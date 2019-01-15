LIVE, FA Cup replays: Blackburn v. Newcastle headlines action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup third round replays kick off on Tuesday, as three games take place for a spot in the fourth round.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Premier League side Newcastle United head to Blackburn Rovers, while third-tier Luton Town host Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City host third-tier Shrewsbury Town.

The winner of Blackburn v. Newcastle will host Watford in round four, while Stoke or Shrewsbury will host Wolves and the winner of Luton v. Sheffield Wednesday will head to Chelsea.

Below is a look at the schedule for the FA Cup replays on Tuesday evening, as all games will go to extra time and penalty kicks if needed.

FA Cup replays, Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers v. Newcastle United – 2:45 p.m. ET

Luton Town v. Sheffield Wednesday – 2:45 p.m. ET

Stoke City v. Shrewsbury Town – 3 p.m. ET

