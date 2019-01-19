Schar stars as Newcastle sends Cardiff into 18th (video)

- Schar scores 1st two NUFC goals
Fabian Schar scored twice as Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in a relegation six-pointer at St. James’ Park on Saturday.
Ayoze Perez also scored for the Magpies, whose 21 points are two more than their now-18th place visitors.
Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge slapped an Ayoze Perez header off the cross bar in the 13th minute off a corner kick.
If you had defender Fabian Schar dribbling through the heart of the Cardiff box to put Newcastle ahead, feel free to buy us a couple lottery tickets in your local place of wagers. The Swiss 27-year-old cut inside and swung a sweet 12-yard ball past Etheridge for 1-0.
A rare opportunity for Cardiff saw Victor Camarasa lash a knuckling effort over the goal just before halftime.
Perez could’ve easily won a penalty by hitting the deck under a Ryan Bennett challenge in the 58th minute, but stayed up. Bennett then got hit in the face with a full-fledged rip from Salomon Rondon.
Karma smiled on the Magpies as Schar struck again! Jamaal Lascelles‘ flick took a turn off the Swiss man for a less impressive but just as important marker.
Rondon got a deserved assist on Perez’s stoppage time insurance marker.