More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Three things we learned: Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to keep their top four hopes well and truly alive as they’re now just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Two first half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny did the damage against a lackluster Chelsea, as Maurizio Sarri‘s men continue to struggle to score goals and badly need to complete their business in the January transfer window.

Here’s a look at what we learned as Unai Emery got a huge win in this London derby.

NO CENTRAL STRIKER HOLDING BACK CHELSEA

With Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian deployed as the front three and the former playing as a false nine, time and time again the ball just kept coming back at Chelsea’s midfield. Even with N'Golo Kante around they couldn’t deal with it. Chelsea’s midfielders and attackers looked as if they were treading through treacle in the final third and they were lacking a focal point. In the second half they improved, but they hardly had Arsenal’s defense worried. With Olivier Giroud on the bench, Alvaro Morata on his way out of the club and Gonzalo Higuain close to arriving on a loan move, it is clear Sarri wants a focal point in his team and Higuain is the answer. But Chelsea’s play has to get the best out of a central striker and that will take a significant shift in the the Sarri-ball style. The high-pressing style wasn’t clear to see in a big London derby against one of the top four rivals. If Higuain, 31, isn’t the answer, Sarri has big problems in his debut campaign in England as Manchester United and now Arsenal breath down their necks in the top four battle. They still have United, Man City and Liverpool to play away from home, and Chelsea will be looking over their shoulders nervously.

ARSENAL’S HUNGER REIGNITES TOP 4 HOPES

In contrast to Chelsea’s slow, predictable play, the pressure from Arsenal’s attacking players was relentless and set the tone for this victory. It also showed why Mesut Ozil’s days are likely numbered at Arsenal under Emery. The way both Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubemayeng tracked back from the front was infectious, especially in the first half when the damage was done. With the Gunners now just three points off the top four, it shows they are still in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot despite their recent defeats against the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Liverpool amid a defensive injury crisis. The Gunners simply had to win this game against Chelsea and they were well organized and as soon as they went 2-0 up, you never felt like they were going to blow this lead. The hunger of their frontline to deliver was key, and Emery’s men now have a run of four very winnable games (and a trip to Man City) in their next five PL games.

EMERY OUTPERFORMING SARRI

When these two teams met in August, it was Sarri’s Chelsea who prevailed 3-2 as two new managers were getting used to life in the Premier League. There were signs in that clash that Arsenal were turning the corner after a slow start. And you can now say that Arsenal look more likely than Chelsea to kick on in the second half of the season. Going forward they have more dynamism, more flexibility and more options. In midfield both teams posses masterful technicians and impactful destroyers. Emery and Sarri both have their strict philosophies and love to press high, and although Arsenal’s defensive deficiencies weren’t exposed by an extremely toothless Chelsea, that is the area Emery will want to improve. He has improved an awful lot at Arsenal since he arrived in the summer and you can make a very good argument that this win highlighted the greater progress he has made compared to Sarri. Chelsea started the season superbly, but Arsenal are just three points behind them with 15 games to go. The race for a place in the top four between two giants juggling the Europa League this season will go down to the wire.

Arsenal closes ground on Chelsea (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 2:28 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea with 64 percent possession
  • Arsenal takes 2-0 halftime lead
  • Arrizabalaga strong in defeat

Chelsea had most of the ball but Arsenal produced almost all of the danger in a 2-0 defeat of the visiting Blues at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny scored for Unai Emery‘s men, who avenged a 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge in August to move three points back of the fourth place visitors.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea’s opening moments were anything but stable, with a couple silly fouls and a flubbed chance by Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette off a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feed.

Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga bailed his team out when Laurent Koscielny jabbed a hard header at him off an Aaron Ramsey free kick.

The ensuing corner kick saw Lacazette put the Gunners ahead with a hard chipped finish past Arrizabalaga at the near post.

Koscielny’s shoulder turned a Sokratis shot over Arrizabalaga and inside the far post at the 40th minute.

Chelsea was a bit of a mess, but Marcos Alonso nearly pulled the deficit back to one when he headed off the post in the 45th minute.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Pedro blazed a cutback pass from Willian over the bar after running into a promising 56th minute position.

Sead Kolasinac inspired danger in the 64th minute, but Arrizabalaga stood tall for Chelsea.

Arsenal suffered a significant setback in the second half, as Hector Bellerin‘s knee appeared to buckle on a non-contact injury. His leg was strapped down and the Spaniard was stretchered off the pitch.

Weah, Harkes bag goals off bench in Scottish debuts

@CelticFC
By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Saturday was a Scottish Cup day, and two Americans had memorable debuts in their new homes.

Tim Weah and Ian Harkes came off the bench for Celtic and Dundee United, respectively, in victories over lower league sides.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-3 Palace ]

Harkes did it in stoppage time to cap off United’s 4-0 win at Scottish League One side Montrose.

A 70th minute sub, Harkes scored in the fourth minute of stoppage when he finished across goal from the outside of the six.

Weah needed less time. The 18-year-old ran onto a through ball from Dedryck Boyata and poked it home 14 minutes after arriving on the scene against visiting Airdrieonians, also of Scottish League One.

Calm finish from the Paris Saint-Germain loanee.

Solskjaer after seven-straight wins at Man United: “It’s class to be here”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 1:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is loving life at Manchester United. And everyone at the club is delighted to have him back.

United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford Saturday to seal a sixth-straight Premier League win since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and became their caretaker boss.

Solskjaer admitted that his team should have seen the game out in a more comfortable manner in the second half as they led 2-0 at half time but allowed Pascal Gross to make it 2-1 in the second half. However, with seven wins from seven in all competitions as United boss, he’s pretty happy.

“I can’t complain can I? I am smiling and this is one of these things I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s been a roller coaster and it’s class to be here,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

The main men behind Solskjaer’s stunning start to life in charge at United have been Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. And they were at it again.

Both scored in the first half against Brighton, with Rashford now grabbing five goals in his last six PL outings, plus Pogba has five goals and four assists in that span.

Asked about Rashford’s fine finish for United’s second goal, Solskjaer raved about the 21-year-old Englishman.

“Marcus Rashford has been top class,” Solskjaer said.”You start with work rate. He has that, works like no one else, runs channels, holds the ball up. He has now calmed down in front of goal and he’s assured and is practising all the time. Now he’s confident.”

Rashford has been sublime and Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Linagrd have supported him admirably in attack. All four dazzled against Brighton, especially in the first half, and United should have won by a bigger margin.

Brighton didn’t threaten too much beside their goal, but Solskjaer will be keen to tell his stars to be more ruthless in the games coming up. With their next three PL matches against Burnley, Leicester and Fulham, they have a real chance to hunt down Chelsea in fourth place.

Solskjaer is doing everything he can to convince the United board he should take the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season when his caretaker spell is due to end.

Klopp hails “simply world class” Salah after comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Injuries and sloppy play will kill a lot of teams, but a lot of teams don’t have Mohamed Salah.

“He’s world-class,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Simply world-class.”

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-3 Palace ]

Liverpool overcame a 1-0 deficit and a 2-2 deadlock to beat Crystal Palace 4-3 on Saturday, growing their table lead and their title hopes at Anfield.

Salah scored twice in the win and was an otherworldly menace against the lively Eagles, who barely missed in their bid to pull another surprising result from the leaders.

Klopp said a lot of his club’s problems were mental, and that a missed call allowed one of Palace’s goals. And he admits that his club has luck go in its favor on the day.

All told, the Reds have a seven-point lead on Man City and lead Spurs by 12.

“The result is massive, we have 60 points now it’s crazy, it’s an important number. I’m really proud, a few things happened that we don’t really need, we’re a bit short now on players but we have a few days and need to use the time now for recovery.”