Liverpool suffer Alexander-Arnold injury blow

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be out for at least a month, as Liverpool’s young right back injured knee ligaments in their 1-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.
Alexander-Arnold, 20, tweaked his knee in the warm up and although he played the entire 90 minutes for the Premier League leaders, the severity of his injury only became apparent in the past few days.
Per a report from the Liverpool Echo, no surgery is required but TAA is expected to miss the upcoming Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.
He could be back for their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Bayern Munich on Feb. 19.
Jurgen Klopp now has some serious defensive injuries to deal with as Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez remain out, while Joel Matip was only fit enough to be on the bench at the weekend as Fabinho was forced to play at center back alongside Virgil Van Dijk at Brighton. The decision to allow Nathaniel Clyne to leave on loan to Bournemouth in January seems like a bit of a mistake at this stage.
James Milner could slot in to do a job at right back for the game against Palace on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but all of a sudden Liverpool’s defensive depth is being stretched to its limits.
Klopp’s men are out of both the FA Cup and League Cup and that may be a blessing in disguise as they remain four points clear atop the Premier League table, but with a serious injury backlog to overcome.