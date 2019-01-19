More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Klopp hails “simply world class” Salah after comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
Injuries and sloppy play will kill a lot of teams, but a lot of teams don’t have Mohamed Salah.

“He’s world-class,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Simply world-class.”

Liverpool overcame a 1-0 deficit and a 2-2 deadlock to beat Crystal Palace 4-3 on Saturday, growing their table lead and their title hopes at Anfield.

Salah scored twice in the win and was an otherworldly menace against the lively Eagles, who barely missed in their bid to pull another surprising result from the leaders.

Klopp said a lot of his club’s problems were mental, and that a missed call allowed one of Palace’s goals. And he admits that his club has luck go in its favor on the day.

All told, the Reds have a seven-point lead on Man City and lead Spurs by 12.

“The result is massive, we have 60 points now it’s crazy, it’s an important number. I’m really proud, a few things happened that we don’t really need, we’re a bit short now on players but we have a few days and need to use the time now for recovery.”

Solskjaer after seven-straight wins at Man United: “It’s class to be here”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 1:08 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is loving life at Manchester United. And everyone at the club is delighted to have him back.

United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford Saturday to seal a sixth-straight Premier League win since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and became their caretaker boss.

Solskjaer admitted that his team should have seen the game out in a more comfortable manner in the second half as they led 2-0 at half time but allowed Pascal Gross to make it 2-1 in the second half. However, with seven wins from seven in all competitions as United boss, he’s pretty happy.

“I can’t complain can I? I am smiling and this is one of these things I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s been a roller coaster and it’s class to be here,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

The main men behind Solskjaer’s stunning start to life in charge at United have been Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. And they were at it again.

Both scored in the first half against Brighton, with Rashford now grabbing five goals in his last six PL outings, plus Pogba has five goals and four assists in that span.

Asked about Rashford’s fine finish for United’s second goal, Solskjaer raved about the 21-year-old Englishman.

“Marcus Rashford has been top class,” Solskjaer said.”You start with work rate. He has that, works like no one else, runs channels, holds the ball up. He has now calmed down in front of goal and he’s assured and is practising all the time. Now he’s confident.”

Rashford has been sublime and Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Linagrd have supported him admirably in attack. All four dazzled against Brighton, especially in the first half, and United should have won by a bigger margin.

Brighton didn’t threaten too much beside their goal, but Solskjaer will be keen to tell his stars to be more ruthless in the games coming up. With their next three PL matches against Burnley, Leicester and Fulham, they have a real chance to hunt down Chelsea in fourth place.

Solskjaer is doing everything he can to convince the United board he should take the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season when his caretaker spell is due to end.

Bournemouth steady nerves, ease by West Ham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
  • Wilson, King score for Bournemouth
  • First win in six PL games for Bournemouth
  • 1 win in 4 for West Ham

Bournemouth beat West Ham United 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the Cherries eased any fears of a dramatic collapse in the second half of the season.

Eddie Howe‘s side scored twice in the second half as Callum Wilson and Josh King got the goals against a West Ham side who were without wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic.

With the victory Bournemouth sit in 12th place on 30 points, while West Ham remain in 10th on 31 points.

Early on it was all Bournemouth as they came flying out of the traps.

Callum Wilson’s cross was met by David Brooks but his header was off target.

Bournemouth had a goal disallowed for offside, correctly, as Ryan Fraser‘s cross was finished by Nathan Ake but Callum Wilson

Samir Nasri then went close to putting the Hammers ahead as his effort shaved the post.

Bournemouth took the lead in stunning fashion as Fraser’s cross was deflected to the edge of the box and Wilson arrived to hammer home a splendid half-volley to make it 1-0.

Wilson almost added a second with 20 minutes to go but his shot slammed off the foot of the post and out after great work from King. Wilson came off injured just after that, but the knock didn’t appear to be serious.

As West Ham pushed for the winner, King sealed the win late on for Bournemouth after Brooks slotted it to him and the Norwegian forward had the simple task of tapping home.

Southampton edge past Everton, continue resurgence (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
  • Saints went 2-0 up through Ward-Prowse, own goal
  • Everton pulled one back in stoppage time
  • 7 points from last 3 games for Saints

Southampton beat Everton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s revolution continues to gather momentum after a dominant performance.

A beauty from James Ward-Prowse and a Lucas Digne own goal put Saints ahead, but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late goal set up a needlessly nervous finish. Southampton held on and Hasenhuttl punched the air in delight as his team made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League and four victories in his first eight games in charge.

With the win Saints move up to 15th place on 22 points, while Everton slip to 11th on 30 points.

It was all Saints early on as Danny Ings flicked a shot goalwards at the near post but Jordan Pickford denied him brilliantly.

Moments later Kurt Zouma sprung into action to deny Saints as wave after wave of attack came from the home side.

Jan Bednarek then halted Ademola Lookman after good play from Everton going forward. At the other end Ings was again denied by Pickford after being set free as Saints continued to look dangerous.

Before half time Nathan Redmond surged forward but his shot hit the post as Saints huffed and puffed but Everton held on to go in level at the break. Moments later Saints hit the post again, as Andre Gomes knocked the ball against his own woodwork after Ings caused problems.

At the start of the second half Everton went close as Gylfi Sigurdsson’s header was saved by Alex McCarthy but then Southampton scored twice in quick succession.

First, Ward-Prowse smashed home a superb finish to put Saints 1-0 up and their lead was then doubled in bizarre fashion.

Redmond raced clear and Digne tried to track back with him, but he poked the ball past his own goalkeeper and into his own net to sum up a miserable outing for the Toffees.

Late on Shane Long almost scored but Pickford made another great stop, and then Everton made it intriguing. Sigurdsson steered home in stoppage time to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finish, and despite a few delays due to injuries, Southampton held on for the win.

Watford, Burnley scrap to scoreless draw

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
  • Burnley has late goal called offside
  • Clarets three clear of 18th
  • Watford 7th with 33 points

Kurt Vonnegut famously wrote that “Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.”

Watford and Burnley flipped that on its ear with plenty of pain and an absence of beauty in a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Okay, maybe it wasn’t that bad, but this first anecdote does make a fine claim in Vonnegut’s favor.

Watford’s Jose Holebas threw the ball to Tom Cleverley, who passed it back to Holebas. The Greek international than thumped a volley into Cleverley’s stomach.

The hosts were lively from the opening kick, with Troy Deeney and Ken Sema nearly working a ball over the line in the first quarter hour.

Dwight McNeil hit a second half chance to make it 1-0 over the frame, and hit a shot that Chris Wood put home late but was judged to be offside.

