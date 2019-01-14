More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
De Boer takes over Atlanta United with big shoes to fill

Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) Frank De Boer was sacked by Inter Milan after less than three months on the job.

He lasted just four Premier League games at Crystal Palace.

Now, after two short-lived coaching stints, de Boer has a chance to revive his career with the wildly popular champions of Major League Soccer.

[READ: Report: Kane could miss at least a month with injury]

The longtime stalwart of the Dutch national team has taken over at Atlanta United, which won the MLS Cup in just its second season while breaking numerous attendance records.

De Boer said it is a shot at redemption, while also stressing that his chances of success are much greater in Atlanta.

“Of course, you have to learn from your mistakes, but also about organizations that aren’t good and organized and structured like Atlanta United,” he said Monday during a news conference at the team’s suburban training facility.

With his two previous employers, de Boer added, “There was no cohesion between all the departments. Everything was separate. Now, we have a feeling, `OK, I don’t have to look around for the dead body in the closet or behind the closet.’ Everything is very clear and structured.”

He represented his country 112 times on the field, most notably delivering a towering 60-yard pass that set up Dennis Bergkamp’s winning goal against Argentina in the closing minutes of a 1998 World Cup quarterfinal. De Boer moved into coaching after his playing career ended, leading Dutch powerhouse Ajax to a record four straight Eredivisie titles.

Taking over at Inter Milan in 2016, de Boer failed to match the success he had in his native country. The Italian club struggled in both Serie A and Europa League competitions, which led to his firing on Nov. 1 with the club mired in 12th place.

His tenure lasted just 85 days.

The following summer, de Boer was hired by Crystal Palace. Despite modest expectations – the team was coming off a 15th-place showing the previous season, finishing just five points above the relegation zone – the coach was quickly fired again after Crystal became the first team in 93 years to lose its first four matches in the top flight without scoring a goal.

Atlanta United is in a much different position, having quickly become MLS’ flagship franchise on and off the field. The team has a clear power structure led by owner Arthur Blank, team president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra – a setup that was appealing to de Boer.

“For me, that is so much easier,” he said. “The 5 1/2 seasons that I was working for Ajax as a head coach … it cost me less energy than the eight months at Inter and Crystal Palace. I was already starting to get gray hairs.”

De Boer certainly has some big shoes to fill.

In two years as United’s coach, Tata Martino instilled an attacking style of play that was a big hit with the fans and hugely successful on the field. The club averaged more than 53,000 per game this season, easily eclipsing its own record, and thrilled the city by capturing the MLS Cup championship in December.

Martino stepped down to take over as Mexico’s national coach.

The expectations remain the same.

“Everybody expects a lot from Atlanta United,” de Boer said. “That’s normal when you’re a champion.”

De Boer’s team is still a work in progress. MVP runner-up Miguel Almiron was expected to transfer to the Premier League during the January window, but no deal has been reached. He reported Monday for the start of Atlanta’s training camp.

River Plate star Pity Martinez announced last month that he had a deal to come to Atlanta, supposedly as Almiron’s replacement in the midfield, but that’s on hold for the moment. United already has three designated players who are exempt from the salary cap: Almiron, record-setting goal scorer and league MVP Josef Martinez, and 19-year-old Ezequiel Barco.

Less than six weeks removed from its MLS Cup triumph, Atlanta United reported for camp to begin preparing for its first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League. The team opens with a home-and-home series against Costa Rican club Herediano late next month, just ahead of the MLS season opener.

Atlanta United is eager to become the first MLS club to win the continental championship since the league format began in 2008. Mexican teams have won 10 straight titles, including Chivas’ thrilling victory over Toronto FC last year that came down to penalty kicks.

“We need to have an MLS club win it,” Eales said. “It would be great if that could be Atlanta United.”

But pulling off a CONCACAF title, while also maintaining success in league play, presents a daunting challenge for the new coach. Toronto put its emphasis on winning the Champions League and wound up missing the MLS playoffs.

“We’re not naive. We saw what happened to Toronto,” Eales said. “It’s going to be tough. But we want to be competing on all fronts.”

Guardiola to Man City squad: Focus on yourselves, not Liverpool

By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
For the first time since Pep Guardiola‘s first season at Manchester City, the club are looking up in the standings.

With Man City’s comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola’s side are now just four points back of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool. With such a tight race, one could forgive some Man City players of keeping an eye on Liverpool’s results while trying to keep winning their own. Guardiola, however, urged his side on Monday evening to focus on themselves.

[RECAP, VIDEO: Man City defeats Wolves]

“We cannot play Liverpool so we can’t do anything about them – all we can do is win our games,” Guardiola told reporters. “We can control what we do and that’s being there (challenging for the title) but if we won’t win, then they will be Champions and I will congratulate Jurgen. That’s why we have to win. We have incredible numbers after what we did last season.

“I don’t have a crystal ball to know (how many points Man City will need). I said to the players: don’t watch the calendar for the Liverpool games because when that happens, you get distracted and lose games. They are one team and have done better so far but we have to be there until the end.”

Interestingly enough, both teams have a decent run of fixtures ahead. Liverpool has Crystal Palace and Leicester City at home before traveling to West Ham, while Manchester City visits Huddersfield Town before cup fixtures against Burton Albion and Burnley. However, come February, the tough fixtures arrive. Liverpool has a pair of matches in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich as well as facing Manchester United, Watford away and then Everton in the first weekend of March. For Man City, it faces Arsenal, Chelsea, and two matches against Schalke all in a row to start February, which will be a difficult run.

The Premier League title wasn’t decided in December, but it could be within the next 30 days, depending on how each club manages that stretch.

Report: Kane could miss month or more with ankle injury

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
Tottenham could be without its captain and talismanic striker ahead of the UEFA Champions League knockout round next month.

The Guardian reports that Tottenham fears Harry Kane could miss one or more months with yet another ankle injury, suffered late during Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. Kane’s injured ankle is reportedly still too swollen to know the full extent of the damage, but with big games coming up, it would be a huge blow to both Kane and the club.

[VIDEO, RECAP: Man City dominates in win over Wolves]

Kane has been omnipresent this season and he’s lived up to the billing yet again, with 14 league goals in 22 matches and another six goals in cup competitions. The England captain has suffered ankle injuries in each of the past three seasons, including missing six weeks with injury in 2016.

Should Kane miss time, it would leave Tottenham without their star for the second leg of the League Cup against Chelsea, an FA Cup match at Crystal Palace, and two more Premier League games before the start of February. Tottenham host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League knockout round on February 13 before heading to Germany for the second leg on March 3. If this is a minor ankle injury, Kane would likely be back for that.

Without Kane, and with Heung-Min Son headed to the Asian Cup for the next two weeks, Tottenham will likely have to rely on 33-year-old forward Fernando Llorente, who hasn’t been a full-time starter for the last two seasons since joining Spurs.

Man City comfortable in win over 10-man Wolves (video)

By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
  • Jesus scores inside 10 minutes
  • Wolves’ Willy Boly sent off in the 19th minute
  • Sterling won penalty kick in first half
  • Own goal in second half puts the game on ice

Gabriel Jesus scored a brace and Kevin De Bruyne made his Premier League return for the first time this calendar year as Manchester City comfortably swept aside 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0. After allowing an early goal, Wolves evening went from bad to worse when centerback Willy Boly was sent off in the 19th minute.

It was Wolves’ first red card of the season in any competition.

With the win, Manchester City moves to within four points of Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, as the title race heats up this frosty January.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Controlling the tempo early, Manchester City showed that the club’s recent form, with 16 goals scored in the last two cup matches, could carry over into the Premier League. In the 10th minute, it only took three touches for Man City to go from the backline to the back of the net.

Aymeric Laporte split the Wolves backline with a brilliant pass down the left channel, right into the run of Leroy Sane. Sane played a one-time pass across the face of goal, providing Jesus with a perfect pass that he re-directed home sliding towards the goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

While Wolves had a pair of half-chances following the goal, the match became just about out of hand in the 19th minute. Boly, in trying to win the ball off Bernardo Silva, slid in with his studs up, going through Silva in the process. Boly was quickly shown a red card, putting his team in a real hole.

Manchester City continued to attack in the first half as time went by, and in the 39th minute, the Cityzens got their just rewards. Silva played Sterling into the box, and after beating his defender, Ryan Bennett, the latter pulled down Sterling to set up a penalty kick. Jesus stepped up and sent Rui Patricio the wrong way for a 2-0 lead.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The second half was more of the same, with Man City dominating possession, holding the ball for 75 percent of the time while looking for another goal. Once de Bruyne was brought on for David Silva, a new attacking dimension was added. It ended up leading to Man City’s third goal of the night, as defender Conor Coady turned in a darting cross from de Bruyne in the 78th minute.

Report: Chelsea will only sell Hazard for $127 million

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Chelsea may be prepared to let Eden Hazard leave this summer, but not unless they receive a substantial transfer fee.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea will only sell Hazard for upwards of $127 million. Hazard has long been rumored to make a move to Real Madrid, but although he’s in the last year and a half of his contract, Chelsea appear prepared to lose him for free than for a small fee.

The 28-year-old Belgian winger has had a terrific season, with ten goals and ten assists through 18 Premier League games this season. With Christian Pulisic coming in to the club in the summer, it could be a sign that Chelsea are looking to cash in on all of Hazard’s value.

However, it could just be a game of hardball between Chelsea and Real Madeid, raising the bar so that eventually they can meet in the middle.

In the meantime, Chelsea will continue to enjoy Hazard’s terrific talent, and see if they can make a push back into the UEFA Champions League.