Report: Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Morata

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Alvaro Morata’s tough time at Chelsea could be over very soon.

Sky Sports are reporting that Morata, 26, could be heading back to his native Spain on loan in January with Atletico Madrid eager to snap up the Spanish international striker.

Per the report, Atletico are in talks with Chelsea to complete the signing as Morata will return to the club where he began his career as a youth team player. Chelsea want a $12 million loan fee for the rest of the see with an obligation to buy Morata in the summer, as the player also earns $12 million per year at Chelsea.

It is believed he is willing to take a pay cut to return to Spain.

Following his $90 million club-record move from Real Madrid to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Morata has failed to find consistent form and just hasn’t settled into life in the Premier League.

Morata has scored 16 goals in 47 PL appearances for Chelsea, but just five of them have come this season as he’s warmed the bench in recent months and has looked increasingly unhappy.

With Morata and Olivier Giroud sitting on the bench in recent weeks in favor of playing Eden Hazard as a false nine, Maurizio Sarri has made his feelings on the duo crystal clear.

Chelsea continued to be linked with moves for Callum Wilson, Gonzalo Higuain and other strikers in January, as they look to beef up their attack for the pivotal final few months of the campaign as their place in the top four remains in jeopardy.

As for Morata, he hasn’t been short of suitors despite his patchy form at Stamford Bridge as Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico have been keen to sign him.

Heading to Atletico is a smart move for everyone concerned, as he will aid their La Liga title push in the second half of the season and he can also play in the UEFA Champions League as he hasn’t played in that competition for Chelsea this season.

With Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann to split minutes with, it will be tough, but  it seems like Morata fancies a return home after 18 months in England. Plus, former Chelsea striker Costa has scored just once in 11 league appearances for Atleti this season as he’s struggled with injuries.

This move works out well for everyone.

Report: Javier Hernandez to Valencia

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
According to Sky Sports in Italy, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will leave West Ham for Valencia during the January transfer window.

Sky in Italy say that Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer has agreed personal terms with La Liga side Valencia, although there is no mention whether the move is a loan or permanent deal.

Due to Michy Batshuayi’s loan move from Chelsea being cut short, Valencia are looking for a new striker this window but other reports claimed that the Hammers do not want Hernandez to leave.

Hernandez, 30, has featured sparingly for the Hammers this season under Manuel Pellegrini (five goals in 16 games in all competitions) who has preferred Marko Arnautovic up top, while the return to fitness of Andy Carroll has increased competion for minutes for the Mexico legend.

That said, with Arnautovic linked with a move to China, letting Hernandez leave now would be strange timing.

Any move could point to West Ham bringing in significant reinforcements at striker in January, as Hernandez is one of their highest earners. They’ve been linked with an audacious move for Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.

Chicharito signed for West Ham in the summer of 2017 and has since played for three managers at the London Stadium: Slaven Bilic, David Moyes and now Pellegrini.

His modest return of 13 goals in 49 outings in all competitions is mostly down to his appearances often coming from the bench and injuries, as Chicharito has never had a good run of games for the east London club.

A move to Valencia would make sense. They’re still one of the top clubs in La Liga and although there are 10 points off the top four this season, a top six finish is still very achievable.

Hernandez last played in La Liga for Real Madrid in 2014-15, as he scored seven goals in 23 outings while on loan from Manchester United.

Petr Cech to retire at end of season

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2019, 8:12 AM EST
Legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The current Arsenal stopper, 36, is one of the most successful goalkeepers in Premier League history as he has won trophies at Arsenal and Chelsea during his 15-year career in England’s top-flight.

Cech has the most clean sheets in PL history, holds the record for the must shutouts in a single season (24 in 2004-05) and made 494 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

He also won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Champions League trophy, a Europa League title and two Community Shields during his 11-year stay at Chelsea. Cech has also won an FA Cup and Community Shield during his four seasons at Arsenal.

Cech is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history to win the PL’s Golden Glove with two different clubs, while he was also the quickest to reach 100 clean sheets (180 games). He is also the most capped player for the Czech Republic national team with 124 outings, a huge chunk of them as captain.

He announced Tuesday that he will call time on his career at the end of the current campaign and posted the following statement.

His status as a legend of the game is secured, even if he has lost his place as a regular starter for Arsenal this season following Bernd Leno‘s arrival in the summer.

Cech arrived at Chelsea in 2004 from French side Rennes and was an immediate star for Jose Mourinho’s all-conquering Chelsea.

He has also had some tough times to get through in England, as he fractured his skull in a game against Reading in 2006 and has worn a protective helmet ever since.

Cech also lost his place at Chelsea to Thibaut Courtois in 2014 and then moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2015, even though it became clear he would have rather seen his playing days out at Stamford Bridge.

In his spare time he plays the drums, while he can also speak Czech, English, Spanish, French and German.

It is safe to say Cech is one of the greatest goalkeepers the world has ever seen and we will see him stay in the game in some capacity for many years to come.

FA Cup replay preview: Newcastle travels to Blackburn

By Daniel KarellJan 15, 2019, 7:44 AM EST
Mired in the midst of a relegation fight, the last thing Rafa Benitez needed was an FA Cup replay.

However, that’s exactly what he and Newcastle have received. Newcastle travels to Blackburn to play a replay match after a 1-1- draw at St. Janes Park

Benitez said before hand he was already planning on rotating his squad, either allowing youngsters to get valuable minutes or focusing his priorities in Cardiff City at the weekend, a massive relegation zone battle.

A win over Cardiff City would go a long way towards ensuring survival, which at this point is Benitez’s focus. In other words, expect Blackburn to have a decent chance at home against Premier League opposition.

Elsewhere, League One’s Luton Town hosts Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, and Stoke City hosts League One’s Shrewsbury Town in the rest of the FA Cup replay action.

De Boer takes over Atlanta United with big shoes to fill

Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) Frank De Boer was sacked by Inter Milan after less than three months on the job.

He lasted just four Premier League games at Crystal Palace.

Now, after two short-lived coaching stints, de Boer has a chance to revive his career with the wildly popular champions of Major League Soccer.

The longtime stalwart of the Dutch national team has taken over at Atlanta United, which won the MLS Cup in just its second season while breaking numerous attendance records.

De Boer said it is a shot at redemption, while also stressing that his chances of success are much greater in Atlanta.

“Of course, you have to learn from your mistakes, but also about organizations that aren’t good and organized and structured like Atlanta United,” he said Monday during a news conference at the team’s suburban training facility.

With his two previous employers, de Boer added, “There was no cohesion between all the departments. Everything was separate. Now, we have a feeling, `OK, I don’t have to look around for the dead body in the closet or behind the closet.’ Everything is very clear and structured.”

He represented his country 112 times on the field, most notably delivering a towering 60-yard pass that set up Dennis Bergkamp’s winning goal against Argentina in the closing minutes of a 1998 World Cup quarterfinal. De Boer moved into coaching after his playing career ended, leading Dutch powerhouse Ajax to a record four straight Eredivisie titles.

Taking over at Inter Milan in 2016, de Boer failed to match the success he had in his native country. The Italian club struggled in both Serie A and Europa League competitions, which led to his firing on Nov. 1 with the club mired in 12th place.

His tenure lasted just 85 days.

The following summer, de Boer was hired by Crystal Palace. Despite modest expectations – the team was coming off a 15th-place showing the previous season, finishing just five points above the relegation zone – the coach was quickly fired again after Crystal became the first team in 93 years to lose its first four matches in the top flight without scoring a goal.

Atlanta United is in a much different position, having quickly become MLS’ flagship franchise on and off the field. The team has a clear power structure led by owner Arthur Blank, team president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra – a setup that was appealing to de Boer.

“For me, that is so much easier,” he said. “The 5 1/2 seasons that I was working for Ajax as a head coach … it cost me less energy than the eight months at Inter and Crystal Palace. I was already starting to get gray hairs.”

De Boer certainly has some big shoes to fill.

In two years as United’s coach, Tata Martino instilled an attacking style of play that was a big hit with the fans and hugely successful on the field. The club averaged more than 53,000 per game this season, easily eclipsing its own record, and thrilled the city by capturing the MLS Cup championship in December.

Martino stepped down to take over as Mexico’s national coach.

The expectations remain the same.

“Everybody expects a lot from Atlanta United,” de Boer said. “That’s normal when you’re a champion.”

De Boer’s team is still a work in progress. MVP runner-up Miguel Almiron was expected to transfer to the Premier League during the January window, but no deal has been reached. He reported Monday for the start of Atlanta’s training camp.

River Plate star Pity Martinez announced last month that he had a deal to come to Atlanta, supposedly as Almiron’s replacement in the midfield, but that’s on hold for the moment. United already has three designated players who are exempt from the salary cap: Almiron, record-setting goal scorer and league MVP Josef Martinez, and 19-year-old Ezequiel Barco.

Less than six weeks removed from its MLS Cup triumph, Atlanta United reported for camp to begin preparing for its first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League. The team opens with a home-and-home series against Costa Rican club Herediano late next month, just ahead of the MLS season opener.

Atlanta United is eager to become the first MLS club to win the continental championship since the league format began in 2008. Mexican teams have won 10 straight titles, including Chivas’ thrilling victory over Toronto FC last year that came down to penalty kicks.

“We need to have an MLS club win it,” Eales said. “It would be great if that could be Atlanta United.”

But pulling off a CONCACAF title, while also maintaining success in league play, presents a daunting challenge for the new coach. Toronto put its emphasis on winning the Champions League and wound up missing the MLS playoffs.

“We’re not naive. We saw what happened to Toronto,” Eales said. “It’s going to be tough. But we want to be competing on all fronts.”