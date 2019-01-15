Report: Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Morata

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alvaro Morata’s tough time at Chelsea could be over very soon.

Sky Sports are reporting that Morata, 26, could be heading back to his native Spain on loan in January with Atletico Madrid eager to snap up the Spanish international striker.

Per the report, Atletico are in talks with Chelsea to complete the signing as Morata will return to the club where he began his career as a youth team player. Chelsea want a $12 million loan fee for the rest of the see with an obligation to buy Morata in the summer, as the player also earns $12 million per year at Chelsea.

It is believed he is willing to take a pay cut to return to Spain.

Following his $90 million club-record move from Real Madrid to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Morata has failed to find consistent form and just hasn’t settled into life in the Premier League.

Morata has scored 16 goals in 47 PL appearances for Chelsea, but just five of them have come this season as he’s warmed the bench in recent months and has looked increasingly unhappy.

With Morata and Olivier Giroud sitting on the bench in recent weeks in favor of playing Eden Hazard as a false nine, Maurizio Sarri has made his feelings on the duo crystal clear.

Chelsea continued to be linked with moves for Callum Wilson, Gonzalo Higuain and other strikers in January, as they look to beef up their attack for the pivotal final few months of the campaign as their place in the top four remains in jeopardy.

As for Morata, he hasn’t been short of suitors despite his patchy form at Stamford Bridge as Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico have been keen to sign him.

Heading to Atletico is a smart move for everyone concerned, as he will aid their La Liga title push in the second half of the season and he can also play in the UEFA Champions League as he hasn’t played in that competition for Chelsea this season.

With Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann to split minutes with, it will be tough, but it seems like Morata fancies a return home after 18 months in England. Plus, former Chelsea striker Costa has scored just once in 11 league appearances for Atleti this season as he’s struggled with injuries.

This move works out well for everyone.

