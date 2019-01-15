Fulham brings revitalized Babel back to the Premier League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Babel is back in the Premier League, at least for the next few months, after spending the better of the decade away from English football.

The ex-Liverpool winger, 32, will wear the white of Fulham for the rest of the season, heading to Craven Cottage from Besiktas for the rest of his contract.

The deal runs through the season, which has seen Babel score six goals in 19 matches.

From FulhamFC.com:

“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited. I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

Capped 54 times by the Netherlands, Babel has traveled a lot since leaving Liverpool in 2011. He made stops at Hoffenheim, Ajax, Kasimpasa, Al Ain, and Deportivo la Coruna before heading to Besiktas in 2017.

He scored a career-best 15 goals in all competitions for Besiktas last season, his top campaign since bagging 10 for Liverpool in 2007-08.

