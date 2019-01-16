Berhalter announces staff, includes members of Crew, Union, Germany NT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s staff has been announced by U.S. Soccer, including expected assistant coach Josh Wolff.

Former MLS and USMNT striker Wolff, 41, was an assistant to Berhalter in Columbus from 2013-18.

[ MORE: Neymar praises Weah ]

Joining Wolff on Berhalter’s staff are B.J. Callaghan as strategy analyst and assistant coach, Steve Tashjian as head performance expert and Darcy Norman as movement and conditioning coach. Fellow former Crew assistant Nico Estevez will join as an assistant coach pending a work permit.

“In putting together the staff, we looked for coaches with considerable backgrounds in four different areas: World Cups, Concacaf, MLS and Europe,” Berhalter said in a press release. “This group checks those boxes, and we are confident their wealth of experiences will be beneficial to the players and for the development of our program.”

Callaghan comes from the Philadelphia Union, Tashjian from the Crew, and Norman from the German national team.

Berhalter manages his first match as USMNT boss on Jan. 27 against Panama in Arizona before the Yanks meet Costa Rica on Groundhog Day in San Jose, California.

Follow @NicholasMendola