FA Cup: Derby County knocks out Southampton

Derby County never led in either leg if it’s FA Cup tie with Southampton, but they won’t care about it one bit.

Frank Lampard’s Derby County sent Southamampton packing out of the FA Cup with a 5-4 win on penalty kicks. Derby County captain Richard Keogh scored the winning penalty kick.

Both teams had tied 2-2 in regulation in both legs, and neither team could find the breakthrough in extra time.

With the win, Derby County advances to face Accrington Stanley.

Derby County thought it had taken the lead in the 39th minute, when Martyn Waghorn found Craig Bryson open in the box before Bryson finished into the bottom corner, leading to massive celebrations for the Championship side. However, those celebrations were shortlived, as the Video Assistant Referee called back the goal as Bryson was judged to be offside.

In the second half, Southampton thought it had put this game to rest with two goals in 136 seconds. In the 67th minute, Stuart Armstrong put home a ball cleared off the line by Derby to give the Saints a lead, and a little more than two minutes later, Nathan Redmond beat the offside trap and finished with a delightful chip past Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos. VAR checked both goals but didn’t have a problem with either.

Even with the two-goal disadvantage, Lampard’s side didn’t give up despite being on the road in a mid-week fixture. In the 76th minute, Harry Wilson curled a free kick from 30-yards away into a dangerous part of the box. It may have taken a touch off a Derby player but the result was the same, a goal, with Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn rooted to his line. Six minutes later, Wilson was at it again, curling in a cross that was finished by Waghorn with a powerful header.

After a sometimes breathless, end-to-end 30 minutes of extra time, both teams headed to penalty kicks to determine the winner. Each team’s first penalty kick was good but Southampton’s second, taken by Redmond, was sent wide and high of the goal. Derby County made the rest of their penalty kicks, sparking massive celebrations in the away end of St. Mary’s as Derby County is moving on.