Transfers: Atlanta adds Watford teen; Harkes heads to Scotland

When Atlanta United CEO Darren Eales tweeted that the Five Stripes were about to announce a DP signing, few figured he meant initials.

No, Pity Martinez was not announced on Tuesday, but Atlanta did unveil an intriguing signing in his own right.

Dion Pereira, 19, made a pair of Premier League appearances for Watford at the end of the 2016-17 season, and Atlanta is betting that a move across the Atlantic will transform him into its next prized young asset.

The Watford-born forward scored 13 goals in PL2 last season.

Going the other way, from MLS to Scotland, is DC United and Wake Forest product Ian Harkes.

The son of longtime USMNT captain John, Ian Harkes is 23 and played 37 times with four goals and two assists for the Black-and-Red last season.

Harkes is headed to Dundee United, who sits third in the Scottish Championship and is just three points back of table-leading Ross County.

