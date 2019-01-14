More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Griezmann standing in way of Barcelona’s title march

Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Antoine Griezmann is almost single-handedly keeping Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league title race.

With the league at its halfway point, Griezmann is challenging Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for the status of most valuable player for their clubs.

While Messi is beyond doubt the top player in Spain – and more – Atletico has stayed in second place behind Barcelona almost exclusively thanks to the goals of Griezmann.

The France forward has done more than any other of his teammates, especially in recent weeks, to keep Atletico five points behind Barcelona. And with Sevilla and Real Madrid already 10 points adrift, Griezmann’s Atletico looks like the only serious challenger standing in the way of Barcelona’s title defense.

Griezmann is on a five-game scoring streak and he has scored Atletico’s last six goals – five in the league and one in the Copa del Rey. He has found the net nine times and made six direct passes for goals in the league this season.

Messi leads the league with 17 goals scored, but he also has Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele combining to add another 21 goals between them.

In contrast, nobody else at Atletico has scored more than two goals in the league. Indeed, the second key player at Atletico is goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who anchored a defense that has allowed a league-low 13 goals.

Griezmann secured another win for Diego Simeone’s side on Sunday when he confidently stepped up to the spot and blasted a penalty kick to secure a 1-0 victory over Levante.

There were inspired runs by Victor “Vitolo” Machin and a couple of attempts by Angel Correa and Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion, but Atletico’s attack mainly depended on the quickness, speed and scoring touch of Griezmann.

Griezmann, however, said he was not satisfied with Atletico’s attack.

“We need to have more poise when we arrive to the opponent’s area, that’s what our coach says,” Griezmann said. “Maybe we have to shoot when we pass, and vice versa. It’s not easy. At the end, a 1-0 win is worth the same as 8-0, so we are happy.”

Griezmann helped France to the World Cup title last summer – a feat that has eluded Messi’s Argentina – shortly after guiding Atletico to the Europa League title.

He also turned down an offer to join Messi at Barcelona, opting to remain at the club where he is the undisputed star.

Now he is proving to be Atletico’s best reason to dream about winning another Spanish league title, or even an elusive Champions League crown.

“We all dig down deep and do our part when things get tough,” Griezmann said. “Without my teammates, I couldn’t do anything.”

WILLIAMS’ BRACE

Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams has everything a team could want in a forward – speed, power and a good work ethic.

Everything, except for the ability to score lots of goals.

The 24-year-old Williams finally broke a two-year scoring drought at Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium to lead it to a much-needed 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

Williams netted both goals, and they were almost worth such a long wait for fans.

Williams got his first goal when he cut back from the left side and blasted a strike into the far corner of the net.

He topped that in the 84th with an eye-catching, 50-meter solo run that started in Bilbao’s territory. Williams used one touch to tap the ball forward before he sped between two defenders, streaked to the area, and rounded goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik before gliding the ball home.

“What I have experienced today is incredible,” Williams said. “Personally, I am so happy to score at San Mames after such a long time. It is very important.”

Williams also scored Bilbao’s winning goal last round on the road. Its first back-to-backs wins of the season were good enough to lift the Basque club out of the relegation zone.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema injures right hand

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema had to be substituted at halftime of Sunday’s Spanish league match at Real Betis after hurting his right hand.

Madrid coach Santiago Solari said Benzema had fractured his hand.

“He was in a lot of pain,” Solari said.

Madrid was already without Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois due to injury.

Benzema needed to be attended by team doctors when he fell after a brush with a Betis defender in first-half stoppage time.

He was replaced by reserve-team player Cristo Gonzalez during the break.

Benzema leads Madrid in scoring with 12 goals in all competitions this season.

Pochettino: “That is the best 45 minutes I have seen” at Spurs

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 13, 2019, 9:09 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur suffered the narrowest of defeats on Sunday, at the hands of Manchester United, yet Mauricio Pochettino called his side’s performance “the best” he has seen in his time at the club.

Particularly during the second half, Tottenham poured on the pressure and likely would have scored two or three goals against any goalkeeper not named David De Gea. Despite seeing his side lose for the second time in three Premier League games, Pochettino was full of nothing but praise, for his players and the villainous De Gea, after the game — quotes from the BBC:

 

“It was an amazing second half, I am so pleased. … The team was fantastic. That is the best 45 minutes I have seen Tottenham play since I took in charge.

“Sometimes you win a game and you are disappointed, like when we won 3-0 at Old Trafford (in August). Today the result should be different and I am happy. That is the way that we want to grow and play — taking risks, playing football that we are going to play.

21 shots in the game, including 14 in the second half. 11 shots on target, all thwarted by an otherworldly performance by De Gea.

“Eleven saves from De Gea who was outstanding. He fully deserved to be man of the match.”

Despite the result, Spurs remain third in the PL table, a point ahead of fourth-place Chelsea and still seven clear of fifth- and sixth-place Arsenal and Man United, respectively.

Ligue 1: Fabregas nearly the hero on Monaco debut

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Associated PressJan 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EST
PARIS (AP) — Cesc Fabregas almost had a dream debut for Monaco in the French league only for teammate Youri Tielemans to waste a late golden chance in a 1-1 draw at Marseille on Sunday.

Despite only signing from Premier League Chelsea on Friday, Fabregas went straight into the team and added poise and assurance to Monaco’s midfield.

In the first minute of injury time, Fabregas cleverly chipped the ball over the Marseille defense, only for Tielemans to drag his shot wide.

Watching from the sideline, Monaco coach Thierry Henry could barely contain his frustration. Still, it was an important point for 19th-placed Monaco in its relegation fight.

Next up for Henry’s Monaco is eighth-placed Nice at home on Wednesday, a match which pits Henry against his former Arsenal and France teammate Patrick Vieira, who is now coach of Nice. Both Henry and Vieira were also teammates of Fabregas when he started his Arsenal career late in 2003.

La Liga: Messi scores 400th in rout; the Madrids hold serve

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Andy EdwardsJan 13, 2019, 7:24 PM EST
A roundup of all of the weekend’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 3-0 Eibar

Lionel Messi became the first player to ever score 400 goals in one of Europe’s top five leagues (WATCH HERE), because of course he did. Other than that, Sunday was little more than a routine day out for Barcelona, who maintained their five-point lead in the title race with a 3-0 victory over Eibar.

Luis Suarez put the home side ahead after just 19 minutes; Messi made it 2-0 in the 53rd; Suarez grabbed another to complete the scoring six minutes later.

That’s six straight league victories for Barca, and seven straight without defeat.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Levante

Atleti have prevailed as the main — if not only — formidable title challengers to Barca, now five points clear of third-place Sevilla and fourth-place Real Madrid. Alas, the same gap still exists between themselves and the defending champions.

All Diego Simeone’s side can do is keep winning and hope that Barca slip up somewhere along the way. Sunday’s home clash with 11th-place Levante was something of a grind, but Antoine Griezmann’s 57th-minute penalty kick was just enough to extend Los Rojiblancos‘ unbeaten run to 16 games. The trouble, of course, is that they have dropped points in seven of them.

Real Betis 1-2 Real Madrid

Dreams of the title have long since gone for the other Madrid — probably — as their attention should now turn to a full-on rebuild of an aging squad. In the meantime, Los Blancos are still made up of a number of world-class players. Take, for instance, 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, who scored one of the best goals of his brilliant career on Sunday.

Betis equalized in the 67th minute, though, setting the stage for one of the club’s former favorites, Dani Ceballos, to break the home fans’ hearts in the 88th.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Girona 1-1 Alaves (Saturday)
Villarreal 1-2 Getafe (Saturday)
Leganes 1-0 Huesca (Saturday)
Valencia 1-1 Real Valladolid (Saturday)
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Sevilla