Jose Mourinho: "I belong to top level" talks Manchester United, Salah, Inter Milan and modern day players Humble Jose Mourinho: “I belong to top level” – ProSoccerTalk
PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Humble Jose Mourinho: “I belong to top level”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 17, 2019, 11:26 AM EST
1 Comment

Jose Mourinho is back in the public eye a month after being fired as Manchester United’s manager.

Did he every really leave?

Mourinho is working as a pundit for beIN Sports in the Middle East and will give analysis of the huge Arsenal v. Chelsea clash on Saturday.

Speaking with huge passion to the outlet about a multitude of topics, Mourinho revealed he isn’t considering retirement and has his eyes on a top job.

“I want to coach. I am too young. I am in football for a long, long time but I will be 56 in a couple of weeks. I am too young. Where I am going to stay is where I belong. I belong top level football and that is where I am going to be,” Mourinho said.

We see that Mourinho’s famed confidence hasn’t taken a battering from losing his job at United…

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

On a serious note, he did have some interesting things to say about his two-and-half seasons in charge of the Red Devils.

Mourinho said that the second-place finish he achieved at United in 2017-18 was one of his greatest achievements as a manager, and added that “some people don’t know what is going on behind-the-scenes” at the club.

And he added that the structure of the club has to be set up in a way for the manager to not focus on everything the modern day player is involved with, while several times he pointed to the fact that players now have a huge amount of power.

“A club must be very well organised, where the manager is only the manager and not the man that is trying to keep the discipline or educate the players,” Mourinho said.

Hmmm. I wonder who he could have on his mind there…

The former Chelsea, United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan coach also tried to put plenty of wrongs right (his words) about him, as he talked about the results versus style of play debate — he is obviously a fan of the former — and stated that he didn’t sell Mohamed Salah while he was in charge of Chelsea.

“People try to identify me as the coach who sold Salah. I am the coach that bought Salah,” Mourinho said. “It is completely the wrong idea. I played against Basel in the Champions League. Salah was a kid in Basel. When I play against a team I analyze the team and the players for quite a long time and I fell in love with that kid. I bought the kid. I pushed the club to buy him. At that time we already had fantastic attacking players… He was a lost kid in London. He was a lost kid in a new world. When the club decided to sell him, it was not me.”

It safe to say that Mourinho will be absorbing to watch as an analyst, and he plans to do that for a little while as he added that he wants to learn more about what goes on behind the camera in order to learn more about the modern game.

All of this talk taught us one thing: Mourinho really is struggling with how the game has changed and he needs to adapt to the modern game if he’s going to continue to be successful and last longer than a few years at one club.

Emery on possible exit for Ozil, reason for his absence

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 17, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
1 Comment

The strange dynamic between Unai Emery and Mesut Ozil remains intriguing, as Arsenal’s manager has been talking about Ozil’s absence from his recent squads.

Ozil, 30, wasn’t selected in Arsenal’s 18-man squad for their defeat at West Ham last weekend and after that game Emery said it was because others “deserved” to play ahead of the German playmaker.

But with the highest-paid player in Arsenal history now fit after a few injuries, Emery believes he could be in contention to play against Chelsea this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

Is he ready to play in a massive London derby?

“Now? He’s training consistently with his work over the past two weeks and I think he can be,” Emery said. “I like to create the same spirit for all, and that spirit is every players gets and gives consistent work and moments with their performances but it’s not easy. Sometimes you are better and sometimes you are worse. I’m working with every player in the same way. The most important thing for me is how he can help us and how every player can help us with their consistency.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement as to how important Ozil is for Arsenal as they aim to push Chelsea and others all the way to finish in the top four.

Asked if Ozil could leave the Gunners in January due to his lack of game time and the obvious fact that he just doesn’t suit Emery’s high-pressing style of play, the Spanish coach was a little coy.

“I’m not thinking about that [Ozil leaving in January]. I’m thinking about how he can help us this year with good performances,” Emery added. “He’s had injuries and not been okay to play matches, but now after these two weeks maybe this Saturday will be okay for him.”

Ozil’s future at Arsenal seems anything but certain, but if he was to play against Chelsea on Saturday, how would Emery slot him into this team?

He could perhaps play as one of two attacking midfielders just off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as Emery has used a narrow 3-4-2-1 formation at times this season.

Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette could play underneath Aubameyang, but that would be a little harsh on Alex Iwobi who has played well on the left in recent months and it could also upset the balance of Arsenal’s side as one of Ozil or Lacazette would be expected to track back defensively.

It’s easy to see why Emery is having a tough time slotting Ozil into the lineup but given the lack of creativity the Gunners showed in the final third against West Ham, the German could be handed an olive branch by his manager for this huge clash. It is up to Ozil to now take it, and if he doesn’t his time at Arsenal could be all but over.

Ian Harkes signs with Dundee United in Scotland

Dundee United
Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Midfielder Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, has left D.C. United to sign a two-year contract with Dundee United of Scotland’s second-tier League Championship.

The 23-year-old won the 2016 Hermann Trophy as the top U.S. college player while at Wake Forest and spent the last two seasons with D.C. in Major League Soccer. He scored two goals with two assists.

D.C. declined his 2019 option.

Ian Harke’s grandfather was born near Dundee United’s Tannadice Park. Dundee United announced the deal Wednesday.

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VAR works well, but is it what we want?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 17, 2019, 8:46 AM EST
1 Comment

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) are coming to the Premier League for the 2019-20 campaign as the system is finally being adopted by England’s top-flight.

But is VAR what we really want? The jury remains out. Big time.

VAR has been used in Major League Soccer for years, rolled out across Europe’s other top leagues over the past few seasons and was a revelation at the 2018 World Cup.

But, and there is always a but with VAR, its arrival is getting us all to ask a huge internal question about the beautiful game: is this what we really want? Should every minute detail be scrutinized a la the NFL? Is this the direction we want to head in?

Whether we like it or not, that is the direction we are heading in. The system is being used in the FA Cup and League Cup in England this season, and in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League for the first time. It is something we are going to hear a lot more about in the coming weeks and months.

Like any change in system there are positives and negatives.

Positive: I attended the Southampton versus Derby County FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday. Derby had one goal which looked perfectly fine ruled out via VAR, and one goal stood which looked offside. Both calls were correct when the replays were shown and there was tension in the stadium as the referee waited to announce the decision. It was all rather smooth and, most importantly, the correct decisions were made.

Negative: The fact that Derby were denied a wonderful team goal due to the heel of their striker being offside seems totally against the spirit of the game, and so to does Jack Stephens‘ right heel playing four players onside for Derby’s first goal. When you zoom in and slow down the footage, you can see that the decisions are technically correct. But there is an argument to be made that VAR is taking things too far.

Chants of “VAR, VAR” were heard by both sets of fans as youngsters made the square hand gesture as they called for VAR to be used time and time again. It is fun now, because it is new, but in a few years time we may all look down in the pub as we swill the remnants of a pint and say something along the lines of: “I miss the old days before VAR.”

Referees and linesman will probably miss it too, because their role in the game will still be important but their responsibility is diminished.

The debates will continue about certain decisions with or without VAR. Take the Harry Kane penalty kick against Chelsea in the League Cup for example. Was that incident a “clear and obvious” error? That is what VAR is supposed to be used for and that is where the gray area still exists.

When VAR was used at St Mary’s a message was displayed on the big screens saying a goal was being checked, or a possible penalty decision was being looked at. It all worked quite well and certainly added drama to proceedings. Could replays be shown live on the big screens at stadiums in Premier League grounds to offer greater transparency to fans and players? Or would that cause riots if the VAR images were still inconclusive? It is a tricky tightrope to walk.

VAR will get the vast majority of decisions correct, but how often it is used and how heavily referees rely on it will determine if the system is going to be successful long-term.

We are about to find out if VAR is here to stay and if it is what we really want.

Right now, there is no going back.

Giuseppe Rossi training with Man United, hoping for a contract somewhere

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 17, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
1 Comment

Giuseppe Rossi has been training with his former club Manchester United and the New Jersey native is feeling sharp as he aims to sign a contract somewhere in the coming weeks.

Rossi, 31, has suffered several serious knee injuries over the past few years and has bounced from Serie A to La Liga clubs as he tries to continue his career, but is currently without a club.

He failed a drugs test at the end of the 2017-18 season in Italy while playing for Genoa, but he was given a warning in October 2018 and is now free to play again after what he called a “nightmare four months” due to the investigation into how a banned substance, Dorzolamide, got into his system.

The predatory forward has been welcomed to United by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Norwegian striker, who knows a thing or two about scoring goals, spoke highly of Rossi in his recent press conference. Rossi also revealed he has been speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson, the man who signed him for United as a teenager.

Speaking to Simon Peach of the Press Association, Rossi revealed his ambition to sign a contract somewhere soon.

“I just love this game,” Rossi said. “I sacrificed so much in these years, I’ve had many highs, I’ve had a few lows with these injuries that have taken a lot away from me but I never stopped. I always want to keep trying to achieve, keep trying to achieve, keep trying to get better and I just love this game so much that nothing’s ever going to take me away from it. It’s a part of me and I want to keep fighting and keep doing what I have to do in order to be where I want to be.”

Could United use Rossi? It is not out of the realms of possibility, but if it is regular minutes he wants then that isn’t going to happen. Romelu Lukaku is currently sat on the bench as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have ripped it up in attack, and even though Rossi would be useful to have coming off the bench, he needs regular minutes.

On a free transfer he could surely be very useful for Premier League clubs, or maybe even Major League Soccer clubs, as a return back to New Jersey would be a heck of a homecoming with the New York Red Bulls, but perhaps that is just the romantic in us.

More than likely Rossi will land somewhere in Europe and do what he does best: score goals.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP