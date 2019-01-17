More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Dundee United

Ian Harkes signs with Dundee United in Scotland

Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
Midfielder Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, has left D.C. United to sign a two-year contract with Dundee United of Scotland’s second-tier League Championship.

The 23-year-old won the 2016 Hermann Trophy as the top U.S. college player while at Wake Forest and spent the last two seasons with D.C. in Major League Soccer. He scored two goals with two assists.

D.C. declined his 2019 option.

Ian Harke’s grandfather was born near Dundee United’s Tannadice Park. Dundee United announced the deal Wednesday.

VAR works well, but is it what we want?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 17, 2019, 8:46 AM EST
Video Assistant Referees (VAR) are coming to the Premier League for the 2019-20 campaign as the system is finally being adopted by England’s top-flight.

But is VAR what we really want? The jury remains out. Big time.

VAR has been used in Major League Soccer for years, rolled out across Europe’s other top leagues over the past few seasons and was a revelation at the 2018 World Cup.

But, and there is always a but with VAR, its arrival is getting us all to ask a huge internal question about the beautiful game: is this what we really want? Should every minute detail be scrutinized a la the NFL? Is this the direction we want to head in?

Whether we like it or not, that is the direction we are heading in. The system is being used in the FA Cup and League Cup in England this season, and in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League for the first time. It is something we are going to hear a lot more about in the coming weeks and months.

Like any change in system there are positives and negatives.

Positive: I attended the Southampton versus Derby County FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday. Derby had one goal which looked perfectly fine ruled out via VAR, and one goal stood which looked offside. Both calls were correct when the replays were shown and there was tension in the stadium as the referee waited to announce the decision. It was all rather smooth and, most importantly, the correct decisions were made.

Negative: The fact that Derby were denied a wonderful team goal due to the heel of their striker being offside seems totally against the spirit of the game, and so to does Jack Stephens‘ right heel playing four players onside for Derby’s first goal. When you zoom in and slow down the footage, you can see that the decisions are technically correct. But there is an argument to be made that VAR is taking things too far.

Chants of “VAR, VAR” were heard by both sets of fans as youngsters made the square hand gesture as they called for VAR to be used time and time again. It is fun now, because it is new, but in a few years time we may all look down in the pub as we swill the remnants of a pint and say something along the lines of: “I miss the old days before VAR.”

Referees and linesman will probably miss it too, because their role in the game will still be important but their responsibility is diminished.

The debates will continue about certain decisions with or without VAR. Take the Harry Kane penalty kick against Chelsea in the League Cup for example. Was that incident a “clear and obvious” error? That is what VAR is supposed to be used for and that is where the gray area still exists.

When VAR was used at St Mary’s a message was displayed on the big screens saying a goal was being checked, or a possible penalty decision was being looked at. It all worked quite well and certainly added drama to proceedings. Could replays be shown live on the big screens at stadiums in Premier League grounds to offer greater transparency to fans and players? Or would that cause riots if the VAR images were still inconclusive? It is a tricky tightrope to walk.

VAR will get the vast majority of decisions correct, but how often it is used and how heavily referees rely on it will determine if the system is going to be successful long-term.

We are about to find out if VAR is here to stay and if it is what we really want.

Right now, there is no going back.

Giuseppe Rossi training with Man United, hoping for a contract somewhere

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 17, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
Giuseppe Rossi has been training with his former club Manchester United and the New Jersey native is feeling sharp as he aims to sign a contract somewhere in the coming weeks.

Rossi, 31, has suffered several serious knee injuries over the past few years and has bounced from Serie A to La Liga clubs as he tries to continue his career, but is currently without a club.

He failed a drugs test at the end of the 2017-18 season in Italy while playing for Genoa, but he was given a warning in October 2018 and is now free to play again after what he called a “nightmare four months” due to the investigation into how a banned substance, Dorzolamide, got into his system.

The predatory forward has been welcomed to United by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Norwegian striker, who knows a thing or two about scoring goals, spoke highly of Rossi in his recent press conference. Rossi also revealed he has been speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson, the man who signed him for United as a teenager.

Speaking to Simon Peach of the Press Association, Rossi revealed his ambition to sign a contract somewhere soon.

“I just love this game,” Rossi said. “I sacrificed so much in these years, I’ve had many highs, I’ve had a few lows with these injuries that have taken a lot away from me but I never stopped. I always want to keep trying to achieve, keep trying to achieve, keep trying to get better and I just love this game so much that nothing’s ever going to take me away from it. It’s a part of me and I want to keep fighting and keep doing what I have to do in order to be where I want to be.”

Could United use Rossi? It is not out of the realms of possibility, but if it is regular minutes he wants then that isn’t going to happen. Romelu Lukaku is currently sat on the bench as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have ripped it up in attack, and even though Rossi would be useful to have coming off the bench, he needs regular minutes.

On a free transfer he could surely be very useful for Premier League clubs, or maybe even Major League Soccer clubs, as a return back to New Jersey would be a heck of a homecoming with the New York Red Bulls, but perhaps that is just the romantic in us.

More than likely Rossi will land somewhere in Europe and do what he does best: score goals.

Sargent describes how it felt to score first Bundesliga goal

Associated Press
By Daniel KarellJan 16, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
Less than 12 months after signing his first professional contract, Joshua Sargent accomplished his dream of playing in the Bundesliga. Seconds later, he was on the scoreboard.

Just 88 seconds after coming on, Sargent provided a header to put the ball across the goal line and score his first Bundesliga goal in a Werder Bremen 3-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf. Sargent found the back of the net again two weeks later, against strong opposition in RB Leipzig.

Following a short trip back to his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, Sargent joined up with his teammates in South Africa for some warm-weather training during the Bundesliga winter break.

Sargent is looking for another taste of first team action as Werder Bremen resumes the Bundesliga season at Hannover on Saturday. Should Sargent continue to get regular minutes for either or both the Werder Bremen first or second teams, expect him to get another call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for its European-based friendly matches in March.

‘Pity’ Martinez arrives in U.S., even with no official ATL UTD announcement

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 16, 2019, 9:01 PM EST
Atlanta United hasn’t officially announced the signing of Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez, but the talented Argentine attacker is in the U.S. now anyway.

Martinez posted a selfie of himself at Times Square in New York City, likely getting his first taste of anonymity after a star-studded run with River Plate in Buenos Aires.

Following the rescheduled second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, Martinez and River Plate both confirmed to media post game that he was departing River Plate for Atlanta United, but despite this, the MLS club still hasn’t made the new official on their end. It’s unclear what the hold up is, whether it is transfer fee, agents fee, or Designated Player related. For the record, the LA Galaxy announced in December that it was re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a Designated Player contract, knowing all along that they couldn’t start the next MLS season with more than three DPs.

Previous reports out of Argentina have stated that Martinez’s transfer to Atlanta United could cost the club as much as $14 million including the base transfer fee to River Plate, agents fees, and potential add-ons.

A year ago, Atlanta United announced its club record signing, Ezequiel Barco, then-19, during the MLS Superdraft, but there was no Designated Player announcement at the league’s annual weekend symposium this year. Atlanta United has a challenge on its hands if Miguel Almiron isn’t sold to Europe this offseason. Under current MLS rules, it can’t have more than three players signed to Designated Player contracts.

Perhaps it could loan Barco, who struggled at times last season, or loan Martinez elsewhere, because Josef Martinez seems a lock to be in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

Either way, Pity Martinez’s arrival in the U.S. could be a sign that an announcement could come soon from Atlanta United.