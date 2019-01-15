More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

FA Cup: Newcastle wins in extra time

By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2019, 5:18 PM EST
Newcastle United was the only Premier League club in action during a trio of FA Cup third round replays on Tuesday.

The Magpies overcame a lost 2-goal lead to defeat Blackburn Rovers and earn a fourth round home FA Cup date with Watford.

Blackburn Rovers 2-4 (aet.) Newcastle United

Joselu‘s goal in the first half of extra time

Lively from minute No. 1, the Magpies took a 2-0 lead through a pair of 21-year-olds and their first senior goals: A deflected Sean Longstaff strike and clinical side-footed finish from Callum Roberts are moments the pair won’t soon forget.

But ex-Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong pulled one back for Blackburn, and Darragh Lenihan mashed a bullet header into the goal to leave it level at the break.

Fabian Schar’s 105th minute rip was parried to a questionably onside Joselu, and the Spaniard slotted past countryman David Raya. Another Spaniard, Ayoze Perez blasted a tight-angled shot off Raya’s right hand and into the side panel in the 107th.

Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury Town

Tyrese Campbell scored twice, the 19-year-old helping his Potters to what could’ve been an easy enough victory had they finished a few more chances at the bet365 Stadium. James Bolton pulled one back for the Shrews with just over a quarter-hour left in the second half.

The League One visitors made it 2-2 through a Fejiri Okenabirhie penalty, opening up their hopes for a fourth round visit from Watford. That arrived when Josh Laurent scored Shrewsbury Town’s third goal in 11 minutes.

Luton Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Longtime Owls striker Atdhe Nuhiu scored just after halftime. Wednesday will head to Chelsea on Jan. 27 for the fourth round.

Asian Cup: Mabil scores beauty as Australia goes through (video)

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty
Associated PressJan 15, 2019, 6:29 PM EST
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) Australia is through to the knockout rounds at the Asian Cup, although the defending champion hasn’t made it look pretty.

Australia needed a stoppage-time goal from Tom Rogic to beat Syria 3-2 on Tuesday after twice letting leads slip. A draw would have been enough to finish runner-up in Group B behind Jordan – which beat Australia 1-0 in their opening game – and the title holder was below its best in eliminating a resolute Syrian team, which finished last in the group.

Palestine’s 0-0 draw with Jordan in Abu Dhabi means it can still reach the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams in the new 24-team format.

The Palestinians have two points and will go through if enough low-ranked teams in other groups draw their games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Australia will play the Group F runner-up – 2011 champion Japan or Uzbekistan – next Monday in the first knockout round.

If Australia’s overall play was unconvincing for a team which tested eventual champion France in a 2018 World Cup group game, two of its goals were impressive.

Awer Mabil opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a curling left-foot shot from just outside the penalty area. Rogic decided the game with a powerful left-foot shot from the same distance.

In between, Chris Ikonomidi’s poked shot past Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma was judged to have crossed the line before Omro Al Midani’s attempted clearance. Without goal-line technology, or video review before the quarterfinal stage, the assistant at the touchline and fifth official beside the goal helped make the decision.

Syria first leveled though Omar Khrbin in the 43rd, and then Omar Al Soma’s 80th-minute penalty kick after he fell to the ground as a cross was swung in from the right flank.

Jordan tops the group with seven points, and next plays a third-place team – Bahrain, Vietnam or Yemen.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Major League Soccer unveils 27th team: Austin FC

@AustinFC
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
Major League Soccer has formally unveiled its 27th team, Austin FC.

The Anthony Precourt-owned team puts MLS one franchise away from its self-imposed maximum of 28.

Precourt unsuccessfully tried to relocate his Columbus Crew to Austin before working his way into an expansion team.

He insists Austin FC will have local investment, and that pleases MLS commissioner Don Garber. From The Austin Statesman:

“We will shortly be announcing that we’ll be welcoming in local Austin partners into our ownership group,” Precourt said. “I’ve had very productive conversations over the last year, and we have very strong interest in a great lineup of local Austinites that will be part of this going forward.”

“If not for those plans, we probably wouldn’t be here today,” Garber told the Statesman. “The final ownership structure will be one that would satisfy our real strong desire and preference to have our clubs have local roots.”

Austin joins Nashville and Miami as announced expansion teams, and AFC will begin play in 2021.

Home of the University of Texas and a myriad of popular musical acts like Spoon, Explosions in the Sky, and The Sword, Texas’ capital is an attractive spot for MLS and will have built-in rivalry capabilities between Houston and Dallas (with San Antonio a long-rumored MLS flirtation).

MLS will almost certainly expand beyond 28 teams, with Charlotte, San Diego, and Detroit among the league’s long-term targets.

Also of note: Alexi Lalas played guitar.

Transfers: Atlanta adds Watford teen; Harkes heads to Scotland

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
Fulham brings revitalized Babel back to the Premier League Report: Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Morata Report: Javier Hernandez to Valencia

When Atlanta United CEO Darren Eales tweeted that the Five Stripes were about to announce a DP signing, few figured he meant initials.

No, Pity Martinez was not announced on Tuesday, but Atlanta did unveil an intriguing signing in his own right.

Dion Pereira, 19, made a pair of Premier League appearances for Watford at the end of the 2016-17 season, and Atlanta is betting that a move across the Atlantic will transform him into its next prized young asset.

The Watford-born forward scored 13 goals in PL2 last season.

Going the other way, from MLS to Scotland, is DC United and Wake Forest product Ian Harkes.

The son of longtime USMNT captain John, Ian Harkes is 23 and played 37 times with four goals and two assists for the Black-and-Red last season.

Harkes is headed to Dundee United, who sits third in the Scottish Championship and is just three points back of table-leading Ross County.

Fulham brings revitalized Babel back to the Premier League

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
Ryan Babel is back in the Premier League, at least for the next few months, after spending the better of the decade away from English football.

The ex-Liverpool winger, 32, will wear the white of Fulham for the rest of the season, heading to Craven Cottage from Besiktas for the rest of his contract.

The deal runs through the season, which has seen Babel score six goals in 19 matches.

From FulhamFC.com:

“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited. I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

Capped 54 times by the Netherlands, Babel has traveled a lot since leaving Liverpool in 2011. He made stops at Hoffenheim, Ajax, Kasimpasa, Al Ain, and Deportivo la Coruna before heading to Besiktas in 2017.

He scored a career-best 15 goals in all competitions for Besiktas last season, his top campaign since bagging 10 for Liverpool in 2007-08.