge feather in his cap if he’s going to get the job on a full-time basis when his caretaker role ends in May. There were obvious defensive flaws for United which David de Gea’s brilliance covered up (more on that below), but the way Solskjaer has instantaneously returned swagger to United’s attack, midfield and pretty much their entire team is remarkable. He is a born winner, someone who knows the club inside out and would probably manage United for a fraction of the salary Pochettino would demand. He matched Sir Matt Busby’s United record of winning his first five league games in charge and Solskjaer can do no wrong. In a very public job interview he got the better of Pochettino, as the latter was let down by his slack strikers.

TOTTENHAM SUCCUMB TO DE GEA’S BRILLIANCE

There is no shame on holding your hands up and saying it is not your day. Tottenham had to do that Sunday. David de Gea produced four superb saves in the second half alone as the Spaniard stood tall to deny Harry Kane and Dele Alli twice when it seemed improbably they would be denied. De Gea’s sublime form has been the one constant through United’s struggles in the post-Ferguson era and he put on a clinic in the second half with save after save with his feet to leave Kane looking to the heavens in disbelief. Those who remember the Ferguson era so fondly are perhaps easy to forget the big saves Peter Schmeichel made time and time again.

De Gea will need to carry on this form until the end of the season if United are to sneak their way into the top four.

After a wobble over the summer with Spain, there is no doubt he is back to his best. From his foot saves to standing tall to putting Spurs’ strikers off at key moments, De Gea was the real reason United won at Wembley.

De Gea, Man Utd stymy Spurs at Wembley (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
  • United winners of five-straight PL matches
  • De Gea makes 11 saves
  • Pogba spies Rashford for spectacular goal
  • MORE: JPW's 3 things | Kane injured

Marcus Rashford scored the goal, and David De Gea did the rest as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the latest feather for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s cap.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was especially good in pulling the Red Devils level on points with fifth place Arsenal, six points back of the Top Four.

Spurs’ title ambitions take a huge hit, sinking nine points behind leaders Liverpool and remaining two back of Man City before Monday’s final match of Week 22.

Harry Kane was injured deep in stoppage time and limped down the tunnel after the final whistle.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

There was early action to be sure, as Harry Winks missed a pair of promising bids to hit the frame before Jesse Lingard hammered a shot over goal and Marcus Rashford cut a shot to Hugo Lloris at the other end.

Lloris stopped an in-tight effort from Anthony Martial in the 18th minute, and an ensuing corner was cleared by Spurs’ Harry Kane.

The English captain thought he’d put Spurs ahead when he poked a loose ball past De Gea, but he was offside when Dele Alli touched Kieran Trippier‘s cross.

Paul Pogba swept a tremendous ball over the Spurs defense to meet Rashford’s run, and the young Englishman spun a pinpoint ball inside the far post.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

De Gea stopped Kane on a prime chance just three minutes into the second half. He’d then make an outstanding low save on Dele 90 seconds later.

The chances kept coming, with Lloris and De Gea trading moments between the sticks.

Dele had a long 2v1 cued up by Erik Lamela, but couldn’t get the ball across to Heung-Min Son and hit a ball into De Gea’s shins.

De Gea then made another strong reaction save, his left leg planted on the goal line to deny Kane at close range.

And again! De Gea’s right foot stopped Kane from eight yards out in the 86th.