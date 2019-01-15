Transfers: Atlanta adds Watford teen; Harkes heads to Scotland

When Atlanta United CEO Darren Eales tweeted that the Five Stripes were about to announce a DP signing, few figured he meant initials.
No, Pity Martinez was not announced on Tuesday, but Atlanta did unveil an intriguing signing in his own right.
Dion Pereira, 19, made a pair of Premier League appearances for Watford at the end of the 2016-17 season, and Atlanta is betting that a move across the Atlantic will transform him into its next prized young asset.
The Watford-born forward scored 13 goals in PL2 last season.
Going the other way, from MLS to Scotland, is DC United and Wake Forest product Ian Harkes.
The son of longtime USMNT captain John, Ian Harkes is 23 and played 37 times with four goals and two assists for the Black-and-Red last season.
Harkes is headed to Dundee United, who sits third in the Scottish Championship and is just three points back of table-leading Ross County.
Ryan Babel is back in the Premier League, at least for the next few months, after spending the better of the decade away from English football.
The ex-Liverpool winger, 32, will wear the white of Fulham for the rest of the season, heading to Craven Cottage from Besiktas for the rest of his contract.
The deal runs through the season, which has seen Babel score six goals in 19 matches.
From FulhamFC.com:
“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited. I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”
Capped 54 times by the Netherlands, Babel has traveled a lot since leaving Liverpool in 2011. He made stops at Hoffenheim, Ajax, Kasimpasa, Al Ain, and Deportivo la Coruna before heading to Besiktas in 2017.
He scored a career-best 15 goals in all competitions for Besiktas last season, his top campaign since bagging 10 for Liverpool in 2007-08.
The FA Cup third round replays kick off on Tuesday, as three games take place for a spot in the fourth round.
Premier League side Newcastle United head to Blackburn Rovers, while third-tier Luton Town host Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City host third-tier Shrewsbury Town.
The winner of Blackburn v. Newcastle will host Watford in round four, while Stoke or Shrewsbury will host Wolves and the winner of Luton v. Sheffield Wednesday will head to Chelsea.
Below is a look at the schedule for the FA Cup replays on Tuesday evening, as all games will go to extra time and penalty kicks if needed.
FA Cup replays, Tuesday
Blackburn Rovers v. Newcastle United – 2:45 p.m. ET
Luton Town v. Sheffield Wednesday – 2:45 p.m. ET
Stoke City v. Shrewsbury Town – 3 p.m. ET
Who excelled and who struggled in the Premier League over the weekend? Our latest batch of player Power Rankings are out as we focus on the top performers in Week 22.
Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham and Southampton all feature, as stars from the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are misfiring.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
- Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 6
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Even
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Up 5
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 4
- Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – New entry
- Fabinho (Liverpool) – Up 8
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 3
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 11
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
- Aymeric Laporte (Man City) – New entry
- Jesse Lingard (Man United) – Doen 2
- Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – Doen 3
- Shane Long (Southampton) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 12
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Even
- Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – New entry
Manchester United is a global brand and they will be making a big move in China over the next few years.
The Premier League giants have announced they will open “entertainment and experience centers” in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang by the end of 2020.
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s famous last-gasp winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final will no doubt be included within the experience centers…
The news comes in the same week that the Premier League announced it has opened a first foreign office, located in Singapore, as the Far East market continues to grow for the PL.
United claim they have over 100 million fans in China alone.
Below are more details on what you can expect from these developments in China, and who knows, maybe we will see something similar in the United States of America in the coming years.
Manchester United, in partnership with leading Chinese property developer, Harves, has announced that it will open a series of club themed entertainment and experience centres throughout China.
They will use interactive attractions and exhibitions to bring the excitement of Manchester United and its Old Trafford stadium to the iconic club’s 100 million followers in China, giving fans a place to celebrate the team they so passionately support and further deepening the special relationship the club has with China.
The Beijing centre will be located within the Beijing FUN development, in the historic Qianmen Dashilan area right next to Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City. Each venue will feature interactive and immersive experiences, using state-of- the-art technology to bring Manchester United to life. Fans who visit will be able to experience the thrill of a matchday at Old Trafford as well as learn the history and heritage of English football’s most successful and storied club.
Each Manchester United Entertainment and Experience Centre will offer visitors a different experience and will include restaurants, along with a club retail store.