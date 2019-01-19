Schar stars as Newcastle sends Cardiff into 18th (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Schar scores 1st two NUFC goals

Rondon, Perez team up for third

Cardiff dips into Bottom Three

Fabian Schar scored twice as Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in a relegation six-pointer at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez also scored for the Magpies, whose 21 points are two more than their now-18th place visitors.

Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge slapped an Ayoze Perez header off the cross bar in the 13th minute off a corner kick.

If you had defender Fabian Schar dribbling through the heart of the Cardiff box to put Newcastle ahead, feel free to buy us a couple lottery tickets in your local place of wagers. The Swiss 27-year-old cut inside and swung a sweet 12-yard ball past Etheridge for 1-0.

A rare opportunity for Cardiff saw Victor Camarasa lash a knuckling effort over the goal just before halftime.

Fabian Schar has scored two goals in a single game for the first time in his club career. On for the hat-trick? 😉 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 19, 2019

Perez could’ve easily won a penalty by hitting the deck under a Ryan Bennett challenge in the 58th minute, but stayed up. Bennett then got hit in the face with a full-fledged rip from Salomon Rondon.

Karma smiled on the Magpies as Schar struck again! Jamaal Lascelles‘ flick took a turn off the Swiss man for a less impressive but just as important marker.

Rondon got a deserved assist on Perez’s stoppage time insurance marker.

Follow @NicholasMendola