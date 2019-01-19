Bournemouth steady nerves, ease by West Ham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wilson, King score for Bournemouth

First win in six PL games for Bournemouth

1 win in 4 for West Ham

Bournemouth beat West Ham United 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the Cherries eased any fears of a dramatic collapse in the second half of the season.

Eddie Howe‘s side scored twice in the second half as Callum Wilson and Josh King got the goals against a West Ham side who were without wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic.

With the victory Bournemouth sit in 12th place on 30 points, while West Ham remain in 10th on 31 points.

Early on it was all Bournemouth as they came flying out of the traps.

Callum Wilson’s cross was met by David Brooks but his header was off target.

Bournemouth had a goal disallowed for offside, correctly, as Ryan Fraser‘s cross was finished by Nathan Ake but Callum Wilson

Samir Nasri then went close to putting the Hammers ahead as his effort shaved the post.

Bournemouth took the lead in stunning fashion as Fraser’s cross was deflected to the edge of the box and Wilson arrived to hammer home a splendid half-volley to make it 1-0.

Wilson almost added a second with 20 minutes to go but his shot slammed off the foot of the post and out after great work from King. Wilson came off injured just after that, but the knock didn’t appear to be serious.

As West Ham pushed for the winner, King sealed the win late on for Bournemouth after Brooks slotted it to him and the Norwegian forward had the simple task of tapping home.

