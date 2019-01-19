Watch Live: Arsenal v. Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saints went 2-0 up through Ward-Prowse, own goal

Everton pulled one back in stoppage time

7 points from last 3 games for Saints

Southampton beat Everton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s revolution continues to gather momentum.

A beauty from James Ward-Prowse and a Lucas Digne own goal put Saints ahead, but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late goal set up a nervous finish. Southampton held on and Hasenhuttl punched the air in delight as his team made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League and four victories in his first eight games in charge.

With the win Saints move up to 15th place on 22 points, while Everton slip to 11th on 30 points.

It was all Saints early on as Danny Ings flicked a shot goalwards at the near post but Jordan Pickford denied him brilliantly.

Moments later Kurt Zouma sprung into action to deny Saints as wave after wave of attack came from the home side.

Jan Bednarek then halted Ademola Lookman after good play from Everton going forward. At the other end Ings was again denied by Pickford after being set free as Saints continued to look dangerous.

Before half time Nathan Redmond surged forward but his shot hit the post as Saints huffed and puffed but Everton held on to go in level at the break. Moments later Saints hit the post again, as Andre Gomes knocked the ball against his own woodwork after Ings caused problems.

At the start of the second half Everton went close as Gylfi Sigurdsson’s header was saved by Alex McCarthy but then Southampton scored twice in quick succession.

First, Ward-Prowse smashed home a superb finish to put Saints 1-0 up and their lead was then doubled in bizarre fashion.

Redmond raced clear and Digne tried to track back with him, but he poked the ball past his own goalkeeper and into his own net to sum up a miserable outing for the Toffees.

Late on Shane Long almost scored but Pickford made another great stop, and then Everton made it intriguing. Sigurdsson steered home in stoppage time to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finish, and despite a few delays due to injuries, Southampton held on for the win.

