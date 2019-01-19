Klopp hails “simply world class” Salah after comeback win

Injuries and sloppy play will kill a lot of teams, but a lot of teams don’t have Mohamed Salah.
“He’s world-class,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Simply world-class.”
Liverpool overcame a 1-0 deficit and a 2-2 deadlock to beat Crystal Palace 4-3 on Saturday, growing their table lead and their title hopes at Anfield.
Salah scored twice in the win and was an otherworldly menace against the lively Eagles, who barely missed in their bid to pull another surprising result from the leaders.
Klopp said a lot of his club’s problems were mental, and that a missed call allowed one of Palace’s goals. And he admits that his club has luck go in its favor on the day.
All told, the Reds have a seven-point lead on Man City and lead Spurs by 12.
“The result is massive, we have 60 points now it’s crazy, it’s an important number. I’m really proud, a few things happened that we don’t really need, we’re a bit short now on players but we have a few days and need to use the time now for recovery.”
50 – Mo Salah has scored his 50th Premier League goal in his 72nd appearance in the competition – only Andy Cole (65), Alan Shearer (66) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) have reached the milestone in fewer appearances. Landmark. #LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/sEeA42GCjg
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2019