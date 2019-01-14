More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Man City v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points.

But after they drew at Wolves earlier this season, Guardiola’s boys will know that the newly-promoted side cannot be taken lightly. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side have beaten Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in all competitions this season and they’ve drawn with Manchester United, Arsenal and City too.

In team news Man City start Stones and Laporte at center back with Vincent Kompany not in the squad, as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench. David Silva makes his 267th PL appearance for City and captains the team, which sets a club record.

Wolves make three changes from the team which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup last week as Ruben Neves returns to midfield.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus. Subs: Muric, Gundogan, Agüero, De Bruyne, Delph, Mahrez, Otamendi

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny, Moutinho, Jimenez, Jota. Subs: Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore

Asian Cup: UAE, Bahrain, Thailand reach last 16; India out amid late drama (video)

FIFA
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
The hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain all advanced from Group A to reach the last 16 of the 2019 Asian Cup, while India crashed out after late drama in their group stage finale.

UAE drew 1-1 with Thailand to win the group, while Bahrain beat India 1-0 thanks to a stoppage time penalty kick to seal third spot and a place in the last 16.

Thailand secured second place by virtue of their head-to-head record over Bahrain, and the latter advanced to the knockout rounds as they are guaranteed to be one of the top four third-place teams.

India 0-1 Bahrain

India were devastated to be the first team knocked out of the tournament, as skipper Pronay Halder conceded a 91st minute penalty which Jamal Rashed converted to send Bahrain through. India hadn’t reached the knockout round of the Asian Cup since 1964, and their wait goes on.

Had the game finished 0-0 India were going through automatically and Bahrain would have finished bottom of the group. But instead the opposite happened as India finished fourth and Bahrain took third spot and a place in the last 16.

UAE 1-1 Thailand

UAE took the lead through Ali Mabkhout, but Thailand hit back before half time through Thitipan Puangchan to set up a nervy second half. Thailand went close to grabbing the win, but the tournament hosts secured the draw to finish top of the group as they remain unbeaten after a win and two draws in Group A.

As for Thailand, this marked the first time they’ve reached the knockout rounds in 40 years.

David Wagner out at Huddersfield Town

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
David Wagner is out as Huddersfield Town manager.

The German coach has seen his side lose eight of their last nine Premier League games as the Terriers are rock bottom of the table and eight points from safety with 16 games to go.

His charisma, passion and connection with the fans will be missed as he masterminded Huddersfield’s return to the top-flight for the first time since 1972.

Huddersfield chairman and owner Dean Hoyle confirmed that the club and Wagner had agreed he would depart by mutual consent.

“I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield over the last three-and-a-half years,” Hoyle said. “His achievements will rightly put him up there in Town history alongside great names like Herbert Chapman and Mick Buxton. As I had said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management.

“We discussed making that change immediately, but he also made it clear that he would give his all for the rest of this season before departing in the summer if we preferred. After a long discussion we all felt that David staying at the Club until the end of the season was best, but we’ve kept discussions open and we all now feel that the time is right to part ways. I know the term mutual consent is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision. David has genuine love fo Huddersfield rand his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for the club.”

Wagner, 47, arrived at Huddersfield in November 2015 and transformed a struggling second-tier team to one which finished in the Championship playoffs in the 2016-17 season and then sealed their first-ever promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs in May 2017.

Huddersfield then upset the odds to stay in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season, as Wagner worked wonders on a tiny budget to keep them in the top-flight.

Wagner’s final game in charge proved to be a controversial 0-0 draw at relegation rivals Cardiff City, as the Terriers were awarded a penalty kick in the second half but referee Lee Mason then reversed his decision after consulting his linesman.

The Terriers face Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and their former center back and current member of the coaching staff, Mark Hudson, will take charge for that game as Huddersfield look to who can take charge next.

Sam Allardyce is the bookmakers favorite to become the next Huddersfield manager and although he has previous in keeping teams in the Premier League, this is a huge challenge to take on.

Scoring goals has been a massive problem for the Terriers this season, as they’ve won just two of their 22 games so far and are the lowest scorers in the PL with just 13 goals scored.

Still, Wagner’s departure has not been met kindly by plenty of Huddersfield fans who may have believed he was the right man to start preparing them for a promotion push next season as their relegation from the Premier League seems almost inevitable.

Wagner worked miracles to get Huddersfield in the top-flight in the first place and that will never be forgotten in the Yorkshire town.

Huddersfield need an even bigger miracle if they’re going to stay in the Premier League this season.

Doucoure wants to leave Watford

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
Well, Watford fans, enjoy Abdoulaye Doucoure while you can…

The towering French midfielder signed a new long-term contract at Vicarage Road last summer amid plenty of rumors he was going to leave the club as Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool were all linked with a big-money move for the 26-year-old.

His impressive displays in central midfield have continued this season and Doucoure’s superb box-to-box displays are a big reason why Watford currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League under Javi Gracia. The former Rennes man has scored three goals and added five assists in 21 Premier League starts this season, with all of his goals coming in his last eight appearances.

Speaking to French outlet Canal Plus after Watford’s win against Crystal Palace over the weekend, Doucoure didn’t beat about the bush when asked about his future.

“I think I am going to leave Watford. The club know my ambitions and want to help me get to the next level,” Doucoure said. “I’m flattered by the interest of PSG but for the moment there’s nothing concrete. I will focus on my performance for my club. I’ve not had contact with PSG and they’ve not contacted Watford. My goal is to play well for Watford and then maybe join a Champions League team.

“This winter we’ll study all possibilities on offer. The most important thing for me is to continue to progress and with my performances. Staying in England is a possibility and the Italian league is becoming more interesting. There are clubs who have returned to show interest in me again. The first criteria for me is that the club plays in the Champions League.”

Doucuore’s comments are a big blow for Watford, especially a time of the season where they look to kick on and push hard for Europa League qualification. But Gracia’s Hornets can cope without him.

If they do receive a monster offer of over $65 million, which is the lowest offer they should accept for Doucoure, they could reinvest that by addressing a few other areas where they need to strengthen. Most notably at center back and at center forward.

If Doucoure leaves they still have Etienne Capoue, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Domingos Quina as central midfield options, while up top and at center back they look light. Troy Deeney can’t keep rolling back the years, while Andre Gray is on a serious lean spell and Stefano Okaka has left during the January transfer window. In defense Craig Cathcart and Adrian Marriapa are experienced and honest pros, but you have to think serious upgrades would be available if the Doucoure cash was used to sign a striker and a center back.

All in all, this news isn’t too bad for the Hornets as Doucoure can leave with minimum fuss in the summer and in the knowledge that he won’t leave too large of a hole in their starting lineup.

He’s a great player, of course, but Watford can easily cope without him. And unless they have a heck of a finish to the season and finish in the top four and make the UEFA Champions League, Doucoure is off.

Tottenham investigate alleged racism of Son

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2019, 11:34 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur is investigating claims that Heung-Min Son was racially abused by a Spurs fan at Wembley Stadium.

It occurred during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, as a journalist attending the game with his son claims that the South Korea star was racially abused by a supporter sitting in the Tottenham section.

“I’ve not experienced racism at football for about 15 years, but today at Spurs was hideous. Reported to stewards, confronted him myself and was called a c*** while I was standing next to my son, Hideous… Spurs have been in touch and I’ll work with them to find the person. Stand-up to racism and it won’t survive, let it go and it will just get worse. Spurs are looking into this now, and have been great.”

After the defeat Son departed London for the UAE, where he will play for South Korea in the 2019 Asian Cup. He will be away on international duty until the end of January.

This incident follows a string of similar incidents in recent months in the Premier League.

Fans of Chelsea were suspended by the club pending an investigation into alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling, a Tottenham fan was also handed a stadium ban for throwing a banana at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in December and arrests were made last week for racially aggravated public order offences during the League Cup semifinal between Spurs and Chelsea and Wembley.