Man United to open ‘entertainment centers’ in China

Manchester United is a global brand and they will be making a big move in China over the next few years.
The Premier League giants have announced they will open “entertainment and experience centers” in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang by the end of 2020.
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s famous last-gasp winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final will no doubt be included within the experience centers…
The news comes in the same week that the Premier League announced it has opened a first foreign office, located in Singapore, as the Far East market continues to grow for the PL.
United claim they have over 100 million fans in China alone.
Below are more details on what you can expect from these developments in China, and who knows, maybe we will see something similar in the United States of America in the coming years.
Manchester United, in partnership with leading Chinese property developer, Harves, has announced that it will open a series of club themed entertainment and experience centres throughout China.
They will use interactive attractions and exhibitions to bring the excitement of Manchester United and its Old Trafford stadium to the iconic club’s 100 million followers in China, giving fans a place to celebrate the team they so passionately support and further deepening the special relationship the club has with China.
The Beijing centre will be located within the Beijing FUN development, in the historic Qianmen Dashilan area right next to Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City. Each venue will feature interactive and immersive experiences, using state-of- the-art technology to bring Manchester United to life. Fans who visit will be able to experience the thrill of a matchday at Old Trafford as well as learn the history and heritage of English football’s most successful and storied club.
Each Manchester United Entertainment and Experience Centre will offer visitors a different experience and will include restaurants, along with a club retail store.