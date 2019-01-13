More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Watch Live: Everton v. Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 8:39 AM EST
Marco Silva could use some relief at Everton, which won’t come if Bournemouth wins to pass its Sunday hosts on the Premier League table on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Goodison Park is the scene for the Cherries’ visit. Everton hopes for a respite from its miserable run, which started with the club in sixth place when the calendar hit December and could see them in 12th with a loss.

A win, on the other hand, would see Everton climb into 10th.

Bournemouth is 0-7 against Top Six clubs, but 8-3-3 against the rest of the league. It won’t have Callum Wilson, who has a hamstring strain which is not considered long-term.

The two sides drew earlier this season at the Vitality Stadium.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Gueye, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Lookman, RicharlisonSubs: Stekelenburg, Walcott, Mina, Tosun, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Kenny.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Cook, Ake, Clyne, Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser, King, Stanislas. Subs: Boruc, Surman, Mousset, Ibe, Daniels, Rico, Simpson.

Tyler Adams reacts to debut with RB Leipzig (video)

@RBLeipzig_EN
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
The Bundesliga is in winterpause, but many Americans eyebrows were raised when RB Leipzig staged a friendly with Turkish powers Galatasaray on Saturday.

That’s because USMNT midfielder and former New York Red Bulls star Tyler Adams played his debut half for RBL, whose assistant coach is former RBNY boss Jesse Marsch.

Adams played the first 45 minutes of the match as fourth-place RBL prepares for Borussia Dortmund in a big table tilt on Saturday, hoping to close to within eight points of the leaders.

He’s made a positive impression in Leipzig, and manager Ralf Rangnick has said the 19-year-old is a player for now and later.

Still, for Adams to be thrown right into the frying pan for a match against the leaders would show a serious (and wonderful) commitment from the Bundesliga club, who has regularly deployed Kevin Kampl and Diego Demme at defensive midfielder.

It’s probably safe to assume that, squad fitness aside, it takes some time for him to get the call for huge RBL matches. USMNT will take quite a bit of solace if it happens right away.

Twitter feed @USMNTonly did us all a real solid by putting Adams’ meaningful moments from the friendly into one video, and also including his post-match interview.

Reports: Simeone, Southgate on Manchester United’s list

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 8:10 AM EST
It seems Manchester United’s pursuit of a new manager has not lost any steam, even as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts his undefeated Manchester United record on the line Sunday.

The Red Devils have been linked with two more names this weekend, one a long-time whisper and the other a bit of a surprise.

The Daily Mirror reports that Diego Simeone has been “sounded out” by United’s brass, with 18 months left on his Atletico Madrid contract and La Liga’s mainstays actively seeking to extend his 7-year reign in Spain.

And United is also considering England boss Gareth Southgate as an option, according to Sky Sports, touting the manager’s acumen in developing young players and strong reputation in the soccer community.

The two options could hardly be more different, or less likely. Simeone is a no-brainer for literally any open job on Earth, while Southgate’s flower has just bloomed and is merely a prospect having held one Premier League job at the club level.

Simeone is a master tactician capable of leading an aggressive attack, but more likely to err on the side prudent of than free-flowing at all costs, especially in big matches.

A fireball on the sidelines, Simeone also has a resume reputation few managers can touch. He won La Liga during the Ronaldo-Messi era in 2013-14, twice claimed the Europa League, has won the Copa del Rey, and was a two-time Champions League runner-up all while dealing with sales of Theo Hernandez, Arda Turan, Mario Mandzukic, Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa, and David De Gea (who has since returned).

As for Southgate, his reputation has grown in a big way since leading England to the 2018 World Cup semifinal and the inaugural UEFA Nations League knockout rounds. He has unrivaled job security in terms of the Three Lions job, having led England’s U-21 to the Toulon Tournament title and helped developed many of their stars.

But his club experience as a manager is less impressive, winning 29 percent of his games at Middlesbrough over three seasons. He led Boro to 12th, 13th, and 19th place Premier League finishes, and left the relegated club in its first season during the Championship.

Southgate would still, of course, be an attractive option.

Battle brewing for Batshuayi after Valencia loan ends

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
Michy Batshuayi appears destined to spend his entire career being loaned out, by Chelsea, to various clubs around Europe.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, Batshuayi has played more than 50 largely forgettable games for his parent club, an electric 14 games for Borussia Dortmund, and an altogether disastrous 23 games for Valencia. Now, after just five months, his time in La Liga is set to end prematurely.

Valencia sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed this week that Batshuayi’s season-long loan would be cut short on the heels of some very critical comments made by manager Marcelino. Following a recent loss to Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey, Marcelino held nothing back in tearing into Batshuayi — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think we have to get in some strikers. I’ve clearly run out of patience with certain individuals.

“We could have gone in front in the first minute. It was the best opportunity I have seen us create for six months. If you can’t even get a shot in on target you are not fit to play in the Primera Liga for Valencia.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement or a glowing recommendation for future employment. Alas, Batshuayi isn’t expected to have any trouble finding a new club as a number of sides are desperate to land the 25-year-old Belgian for the rest of the season.

Everton would love to have him at Goodison Park, but given that they took Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea already this season, they would have to sign him on a permanent transfer. With that event seemingly unlikely, Thierry Henry’s Monaco is another option. Henry, who coached Batshuayi and the Belgium squad the last two years, confirmed interest while attempting to remain coy — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Michy? I know him, we rubbed shoulders with Belgium, he is a player who can be interesting. But again, nothing is done. You have to be patient. It’s important that players know the [league], though.”

Batshuayi, of course, knows the league after two seasons at Marseille prior to his move to Chelsea. Depending on which version of the player — the one with three goals in 23 appearances for Valencia, or the one with nine in 14 for Dortmund — arrives, someone is about to get a striker lacking in confidence or a star capable of singlehandedly changing the fortunes of an entire season.

Asian Cup: Iran and Iraq advance; Saudis on verge

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Iran and Iraq advanced to the knockout stages of the Asian Cup on Saturday with a game to spare.

Three-time champion Iran beat Vietnam 2-0 and secured its spot in the round of 16 when 2015 semifinalist Iraq beat Yemen 3-0 in another Group D game.

Another three-time champion, Saudi Arabia, moved closer to gaining its spot in the next round after beating Lebanon 2-0 in Group E.

With two wins each, Iran and Iraq meet in Dubai on Wednesday to decide the group winner.

Saudi Arabia meets Qatar on Thursday to close the group stage in a highly charged game amid the political tensions between the two nations.

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

It was a record ninth successive victory for Iran in Asian Cup group matches. Asia’s top-ranked team has dominated possession and looked comfortable in its opening two games, scoring seven goals without conceding.

Iran’s Sardar Azmoun took care of the goals against Vietnam, scoring in each half.

Saman Ghoddos crossed for the forward to put Iran ahead with a close-range header before halftime. Azmoun added his second in the 69th with a left-footed strike from the middle of the box for his third goal at the tournament.

Vietnam lost a second straight match after falling to Iraq 3-2.

Iran is led by former Real Madrid and Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz, who is chasing a major title with Iran after eight years in charge.

In Sharjah, Mohanad Ali Kadhim and Bashar Resan Bonyan scored with low shots from outside of the area early in the first half to give Iraq a comfortable advantage against Yemen. Substitute Alaa Abbas sealed it in second-half injury time.

Yemen and Vietnam are pointless and will fight for third place in Al Ain on Wednesday.

In Dubai, Fahad Al Muwallad opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game and Hussain Almoqahwi doubled the lead in the 67th.

With two wins from two, Saudi Arabia leads Group E with six points and could advance with a game in hand if North Korea fails to beat Qatar on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia won its opening two games at the Asian Cup for the first time since 1996, when it last won the title.

After two defeats, Lebanon faces a must win against North Korea to have a chance to make it to the next round.