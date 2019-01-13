More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Reports: Chelsea may activate Ake buyback; Gueye wanted by PSG

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
Bournemouth and Everton are in the headlines for reasons other than the Toffees’ 2-0 defeat of the Cherries at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Both sides are being mentioned in Sky Sports transfer centre as potential sellers of lynchpins, which makes the rumors both eyebrow-raising and differing degrees of unlikely.

One seems wildly amiss, with Paris Saint-Germain linked with a $51 million bid for Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye (although could Marco Silva use the dough to bring in ol’ Watford pal Abdoulaye Doucoure? We digress).

The box-to-box giant would certainly help PSG boss Thomas Tuchel in his bid to succeed in the Champions League, but the money would seemingly have to be higher for Everton to consider selling a key part of Marco Silva’s attack-first XI.

The same fee is being quoted for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, though the Cherries might have no recourse if the 23-year-old Dutchman fancies a return to Stamford Bridge.

Sold in 2017 after a successful loan stint at the Vitality Stadium, Ake has played 60 times between the loan and permanent stints with Eddie Howe but reportedly has a $51m buyback clause in the deal.

For what it’s worth, we’re now seeing why Real Madrid and Barcelona are putting ungodly release clauses in contracts for players; Eight deals sealed by Premier League clubs this summer and fall are worth more than Ake’s release clause, which would’ve been a Top Two or Three transfer fee for a defender fee when he was signed. Now it’d be sixth.

Everton tops Bournemouth at soggy Goodison (video)

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
  • Toffees’ 2nd win since December
  • Zouma, Digne connect for winner
  • Calvert-Lewin adds insurance in stoppage time
  • Bournemouth one point in last four PL matches

Kurt Zouma‘s second half goal propelled Everton to a rare win during a soggy 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth on Sunday at Goodison Park.

The win is Everton’s first at home in the Premier League since a Nov. 24 defeat of Cardiff City, and pushes the Toffees into 10th with 30 points. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from an Ademola Lookman assist deep in stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Bournemouth is 12th with 27 points.

A steady, heavy rain plagued the first half, as players like Gylfi Sigurdsson skidded shots wide of goal which may normally have troubled the goalkeeper.

How sloppy was it? The clubs attempted 15 shots on target, but only two were on target (Both sides hit the woodwork once).

Bournemouth’s David Brooks was very involved, hitting the post late in the half after seeing an early penalty shout rightly denied when Idrissa Gueye made a fine intervention in the box.

Richarlison had a shot blocked and put the rebound past Asmir Begovic only to see Nathan Ake make a final goal line clearance.

Bernard then won a free kick off Jefferson Lerma, centrally-located from about 30 yards out.

Everton broke through a few touches after a corner kick, as Lucas Digne sent the ball atop the six for Zouma to turn into the goal with a fine header.

Richarlison missed with his attempt of a diving header to turn Sigurdsson’s cross on goal.

Jordan Pickford was needed twice in stoppage time as Everton held on for the win.

Watch Live: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Spurs look to keep pace with the leaders while Manchester United aims to keep up its table climb in the stiffest test of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s young managerial career with the Red Devils (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United keeps Romelu Lukaku on the bench in favor of a front three with Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial.

A win for United would send the Red Devils to 41 points, level with fifth place Arsenal.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Foyth, Skipp, Lamela, Llorente.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Dalot, Pereira, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku.

Tyler Adams reacts to debut with RB Leipzig (video)

@RBLeipzig_EN
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
The Bundesliga is in winterpause, but many Americans eyebrows were raised when RB Leipzig staged a friendly with Turkish powers Galatasaray on Saturday.

That’s because USMNT midfielder and former New York Red Bulls star Tyler Adams played his debut half for RBL, whose assistant coach is former RBNY boss Jesse Marsch.

Adams played the first 45 minutes of the match as fourth-place RBL prepares for Borussia Dortmund in a big table tilt on Saturday, hoping to close to within eight points of the leaders.

He’s made a positive impression in Leipzig, and manager Ralf Rangnick has said the 19-year-old is a player for now and later.

Still, for Adams to be thrown right into the frying pan for a match against the leaders would show a serious (and wonderful) commitment from the Bundesliga club, who has regularly deployed Kevin Kampl and Diego Demme at defensive midfielder.

It’s probably safe to assume that, squad fitness aside, it takes some time for him to get the call for huge RBL matches. USMNT will take quite a bit of solace if it happens right away.

Twitter feed @USMNTonly did us all a real solid by putting Adams’ meaningful moments from the friendly into one video, and also including his post-match interview.

Watch Live: Everton v. Bournemouth

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 8:39 AM EST
Marco Silva could use some relief at Everton, which won’t come if Bournemouth wins to pass its Sunday hosts on the Premier League table on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Goodison Park is the scene for the Cherries’ visit. Everton hopes for a respite from its miserable run, which started with the club in sixth place when the calendar hit December and could see them in 12th with a loss.

A win, on the other hand, would see Everton climb into 10th.

Bournemouth is 0-7 against Top Six clubs, but 8-3-3 against the rest of the league. It won’t have Callum Wilson, who has a hamstring strain which is not considered long-term.

The two sides drew earlier this season at the Vitality Stadium.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Gueye, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Lookman, RicharlisonSubs: Stekelenburg, Walcott, Mina, Tosun, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Kenny.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Cook, Ake, Clyne, Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser, King, Stanislas. Subs: Boruc, Surman, Mousset, Ibe, Daniels, Rico, Simpson.