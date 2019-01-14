More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: Kane could miss month or more with ankle injury

By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham could be without its captain and talismanic striker ahead of the UEFA Champions League knockout round next month.

The Guardian reports that Tottenham fears Harry Kane could miss one or more months with yet another ankle injury, suffered late during Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. Kane’s injured ankle is reportedly still too swollen to know the full extent of the damage, but with big games coming up, it would be a huge blow to both Kane and the club.

[VIDEO, RECAP: Man City dominates in win over Wolves]

Kane has been omnipresent this season and he’s lived up to the billing yet again, with 14 league goals in 22 matches and another six goals in cup competitions. The England captain has suffered ankle injuries in each of the past three seasons, including missing six weeks with injury in 2016.

Should Kane miss time, it would leave Tottenham without their star for the second leg of the League Cup against Chelsea, an FA Cup match at Crystal Palace, and two more Premier League games before the start of February. Tottenham host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League knockout round on February 13 before heading to Germany for the second leg on March 3. If this is a minor ankle injury, Kane would likely be back for that.

Without Kane, and with Heung-Min Son headed to the Asian Cup for the next two weeks, Tottenham will likely have to rely on 33-year-old forward Fernando Llorente, who hasn’t been a full-time starter for the last two seasons since joining Spurs.

Man City comfortable in win over 10-man Wolves (video)

By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Jesus scores inside 10 minutes
  • Wolves’ Willy Boly sent off in the 19th minute
  • Sterling won penalty kick in first half
  • Own goal in second half puts the game on ice

Gabriel Jesus scored a brace and Kevin De Bruyne made his Premier League return for the first time this calendar year as Manchester City comfortably swept aside 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0. After allowing an early goal, Wolves evening went from bad to worse when centerback Willy Boly was sent off in the 19th minute.

It was Wolves’ first red card of the season in any competition.

With the win, Manchester City moves to within four points of Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, as the title race heats up this frosty January.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Controlling the tempo early, Manchester City showed that the club’s recent form, with 16 goals scored in the last two cup matches, could carry over into the Premier League. In the 10th minute, it only took three touches for Man City to go from the backline to the back of the net.

Aymeric Laporte split the Wolves backline with a brilliant pass down the left channel, right into the run of Leroy Sane. Sane played a one-time pass across the face of goal, providing Jesus with a perfect pass that he re-directed home sliding towards the goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

While Wolves had a pair of half-chances following the goal, the match became just about out of hand in the 19th minute. Boly, in trying to win the ball off Bernardo Silva, slid in with his studs up, going through Silva in the process. Boly was quickly shown a red card, putting his team in a real hole.

Manchester City continued to attack in the first half as time went by, and in the 39th minute, the Cityzens got their just rewards. Silva played Sterling into the box, and after beating his defender, Ryan Bennett, the latter pulled down Sterling to set up a penalty kick. Jesus stepped up and sent Rui Patricio the wrong way for a 2-0 lead.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The second half was more of the same, with Man City dominating possession, holding the ball for 75 percent of the time while looking for another goal. Once de Bruyne was brought on for David Silva, a new attacking dimension was added. It ended up leading to Man City’s third goal of the night, as defender Conor Coady turned in a darting cross from de Bruyne in the 78th minute.

Report: Chelsea will only sell Hazard for $127 million

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 14, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea may be prepared to let Eden Hazard leave this summer, but not unless they receive a substantial transfer fee.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea will only sell Hazard for upwards of $127 million. Hazard has long been rumored to make a move to Real Madrid, but although he’s in the last year and a half of his contract, Chelsea appear prepared to lose him for free than for a small fee.

The 28-year-old Belgian winger has had a terrific season, with ten goals and ten assists through 18 Premier League games this season. With Christian Pulisic coming in to the club in the summer, it could be a sign that Chelsea are looking to cash in on all of Hazard’s value.

However, it could just be a game of hardball between Chelsea and Real Madeid, raising the bar so that eventually they can meet in the middle.

In the meantime, Chelsea will continue to enjoy Hazard’s terrific talent, and see if they can make a push back into the UEFA Champions League.

Italian Super Cup to be played against backdrop of protests

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
1 Comment

The Italian Super Cup showcasing the Serie A and Italian Cup champions is normally regarded as a friendly. But there’s nothing welcoming or sociable about the match on Wednesday.

Because it’s in Saudi Arabia.

[READ: Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town]

Italian politicians and human rights activists have objected to the game being played in Saudi Arabia, citing the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Against this backdrop of political outrage and protests, the match between Juventus and AC Milan is still slated to go ahead at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, and both teams are already in the kingdom.

But more protests are planned.

The game is slated to be broadcast domestically by RAI, and the Italian state TV’s journalists’ union said recently it was “absurd” and “unacceptable” for the game to be in Saudi Arabia little more than three months after Khashoggi’s killing. The union has planned a protest for Wednesday at the Saudi Embassy in Rome, in agreement with other journalists’ unions and human rights group Amnesty International, under the slogan “(hashtag)UnCalcioAiDirittiUmani” (A Kick Against Human Rights).

“The Italian league, Juventus and Milan are giving this (a kick against human rights) with the decision to go out on the field in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, for the Italian Super Cup,” read a statement. “And everyone who has chosen silence is giving this. Accomplices.”

Last June, the Italian league announced it agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority for three of the next five Super Cups to be played in the country. The deal will provide more than 20 million euros ($23 million) to Serie A and 3.5 million euros to participating clubs.

“Seven million euros,” the statement continued. “That is how much silence is worth in front of bombs which have been massacring civilians in Yemen for four years.

“In front of the enlistment of child soldiers. In front of the brutal murder … of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In front of the investigations which have singled out as direct instigator Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In front of a stadium with `sectors reserved for men.’ In front of a country where women’s rights are still crushed and many activists are in prison …”

Women were allowed into Saudi sports stadiums a year ago for the first time to watch soccer matches, although they were segregated in the stands to the “family section” away from all-male crowds elsewhere, and those rules will be applied for Wednesday’s match, prompting some female fans to decide not to travel.

One such fan, 49-year-old lawyer Maria Luisa Garatti, is set to miss her first Milan match – home or away – in years.

“They conceded that women on their own could go to the match, but the fact remains that I would still have to watch it from a certain sector, far from my friends, with whom I couldn’t sing, show my support and raise the banner of my club,” Garratti told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“This segregation in separate sectors hurts me, and it hurts me that Italian football is accepting it.”

Tickets for the game nevertheless sold out in less than two days, with the first 50,000 sold in four hours.

The clubs are trying to distance themselves from the political issues.

“The Italian league made this contract and we have to go,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday. “And there’s been a little step forward, in that women can go to the match. Let’s look at the positive aspect.

“In any case, I believe Italy has economic and political relationships with Saudi Arabia. They told us to play there and we’re going.”

Juventus won the Serie A and Italian Cup last season – as it did in the previous three years – so the other spot was given to the Cup runner-up.

The game has been contested abroad 11 times previously, most recently in Qatar in 2016, when Milan beat Juventus in a penalty shootout. Normally the season curtain-raiser in August, the Italian Super Cup’s overseas scheduling has prompted a move to December or January, at the beginning or end of the winter break.

Watch Live: Man City v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

But after they drew at Wolves earlier this season, Guardiola’s boys will know that the newly-promoted side cannot be taken lightly. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side have beaten Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in all competitions this season and they’ve drawn with Manchester United, Arsenal and City too.

In team news Man City start Stones and Laporte at center back with Vincent Kompany not in the squad, as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench. David Silva makes his 267th PL appearance for City and captains the team, which sets a club record.

Wolves make three changes from the team which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup last week as Ruben Neves returns to midfield.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus. Subs: Muric, Gundogan, Agüero, De Bruyne, Delph, Mahrez, Otamendi

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny, Moutinho, Jimenez, Jota. Subs: Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore