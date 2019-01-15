FA Cup: Newcastle wins in extra time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United was the only Premier League club in action during a trio of FA Cup third round replays on Tuesday.

The Magpies overcame a lost 2-goal lead to defeat Blackburn Rovers and earn a fourth round home FA Cup date with Watford.

Blackburn Rovers 2-4 (aet.) Newcastle United

Joselu‘s goal in the first half of extra time

Lively from minute No. 1, the Magpies took a 2-0 lead through a pair of 21-year-olds and their first senior goals: A deflected Sean Longstaff strike and clinical side-footed finish from Callum Roberts are moments the pair won’t soon forget.

But ex-Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong pulled one back for Blackburn, and Darragh Lenihan mashed a bullet header into the goal to leave it level at the break.

Fabian Schar’s 105th minute rip was parried to a questionably onside Joselu, and the Spaniard slotted past countryman David Raya. Another Spaniard, Ayoze Perez blasted a tight-angled shot off Raya’s right hand and into the side panel in the 107th.

Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury Town

Tyrese Campbell scored twice, the 19-year-old helping his Potters to what could’ve been an easy enough victory had they finished a few more chances at the bet365 Stadium. James Bolton pulled one back for the Shrews with just over a quarter-hour left in the second half.

The League One visitors made it 2-2 through a Fejiri Okenabirhie penalty, opening up their hopes for a fourth round visit from Watford. That arrived when Josh Laurent scored Shrewsbury Town’s third goal in 11 minutes.

Luton Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Longtime Owls striker Atdhe Nuhiu scored just after halftime. Wednesday will head to Chelsea on Jan. 27 for the fourth round.

