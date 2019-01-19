Puel furious after “naive” Leicester wastes brave comeback effort

Claude Puel is a considered almost too cool of a customer, but his composure went out the window after Leicester City conceded at the death of a 4-3 thriller on Saturday at the Molineux.

[ RECAP: Wolves 4-3 Leicester ]

Diogo Jota completed his Wolves hat trick on a day Leicester could’ve claimed seventh place in the Premier League, sending the Foxes to a loss despite overcoming 2-0 and 3-2 deficits away from home.

Puel covered his hands in the immediate aftermath of the goal before getting into a heated touchline argument with his staff about it. It’s fair to say the team room wasn’t a fun place after the match. From the BBC:

“We lacked quality in our play but we came back with fantastic spirit in the second half. We came back with desire, aggression and put Wolves under pressure. We made good pressing, continued our intensity but conceded a third goal after a fantastic feeling to come back but to finish 4-3, we need to waste some time. We didn’t manage the game at the end, we were naive in our goals and our management at the end of the game. “This game is finished [at 3-3] – we needed to keep our position without trying to score another goal because there was a lot of tiredness. It was a fantastic feeling [to come back] and of course it is a big disappointment at the end.”

He’s right, and sadly there’s a chance he may lose his job because his team lost its brain in the final few minutes. Managers are responsible for results, but what is Puel supposed to do when everyone in the building knew a point away to Wolves would’ve been completely acceptable and kept the visitors ahead of their hosts on the table.

