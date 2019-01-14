More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Man City comfortable in win over 10-man Wolves (video)

By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
  • Jesus scores inside 10 minutes
  • Wolves’ Willy Boly sent off in the 19th minute
  • Sterling won penalty kick in first half
  • Own goal in second half puts the game on ice

Gabriel Jesus scored a brace and Kevin De Bruyne made his Premier League return for the first time this calendar year as Manchester City comfortably swept aside 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0. After allowing an early goal, Wolves evening went from bad to worse when centerback Willy Boly was sent off in the 19th minute.

It was Wolves’ first red card of the season in any competition.

With the win, Manchester City moves to within four points of Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, as the title race heats up this frosty January.

Controlling the tempo early, Manchester City showed that the club’s recent form, with 16 goals scored in the last two cup matches, could carry over into the Premier League. In the 10th minute, it only took three touches for Man City to go from the backline to the back of the net.

Aymeric Laporte split the Wolves backline with a brilliant pass down the left channel, right into the run of Leroy Sane. Sane played a one-time pass across the face of goal, providing Jesus with a perfect pass that he re-directed home sliding towards the goal.

While Wolves had a pair of half-chances following the goal, the match became just about out of hand in the 19th minute. Boly, in trying to win the ball off Bernardo Silva, slid in with his studs up, going through Silva in the process. Boly was quickly shown a red card, putting his team in a real hole.

Manchester City continued to attack in the first half as time went by, and in the 39th minute, the Cityzens got their just rewards. Silva played Sterling into the box, and after beating his defender, Ryan Bennett, the latter pulled down Sterling to set up a penalty kick. Jesus stepped up and sent Rui Patricio the wrong way for a 2-0 lead.

The second half was more of the same, with Man City dominating possession, holding the ball for 75 percent of the time while looking for another goal. Once de Bruyne was brought on for David Silva, a new attacking dimension was added. It ended up leading to Man City’s third goal of the night, as defender Conor Coady turned in a darting cross from de Bruyne in the 78th minute.

Italian Super Cup to be played against backdrop of protests

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
The Italian Super Cup showcasing the Serie A and Italian Cup champions is normally regarded as a friendly. But there’s nothing welcoming or sociable about the match on Wednesday.

Because it’s in Saudi Arabia.

Italian politicians and human rights activists have objected to the game being played in Saudi Arabia, citing the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Against this backdrop of political outrage and protests, the match between Juventus and AC Milan is still slated to go ahead at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, and both teams are already in the kingdom.

But more protests are planned.

The game is slated to be broadcast domestically by RAI, and the Italian state TV’s journalists’ union said recently it was “absurd” and “unacceptable” for the game to be in Saudi Arabia little more than three months after Khashoggi’s killing. The union has planned a protest for Wednesday at the Saudi Embassy in Rome, in agreement with other journalists’ unions and human rights group Amnesty International, under the slogan “(hashtag)UnCalcioAiDirittiUmani” (A Kick Against Human Rights).

“The Italian league, Juventus and Milan are giving this (a kick against human rights) with the decision to go out on the field in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, for the Italian Super Cup,” read a statement. “And everyone who has chosen silence is giving this. Accomplices.”

Last June, the Italian league announced it agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority for three of the next five Super Cups to be played in the country. The deal will provide more than 20 million euros ($23 million) to Serie A and 3.5 million euros to participating clubs.

“Seven million euros,” the statement continued. “That is how much silence is worth in front of bombs which have been massacring civilians in Yemen for four years.

“In front of the enlistment of child soldiers. In front of the brutal murder … of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In front of the investigations which have singled out as direct instigator Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In front of a stadium with `sectors reserved for men.’ In front of a country where women’s rights are still crushed and many activists are in prison …”

Women were allowed into Saudi sports stadiums a year ago for the first time to watch soccer matches, although they were segregated in the stands to the “family section” away from all-male crowds elsewhere, and those rules will be applied for Wednesday’s match, prompting some female fans to decide not to travel.

One such fan, 49-year-old lawyer Maria Luisa Garatti, is set to miss her first Milan match – home or away – in years.

“They conceded that women on their own could go to the match, but the fact remains that I would still have to watch it from a certain sector, far from my friends, with whom I couldn’t sing, show my support and raise the banner of my club,” Garratti told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“This segregation in separate sectors hurts me, and it hurts me that Italian football is accepting it.”

Tickets for the game nevertheless sold out in less than two days, with the first 50,000 sold in four hours.

The clubs are trying to distance themselves from the political issues.

“The Italian league made this contract and we have to go,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday. “And there’s been a little step forward, in that women can go to the match. Let’s look at the positive aspect.

“In any case, I believe Italy has economic and political relationships with Saudi Arabia. They told us to play there and we’re going.”

Juventus won the Serie A and Italian Cup last season – as it did in the previous three years – so the other spot was given to the Cup runner-up.

The game has been contested abroad 11 times previously, most recently in Qatar in 2016, when Milan beat Juventus in a penalty shootout. Normally the season curtain-raiser in August, the Italian Super Cup’s overseas scheduling has prompted a move to December or January, at the beginning or end of the winter break.

Watch Live: Man City v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points.

But after they drew at Wolves earlier this season, Guardiola’s boys will know that the newly-promoted side cannot be taken lightly. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side have beaten Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in all competitions this season and they’ve drawn with Manchester United, Arsenal and City too.

In team news Man City start Stones and Laporte at center back with Vincent Kompany not in the squad, as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench. David Silva makes his 267th PL appearance for City and captains the team, which sets a club record.

Wolves make three changes from the team which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup last week as Ruben Neves returns to midfield.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus. Subs: Muric, Gundogan, Agüero, De Bruyne, Delph, Mahrez, Otamendi

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny, Moutinho, Jimenez, Jota. Subs: Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore

Asian Cup: UAE, Bahrain, Thailand reach last 16; India out amid late drama (video)

FIFA
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
The hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain all advanced from Group A to reach the last 16 of the 2019 Asian Cup, while India crashed out after late drama in their group stage finale.

UAE drew 1-1 with Thailand to win the group, while Bahrain beat India 1-0 thanks to a stoppage time penalty kick to seal third spot and a place in the last 16.

Thailand secured second place by virtue of their head-to-head record over Bahrain, and the latter advanced to the knockout rounds as they are guaranteed to be one of the top four third-place teams.

India 0-1 Bahrain

India were devastated to be the first team knocked out of the tournament, as skipper Pronay Halder conceded a 91st minute penalty which Jamal Rashed converted to send Bahrain through. India hadn’t reached the knockout round of the Asian Cup since 1964, and their wait goes on.

Had the game finished 0-0 India were going through automatically and Bahrain would have finished bottom of the group. But instead the opposite happened as India finished fourth and Bahrain took third spot and a place in the last 16.

UAE 1-1 Thailand

UAE took the lead through Ali Mabkhout, but Thailand hit back before half time through Thitipan Puangchan to set up a nervy second half. Thailand went close to grabbing the win, but the tournament hosts secured the draw to finish top of the group as they remain unbeaten after a win and two draws in Group A.

As for Thailand, this marked the first time they’ve reached the knockout rounds in 40 years.

David Wagner out at Huddersfield Town

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
David Wagner is out as Huddersfield Town manager.

The German coach has seen his side lose eight of their last nine Premier League games as the Terriers are rock bottom of the table and eight points from safety with 16 games to go.

His charisma, passion and connection with the fans will be missed as the former U.S. men’s national team striker masterminded Huddersfield’s return to the top-flight for the first time since 1972.

Huddersfield chairman and owner Dean Hoyle confirmed that the club and Wagner had agreed he would depart by mutual consent.

“I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield over the last three-and-a-half years,” Hoyle said. “His achievements will rightly put him up there in Town history alongside great names like Herbert Chapman and Mick Buxton. As I had said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management.

“We discussed making that change immediately, but he also made it clear that he would give his all for the rest of this season before departing in the summer if we preferred. After a long discussion we all felt that David staying at the Club until the end of the season was best, but we’ve kept discussions open and we all now feel that the time is right to part ways. I know the term mutual consent is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision. David has genuine love fo Huddersfield rand his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for the club.”

Wagner, 47, arrived at Huddersfield in November 2015 and transformed a struggling second-tier team to one which finished in the Championship playoffs in the 2016-17 season and then sealed their first-ever promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs in May 2017.

Huddersfield then upset the odds to stay in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season, as Wagner worked wonders on a tiny budget to keep them in the top-flight.

Wagner’s final game in charge proved to be a controversial 0-0 draw at relegation rivals Cardiff City, as the Terriers were awarded a penalty kick in the second half but referee Lee Mason then reversed his decision after consulting his linesman.

The Terriers face Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and their former center back and current member of the coaching staff, Mark Hudson, will take charge for that game as Huddersfield look to who can take charge next.

Sam Allardyce is the bookmakers favorite to become the next Huddersfield manager and although he has previous in keeping teams in the Premier League, this is a huge challenge to take on.

Scoring goals has been a massive problem for the Terriers this season, as they’ve won just two of their 22 games so far and are the lowest scorers in the PL with just 13 goals scored.

Still, Wagner’s departure has not been met kindly by plenty of Huddersfield fans who may have believed he was the right man to start preparing them for a promotion push next season as their relegation from the Premier League seems almost inevitable.

Wagner worked miracles to get Huddersfield in the top-flight in the first place and that will never be forgotten in the Yorkshire town.

Huddersfield need an even bigger miracle if they’re going to stay in the Premier League this season.