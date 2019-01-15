More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Man United to open ‘entertainment centers’ in China

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
Manchester United is a global brand and they will be making a big move in China over the next few years.

The Premier League giants have announced they will open “entertainment and experience centers” in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang by the end of 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s famous last-gasp winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final will no doubt be included within the experience centers…

The news comes in the same week that the Premier League announced it has opened a first foreign office, located in Singapore, as the Far East market continues to grow for the PL.

United claim they have over 100 million fans in China alone.

Below are more details on what you can expect from these developments in China, and who knows, maybe we will see something similar in the United States of America in the coming years.

Manchester United, in partnership with leading Chinese property developer, Harves, has announced that it will open a series of club themed entertainment and experience centres throughout China.

They will use interactive attractions and exhibitions to bring the excitement of Manchester United and its Old Trafford stadium to the iconic club’s 100 million followers in China, giving fans a place to celebrate the team they so passionately support and further deepening the special relationship the club has with China.

The Beijing centre will be located within the Beijing FUN development, in the historic Qianmen Dashilan area right next to Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City. Each venue will feature interactive and immersive experiences, using state-of- the-art technology to bring Manchester United to life. Fans who visit will be able to experience the thrill of a matchday at Old Trafford as well as learn the history and heritage of English football’s most successful and storied club.

Each Manchester United Entertainment and Experience Centre will offer visitors a different experience and will include restaurants, along with a club retail store.

Tottenham confirm Harry Kane out with ankle injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
Harry Kane is out for Tottenham Hotspur at the worst possible time.

Kane, 25, went down after being caught by Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof late in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley, and Mauricio Pochettino feared his ankle injury was serious.

His worst fears have been confirmed.

Tottenham have revealed that Kane will be out until March, and he is going to miss some huge games in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and their League Cup semifinal second leg at Chelsea.

Here is the official statement from Spurs.

“Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday’s match. He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March.”

With Kane missing a hugely important period of Tottenham’s season, plus Heung-Min Son away throughout January with South Korea at the 2019 Asian Cup, Spurs are now putting all their eggs in one basket.

Over to you, Fernando Llorente…

Here are the games Kane is expected to miss while he spends time on the sidelines.

  • Fulham (A) – Premier League – January 20
  • Chelsea (A) – EFL Cup – January 24
  • Crystal Palace (A) – FA Cup – January 27
  • Watford (H) – Premier League – January 30
  • Newcastle (H) – Premier League – February 2
  • Leicester (H) – Premier League – February 10
  • Borussia Dortmund (H) – Champions League – February 13
  • Burnley – Premier League (A) – February 23
  • League Cup Final – February 25* if Spurs reach the final
  • Chelsea – Premier League (A) – February 27

This is a massive blow for Spurs which compounds their defeat against United (they somehow lost due to a combination of David De Gea‘s heroics and poor finishing) as they’re now nine points off first-place Liverpool and will have to play the next few months without their top goalscorer.

Kane is the joint-top leading scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals so far, but this is a familiar injury for him. The forward injured his ankle twice in the 2016-17 campaign, as Spurs fans were left to wonder what could have been if Kane had stayed fit all season long.

With Son missing, Pochettino must now turn to Llorente, who has only played in a handful of League Cup and FA Cup games as well as a few minutes in the PL, to try and spearhead their attack in the next few months. The veteran Spaniard has scored four goals in 11 appearances this season, but has yet to find the back of the net in his five PL outings.

The only other option Spurs have is Vincent Janssen, who has been out injured and scored for their U23 side at the weekend, but Pochettino revealed the Dutch striker is “not in his plans” at Tottenham.

This is far from ideal for Spurs, as this injury to Kane will have huge implications on their progress in the PL, Europe and both domestic cup competitions.

The 2 Robbies podcast: De Gea, title race, Arsenal and more

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 11:15 AM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle on David De Gea‘s stunning performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Tottenhham (1:30), straightforward wins for Liverpool (14:40) and Man City (17:30) and a deeper look at what’s going wrong at Arsenal at the moment (22:00).

Plus, what are Chelsea to do with Callum Hudson-Odoi (30:10) and thoughts on some recent Premier League departures: David Wagner leaves Huddersfield (37:40) and Cesc Fabregas leaves Chelsea for Monaco (40:20).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Liverpool suffer Alexander-Arnold injury blow

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be out for at least a month, as Liverpool’s young right back injured knee ligaments in their 1-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold, 20, tweaked his knee in the warm up and although he played the entire 90 minutes for the Premier League leaders, the severity of his injury only became apparent in the past few days.

Per a report from the Liverpool Echo, no surgery is required but TAA is expected to miss the upcoming Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

He could be back for their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Bayern Munich on Feb. 19.

Jurgen Klopp now has some serious defensive injuries to deal with as Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez remain out, while Joel Matip was only fit enough to be on the bench at the weekend as Fabinho was forced to play at center back alongside Virgil Van Dijk at Brighton. The decision to allow Nathaniel Clyne to leave on loan to Bournemouth in January seems like a bit of a mistake at this stage.

James Milner could slot in to do a job at right back for the game against Palace on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but all of a sudden Liverpool’s defensive depth is being stretched to its limits.

Klopp’s men are out of both the FA Cup and League Cup and that may be a blessing in disguise as they remain four points clear atop the Premier League table, but with a serious injury backlog to overcome.

Report: Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Morata

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Alvaro Morata’s tough time at Chelsea could be over very soon.

Sky Sports are reporting that Morata, 26, could be heading back to his native Spain on loan in January with Atletico Madrid eager to snap up the Spanish international striker.

Per the report, Atletico are in talks with Chelsea to complete the signing as Morata will return to the club where he began his career as a youth team player. Chelsea want a $12 million loan fee for the rest of the see with an obligation to buy Morata in the summer, as the player also earns $12 million per year at Chelsea.

It is believed he is willing to take a pay cut to return to Spain.

Following his $90 million club-record move from Real Madrid to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Morata has failed to find consistent form and just hasn’t settled into life in the Premier League.

Morata has scored 16 goals in 47 PL appearances for Chelsea, but just five of them have come this season as he’s warmed the bench in recent months and has looked increasingly unhappy.

With Morata and Olivier Giroud sitting on the bench in recent weeks in favor of playing Eden Hazard as a false nine, Maurizio Sarri has made his feelings on the duo crystal clear.

Chelsea continued to be linked with moves for Callum Wilson, Gonzalo Higuain and other strikers in January, as they look to beef up their attack for the pivotal final few months of the campaign as their place in the top four remains in jeopardy.

As for Morata, he hasn’t been short of suitors despite his patchy form at Stamford Bridge as Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico have been keen to sign him.

Heading to Atletico is a smart move for everyone concerned, as he will aid their La Liga title push in the second half of the season and he can also play in the UEFA Champions League as he hasn’t played in that competition for Chelsea this season.

With Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann to split minutes with, it will be tough, but  it seems like Morata fancies a return home after 18 months in England. Plus, former Chelsea striker Costa has scored just once in 11 league appearances for Atleti this season as he’s struggled with injuries.

This move works out well for everyone.