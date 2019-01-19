More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
A massive test for the Top Four hopes of Arsenal and Chelsea kicks off at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Mesut Ozil is on the bench for Arsenal, while Alvaro Morata is out of the 18 for Chelsea.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Pedro, Hazard, WillianSubs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Ampadu, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.

Southampton edge past Everton, continue resurgence (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
  • Saints went 2-0 up through Ward-Prowse, own goal
  • Everton pulled one back in stoppage time
  • 7 points from last 3 games for Saints

Southampton beat Everton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s revolution continues to gather momentum.

A beauty from James Ward-Prowse and a Lucas Digne own goal put Saints ahead, but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late goal set up a nervous finish. Southampton held on and Hasenhuttl punched the air in delight as his team made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League and four victories in his first eight games in charge.

With the win Saints move up to 15th place on 22 points, while Everton slip to 11th on 30 points.

It was all Saints early on as Danny Ings flicked a shot goalwards at the near post but Jordan Pickford denied him brilliantly.

Moments later Kurt Zouma sprung into action to deny Saints as wave after wave of attack came from the home side.

Jan Bednarek then halted Ademola Lookman after good play from Everton going forward. At the other end Ings was again denied by Pickford after being set free as Saints continued to look dangerous.

Before half time Nathan Redmond surged forward but his shot hit the post as Saints huffed and puffed but Everton held on to go in level at the break. Moments later Saints hit the post again, as Andre Gomes knocked the ball against his own woodwork after Ings caused problems.

At the start of the second half Everton went close as Gylfi Sigurdsson’s header was saved by Alex McCarthy but then Southampton scored twice in quick succession.

First, Ward-Prowse smashed home a superb finish to put Saints 1-0 up and their lead was then doubled in bizarre fashion.

Redmond raced clear and Digne tried to track back with him, but he poked the ball past his own goalkeeper and into his own net to sum up a miserable outing for the Toffees.

Late on Shane Long almost scored but Pickford made another great stop, and then Everton made it intriguing. Sigurdsson steered home in stoppage time to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finish, and despite a few delays due to injuries, Southampton held on for the win.

Watford, Burnley scrap to scoreless draw

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
  • Burnley has late goal called offside
  • Clarets three clear of 18th
  • Watford 7th with 33 points

Kurt Vonnegut famously wrote that “Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.”

Watford and Burnley flipped that on its ear with plenty of pain and an absence of beauty in a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Okay, maybe it wasn’t that bad, but this first anecdote does make a fine claim in Vonnegut’s favor.

Watford’s Jose Holebas threw the ball to Tom Cleverley, who passed it back to Holebas. The Greek international than thumped a volley into Cleverley’s stomach.

The hosts were lively from the opening kick, with Troy Deeney and Ken Sema nearly working a ball over the line in the first quarter hour.

Dwight McNeil hit a second half chance to make it 1-0 over the frame, and hit a shot that Chris Wood put home late but was judged to be offside.

Seven in a row! Man United stay hot, beat Brighton (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:08 PM EST
  • Rashford scores fifth goal in last six PL games
  • 7 wins from 7 for Solskjaer
  • 6 consecutive PL wins for United
  • 1 win in 8 for Brighton 

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford, as goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a seventh-straight win to open up his time in charge of the Red Devils.

Pogba won and scored a penalty kick for the opener, while Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 before half time with superb goal. Brighton improved in the second half and Pascal Gross got them back in the game, but United held on for a sixth-straight Premier League victory under Solskjaer.

With the win United momentarily move up to fifth place and have 44 points, just three points off the top four. Brighton are in 13th and have 26 points.

United started brightly with Rashford going close after clever play from Ander Herrera and Ashley Young, while Pogba then had an overhead kick deflected wide and Victor Lindelof went close with a header.

Pogba then won a penalty kick as Gaetan Bong pushed him into Davy Propper, and United were 1-0 up with the Frenchman finishing the spot kick off following his trademark run up.

United should have been 2-0 up as Lindelof played a great ball to Anthony Martial but he was denied brilliantly by David Button. At the other end Glenn Murray missed a glorious chance after being played in by Solly March as he shanked his volley wide.

Rashford then doubled United’s lead in style. Diogo Dalot (a late addition to the starting lineup after Luke Shaw felt ill in the warm up) played in the England striker and he skipped past two Brighton defenders and curled home into the far top corner. 2-0.

Early in the second half Jesse Lingard got on the end of Rashford’s cross and his shot went just wide as United cranked through the gears.

Brighton, to their credit, kept plugging away and they made things interesting late on. Propper sent in a lovely cross with the outside of his foot and Gross finished well at the back post to make it 2-1 and set up a nervous finish for United.

Late on Rashford was caught in a challenge with Montoya and was moving gingerly, but United held on for yet another win under their caretaker manager.

Schar stars as Newcastle sends Cardiff into 18th (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
  • Schar scores 1st two NUFC goals
  • Rondon, Perez team up for third
  • Cardiff dips into Bottom Three

Fabian Schar scored twice as Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in a relegation six-pointer at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez also scored for the Magpies, whose 21 points are two more than their now-18th place visitors.

Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge slapped an Ayoze Perez header off the cross bar in the 13th minute off a corner kick.

If you had defender Fabian Schar dribbling through the heart of the Cardiff box to put Newcastle ahead, feel free to buy us a couple lottery tickets in your local place of wagers. The Swiss 27-year-old cut inside and swung a sweet 12-yard ball past Etheridge for 1-0.

A rare opportunity for Cardiff saw Victor Camarasa lash a knuckling effort over the goal just before halftime.

Perez could’ve easily won a penalty by hitting the deck under a Ryan Bennett challenge in the 58th minute, but stayed up. Bennett then got hit in the face with a full-fledged rip from Salomon Rondon.

Karma smiled on the Magpies as Schar struck again! Jamaal Lascelles‘ flick took a turn off the Swiss man for a less impressive but just as important marker.

Rondon got a deserved assist on Perez’s stoppage time insurance marker.