Getty Images

Reports: Martial closing in on new long-term Man United contract

By Kyle BonnJan 18, 2019, 3:26 PM EST
According to slightly conflicting reports in England, Anthony Martial remains without a new long-term contract at Manchester United, and while nothing is set in stone as of yet, it appears the two sides are inching closer to an agreement – a vast improvement from the situation just a few months ago.

Sky Sports reports that Martial is “close to agreeing” to a new contract, while The Telegraph is slightly more negative on the situation, calling the two sides “hopeful” but stating that “no deal [is] struck yet.”

The reports do not quote any sources directly, but Sky says there has been a “breakthrough in discussions” that leaves the two sides “close” to an agreement, while The Telegraph’s James Ducker states that the two sides are “making progress” in contract talks. Both reports state the contract extension would be five years in length, keeping him under Old Trafford control through the summer of 2024.

Ducker’s report specifically points to the inflated wages of Alexis Sanchez as a hangup over the last few months, not just in Martial’s new contract discussions, but that of goalkeeper David De Gea as well. The insinuation is that if Sanchez is making such a high salary – reportedly as much as $643,000 per week – than a number of more influential players should fall in that realm as well, a prospect the club is likely trying to avoid on a large scale. Sanchez has been missing with a hamstring injury for the last two months, and before that had lost his place in the squad before Jose Mourinho’s departure.

Martial’s contract was set to expire this summer, but the club picked up his one-year option, extending it to the summer of 2020.

The Frenchman’s status under former manager Mourinho also appears to have been a stumbling block, and now that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over, a new leaf has been turned. Mourinho reportedly attempted to sell Martial this past summer, only to be blocked by the board. Prior to Mourinho’s dismissal, Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley said in December that the two sides were “nowhere close” to agreeing on a contract extension and that “very pessimistic about discussions,” stating that Manchester United “already made several offers that come nowhere near to what we expect.”

Napoli slams referee, Italian federation for Koulibaly ban

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 18, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
Napoli has released a blistering statement condemning the referee’s actions from the 1-0 loss to Inter last month, and slammed the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for its decision to uphold Koulibaly’s two-match suspension, which was handed down on Friday.

Napoli argued that the appeal was excessive given the racist abuse Koulibaly faced during the match along with the referee’s refusal to stop the match, a move which UEFA has since condemned. The FIGC denied the appeal, stating that a reduction of his suspension would set an unwanted precedent. If they had granted the appeal, “the presence of racist behavior in the stands could be used to justify any act by a player,” the appeals court claimed in its decision.

Napoli responded by calling the decision “extraordinary” and said “Koulibaly, football, and society all come out embarrassed by this decision. Reversing Koulibaly’s suspension had to be done regardless of the regulations and red tape. In this way, football dies, because football is above all things passion, a passion that unites billions of people all over the world, and that can not be mocked in this way.”

The lengthy statement was released in the aftermath of the failed appeal, lodged by Napoli with the hopes of reducing the defender’s two-match suspension he received for a red card near the end of the match against Inter. Koulibaly was sent off by referee Paolo Mazzoleni after sarcastically applauding a yellow card he received. Players on the field confirmed that Koulibaly asked the referee to stop the match due to the racist chants, but he refused.

“Koulibaly asked referee Mazzoleni to interrupt play,” Napoli explained in the statement, “and the official replied, ‘I won’t talk to you’ which contravenes everything the designator [Nicola] Rizzoli had told us during a recent meeting in Milan, which is that the request to interrupt play must come from either the captain or the player subjected to abuse.”

Napoli claimed that reducing Koulibaly’s suspension would be a decision that rose above legal precedent, instead setting a benchmark for decency and admitting there was wrongdoing. “Tonight a great opportunity has been missed. We have unfortunately confirmed that there is a lot to do and a lot to change.”

Inter did receive a two-match stadium ban as a punishment for the racial abuse by the home fans that led to the incident.

Barcelona to face Sevilla in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Barcelona will face Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

Barcelona has won the Spanish cup for the past four years. It routed Sevilla 5-0 in last year’s final, and also beat Sevilla 2-0 in the 2016 final.

The draw on Friday was held minutes after the Spanish football federation announced Barcelona would stay in after avoiding a scare involving its alleged use of an ineligible player.

The judge overseeing competition disputes for the federation ruled Levante’s complaint against Barcelona’s lineup from their round-of-16 tie was filed after the 48-hour deadline.

Sevilla will host the first leg next week, with the return leg in Camp Nou coming one week later.

The other quarterfinal ties are Real Madrid vs. Girona, Getafe vs. Valencia and Espanyol vs. Real Betis.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chattanooga FC opens up “true ownership” to its supporters

@ChattanoogaFC
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
The owners of Chattanooga FC have opened up their beloved club to fan ownership in a non-cosmetic, very real way, and it is going very well.

Billing the move as the first time in America that a “soccer club offers fans true ownership,” the National Premier Soccer League club has sold over 1,800 of 8,000 available shares in its club over a 24-hour period.

For $125 a share, buyers get “one vote, a stock certificate, an owner lapel pin, a “CFC Owner” yard sign, their name on our 2019 third alternate jersey, access to exclusive owner benefits and merchandise, and invitation to annual shareholders’ meeting.”

ProSoccerTalk spoke to CFC general manager Sheldon Grizzle about the project, and found that its deep roots stretch back to board room daydreaming and the Green Bay Packers’ selling shares of their NFL club to fans.

“In the very early days of Chattanooga Football Club, we’d sit around in the board room and talk about how cool it would be,” Grizzle said. “What if we could have that commitment and culture in Chattanooga?”

Grizzle played a pivotal role in starting the club over a decade ago before taking a break to work on some other projects. He returned last January after selling his shares in a software company, and became even more involved when CFC’s general manager departed the club to help start a USL League One side in Chattanooga. Grizzle took over the GM duties in November.

He’s always held firm faith in the project, because he says CFC was built for the soccer fans, players, and proud citizens of its region. Having an opponent across town with non-local ownership has only redoubled the club’s commitment to its city.

“The entire founding group is Chattanoogans,” Grizzle said. “This wasn’t about money or creating value to sell it to someone else. It really was about Chattanooga and planting a flag here that says this is Chattanooga’s team and we are never leaving. This is by far the best way to demonstrate that this is the case.

“It has already far exceeded our expectations. When we initially did this we were thinking, if we could get 1000 people to say I’m an owner of Chattanooga FC, that would be a really powerful thing for our community. For us it’s just an honor and an encouragement to have so many people thinking, ‘We love what you do. It’s important, and I’m willing to literally invest and take ownership of this thing which is good for our community,’.”

What broke the dam for CFC was a federal law which allows for crowdfunding across all 50 states. It took a decade-old idea and launched it into hyper speed, relatively speaking.

“We found out about this model about a year ago, maybe 18 months ago, and we’ve chipped away at it,” he said. “In the last four months, we’ve really driven hard on it. It was love of community, commitment to a place that we’re never gonna leave. Now if we ever sold the club at some point in the future — clubs transition, they have to. All of our owners are going to die at some point — and someone can take care of our baby better than us. When that happens, we don’t want there to be any chance that the club can be taken out of city.”

In doing so, Grizzle has ensured that his club will outlive him. It’s something that has driven numerous groups across the country, but CFC is implementing the most ambitious plan yet.

Chelsea talking with Hudson-Odoi, who is focused on playing time

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
The BBC says Chelsea has renewed talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi in the hopes that the winger will stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, has been the subject of three bids from Bayern Munich, the latest nearing $50 million.

He has 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and the club is reportedly offering him a big raise.

But he wants to play, and that is going to be a bigger challenge (at least immediately). Hudson-Odoi turned 18 in November, and has played just 575 first team minutes. Many of those came since late November.

Chelsea has just invested more than $73 million in Christian Pulisic, but Eden Hazard is 28, Pedro is 31, and Willian is 30. There will be chances for a players to prove themselves in the very near future, especially with so many of the club’s loan players doing anything but lighting their respective leagues on fire.