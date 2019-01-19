Salah saves Liverpool blushes in 7-goal thriller (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Townsend gives Palace lead

Salah, Firmino answer

Tomkins levels before Salah scores 2nd

Milner sent off

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool finally overcame game Crystal Palace 4-3 at Anfield on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders extended their table lead to seven points despite going down 1-0 and tossing away a 2-1 lead.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also scored for the Reds, while Palace got goals from Andros Townsend, James Tomkins, and Max Meyer in the loss. The Eagles are just three points clear of the drop after Newcastle and Southampton won their matches.

We’re telling you that you are reading this one right: Reds center back Joel Matip got to the doorstep on a nice Liverpool combination play, but Palace backstop Julian Speroni defied him with a nice stop.

The goal came at the other end, with Wilfried Zaha‘s dribble into the left of the box allowing for a cutback to Townsend. The former Newcastle and Spurs man knifed the ball past Alisson Becker for a 1-0 lead.

2 – Both of James Milner's Premier League red cards for Liverpool have been against Crystal Palace, and for fouls on Wilfried Zaha. Repetition. #LIVCRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2019

The Reds answered through Salah, helped plenty by a Palace giveaway that helped the Egyptian one-on-one with an apparently rusty Speroni.

And Firmino turned the first half deficit on its ear when his shot turned off Cheikhou Kouyate to make it 2-1 within eight minutes of halftime.

That wasn’t it, though, as miserable Reds defending allowed Tomkins to put Palace level again! A corner kick cleared Virgil Van Dijk‘s leap but not his English counterpart.

The Reds answered again, Speroni bungling an attempted slap of James Milner‘s cross to the line for Salah to push the final inch.

Milner was sent off in the 89th minute for a last-ditch studs-up tackle, but Mane found Liverpool’s fourth goal despite its status down a man.

Meyer scored a stoppage time goal of his own off a Connor Wickham knock down of an Andros Townsend cross.

Oh no, Julian Speroni. Will he get a medal if Liverpool win the Premier League… — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 19, 2019

