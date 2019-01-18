More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Barcelona to face Sevilla in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Barcelona will face Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

Barcelona has won the Spanish cup for the past four years. It routed Sevilla 5-0 in last year’s final, and also beat Sevilla 2-0 in the 2016 final.

The draw on Friday was held minutes after the Spanish football federation announced Barcelona would stay in after avoiding a scare involving its alleged use of an ineligible player.

The judge overseeing competition disputes for the federation ruled Levante’s complaint against Barcelona’s lineup from their round-of-16 tie was filed after the 48-hour deadline.

Sevilla will host the first leg next week, with the return leg in Camp Nou coming one week later.

The other quarterfinal ties are Real Madrid vs. Girona, Getafe vs. Valencia and Espanyol vs. Real Betis.

Chattanooga FC opens up “true ownership” to its supporters

@ChattanoogaFC
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
The owners of Chattanooga FC have opened up their beloved club to fan ownership in a non-cosmetic, very real way, and it is going very well.

Billing the move as the first time in America that a “soccer club offers fans true ownership,” the National Premier Soccer League club has sold over 1,800 of 8,000 available shares in its club over a 24-hour period.

For $125 a share, buyers get “one vote, a stock certificate, an owner lapel pin, a “CFC Owner” yard sign, their name on our 2019 third alternate jersey, access to exclusive owner benefits and merchandise, and invitation to annual shareholders’ meeting.”

ProSoccerTalk spoke to CFC general manager Sheldon Grizzle about the project, and found that its deep roots stretch back to board room daydreaming and the Green Bay Packers’ selling shares of their NFL club to fans.

“In the very early days of Chattanooga Football Club, we’d sit around in the board room and talk about how cool it would be,” Grizzle said. “What if we could have that commitment and culture in Chattanooga?”

Grizzle played a pivotal role in starting the club over a decade ago before taking a break to work on some other projects. He returned last January after selling his shares in a software company, and became even more involved when CFC’s general manager departed the club to help start a USL League One side in Chattanooga. Grizzle took over the GM duties in November.

He’s always held firm faith in the project, because he says CFC was built for the soccer fans, players, and proud citizens of its region. Having an opponent across town with non-local ownership has only redoubled the club’s commitment to its city.

“The entire founding group is Chattanoogans,” Grizzle said. “This wasn’t about money or creating value to sell it to someone else. It really was about Chattanooga and planting a flag here that says this is Chattanooga’s team and we are never leaving. This is by far the best way to demonstrate that this is the case.

“It has already far exceeded our expectations. When we initially did this we were thinking, if we could get 1000 people to say I’m an owner of Chattanooga FC, that would be a really powerful thing for our community. For us it’s just an honor and an encouragement to have so many people thinking, ‘We love what you do. It’s important, and I’m willing to literally invest and take ownership of this thing which is good for our community,’.”

What broke the dam for CFC was a federal law which allows for crowdfunding across all 50 states. It took a decade-old idea and launched it into hyper speed, relatively speaking.

“We found out about this model about a year ago, maybe 18 months ago, and we’ve chipped away at it,” he said. “In the last four months, we’ve really driven hard on it. It was love of community, commitment to a place that we’re never gonna leave. Now if we ever sold the club at some point in the future — clubs transition, they have to. All of our owners are going to die at some point — and someone can take care of our baby better than us. When that happens, we don’t want there to be any chance that the club can be taken out of city.”

In doing so, Grizzle has ensured that his club will outlive him. It’s something that has driven numerous groups across the country, but CFC is implementing the most ambitious plan yet.

Chelsea talking with Hudson-Odoi, who is focused on playing time

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
The BBC says Chelsea has renewed talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi in the hopes that the winger will stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, has been the subject of three bids from Bayern Munich, the latest nearing $50 million.

He has 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and the club is reportedly offering him a big raise.

But he wants to play, and that is going to be a bigger challenge (at least immediately). Hudson-Odoi turned 18 in November, and has played just 575 first team minutes. Many of those came since late November.

Chelsea has just invested more than $73 million in Christian Pulisic, but Eden Hazard is 28, Pedro is 31, and Willian is 30. There will be chances for a players to prove themselves in the very near future, especially with so many of the club’s loan players doing anything but lighting their respective leagues on fire.

Report: Huddersfield Town looking to BVB (again) for manager

By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
If your hiring process isn’t broke, don’t fix it?

Huddersfield Town has reportedly requested permission to speak with Borussia Dortmund II boss Jan Siewert, going down the same route they traveled in appointing recently-fired manager David Wagner.

Bild has gone as far as reporting that Siewert, 36, will join the Terriers for a fee of approximately $400,000.

The 47-year-old Wagner had not managed a first team when Huddersfield hired him from BVB II in 2015. All he did was lead the club into the Championship and then the Premier League before successfully keeping the Terriers in the top flight.

That all changed this season, with Wagner and the club mutually parting ways this week with the Terriers buried in last place and the manager linked to a possible opening at Leicester City.

Siewart was an assistant manager at Bochum before joining BVB II. He’s managed RW Essen in the Regionalliga West, and was an assistant manager for Germany’s U-17 and U-18 sides.

Huddersfield has a murderous run of fixtures left, as points look to be at an absolute premium in erasing an 8-point gap on 17th.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace

By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
  • Reds open weekend with 4-point table lead
  • Palace four pts clear of drop zone
  • Reds won 2-0 at Palace in August
  • Liverpool leads all-time 27W-11D-14L

There’s a bit of a rub to the easy storyline here, that league’s stingiest defense hosts one of the least productive attacks when Liverpool entertains Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds have allowed just three goals at home this Premier League season, but Palace has scored 14 of its 20 league goals away from Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have also won their last two away matches, beating Man City and Wolves.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Andy Robertson signing a new contract“I remember when we signed him back in the summer of 2017, I spoke a lot about ‘his story, his journey’ and how much I loved it and thought it pointed to the type of person and player he would be for us. He has exceeded these expectations. He might be from Glasgow originally, but everything about him screams Liverpool.”

Palace’s Andros Townsend on playing up top“I have thoroughly enjoyed it. At first, I didn’t think it would work. I remember me and Wilf [Zaha] speaking to each other and thinking, ‘how is this going to work? We will get bullied by the centre halves.’ But for one reason or another, it has just clicked and we have enjoyed it. We have both been involved in a lot more of the play, and everything went through us two and we thrived off of that, and ended up doing very well.”

Prediction

The Eagles get on the board against Liverpool, helped by their fullback pair of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick Van Aanholt, but don’t have enough to outlast the Reds. 2-1 Liverpool.