Tyler Adams reacts to debut with RB Leipzig (video)

The Bundesliga is in winterpause, but many Americans eyebrows were raised when RB Leipzig staged a friendly with Turkish powers Galatasaray on Saturday.

That’s because USMNT midfielder and former New York Red Bulls star Tyler Adams played his debut half for RBL, whose assistant coach is former RBNY boss Jesse Marsch.

Adams played the first 45 minutes of the match as fourth-place RBL prepares for Borussia Dortmund in a big table tilt on Saturday, hoping to close to within eight points of the leaders.

He’s made a positive impression in Leipzig, and manager Ralf Rangnick has said the 19-year-old is a player for now and later.

Still, for Adams to be thrown right into the frying pan for a match against the leaders would show a serious (and wonderful) commitment from the Bundesliga club, who has regularly deployed Kevin Kampl and Diego Demme at defensive midfielder.

It’s probably safe to assume that, squad fitness aside, it takes some time for him to get the call for huge RBL matches. USMNT will take quite a bit of solace if it happens right away.

Twitter feed @USMNTonly did us all a real solid by putting Adams’ meaningful moments from the friendly into one video, and also including his post-match interview.

Tyler Adams after his Leipzig debut. pic.twitter.com/kTHur3UDVt — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 13, 2019

