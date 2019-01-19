Solskjaer after seven-straight wins at Man United: “It’s class to be here”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is loving life at Manchester United. And everyone at the club is delighted to have him back.

United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford Saturday to seal a sixth-straight Premier League win since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and became their caretaker boss.

Solskjaer admitted that his team should have seen the game out in a more comfortable manner in the second half as they led 2-0 at half time but allowed Pascal Gross to make it 2-1 in the second half. However, with seven wins from seven in all competitions as United boss, he’s pretty happy.

“I can’t complain can I? I am smiling and this is one of these things I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s been a roller coaster and it’s class to be here,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

The main men behind Solskjaer’s stunning start to life in charge at United have been Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. And they were at it again.

Both scored in the first half against Brighton, with Rashford now grabbing five goals in his last six PL outings, plus Pogba has five goals and four assists in that span.

Asked about Rashford’s fine finish for United’s second goal, Solskjaer raved about the 21-year-old Englishman.

“Marcus Rashford has been top class,” Solskjaer said.”You start with work rate. He has that, works like no one else, runs channels, holds the ball up. He has now calmed down in front of goal and he’s assured and is practising all the time. Now he’s confident.”

Rashford has been sublime and Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Linagrd have supported him admirably in attack. All four dazzled against Brighton, especially in the first half, and United should have won by a bigger margin.

Brighton didn’t threaten too much beside their goal, but Solskjaer will be keen to tell his stars to be more ruthless in the games coming up. With their next three PL matches against Burnley, Leicester and Fulham, they have a real chance to hunt down Chelsea in fourth place.

Solskjaer is doing everything he can to convince the United board he should take the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season when his caretaker spell is due to end.

