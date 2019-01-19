More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Liverpool, Man United in action; six 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
Six Premier League games take place at 10 a.m ET on Saturday, with Liverpool and Manchester United both in action.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford and Everton head to Southampton, while Cardiff travel to Newcastle in a massive relegation six-pointer, Watford host Burnley and Bournemouth host West Ham.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Brighton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Bournemouth steady nerves, ease by West Ham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
  • Wilson, King score for Bournemouth
  • First win in six PL games for Bournemouth
  • 1 win in 4 for West Ham

Bournemouth beat West Ham United 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the Cherries eased any fears of a dramatic collapse in the second half of the season.

Eddie Howe‘s side scored twice in the second half as Callum Wilson and Josh King got the goals against a West Ham side who were without wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic.

With the victory Bournemouth sit in 12th place on 30 points, while West Ham remain in 10th on 31 points.

Early on it was all Bournemouth as they came flying out of the traps.

Callum Wilson’s cross was met by David Brooks but his header was off target.

Bournemouth had a goal disallowed for offside, correctly, as Ryan Fraser‘s cross was finished by Nathan Ake but Callum Wilson

Samir Nasri then went close to putting the Hammers ahead as his effort shaved the post.

Bournemouth took the lead in stunning fashion as Fraser’s cross was deflected to the edge of the box and Wilson arrived to hammer home a splendid half-volley to make it 1-0.

Wilson almost added a second with 20 minutes to go but his shot slammed off the foot of the post and out after great work from King. Wilson came off injured just after that, but the knock didn’t appear to be serious.

As West Ham pushed for the winner, King sealed the win late on for Bournemouth after Brooks slotted it to him and the Norwegian forward had the simple task of tapping home.

Southampton edge past Everton, continue resurgence (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
1 Comment
  • Saints went 2-0 up through Ward-Prowse, own goal
  • Everton pulled one back in stoppage time
  • 7 points from last 3 games for Saints

Southampton beat Everton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s revolution continues to gather momentum.

A beauty from James Ward-Prowse and a Lucas Digne own goal put Saints ahead, but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late goal set up a nervous finish. Southampton held on and Hasenhuttl punched the air in delight as his team made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League and four victories in his first eight games in charge.

With the win Saints move up to 15th place on 22 points, while Everton slip to 11th on 30 points.

It was all Saints early on as Danny Ings flicked a shot goalwards at the near post but Jordan Pickford denied him brilliantly.

Moments later Kurt Zouma sprung into action to deny Saints as wave after wave of attack came from the home side.

Jan Bednarek then halted Ademola Lookman after good play from Everton going forward. At the other end Ings was again denied by Pickford after being set free as Saints continued to look dangerous.

Before half time Nathan Redmond surged forward but his shot hit the post as Saints huffed and puffed but Everton held on to go in level at the break. Moments later Saints hit the post again, as Andre Gomes knocked the ball against his own woodwork after Ings caused problems.

At the start of the second half Everton went close as Gylfi Sigurdsson’s header was saved by Alex McCarthy but then Southampton scored twice in quick succession.

First, Ward-Prowse smashed home a superb finish to put Saints 1-0 up and their lead was then doubled in bizarre fashion.

Redmond raced clear and Digne tried to track back with him, but he poked the ball past his own goalkeeper and into his own net to sum up a miserable outing for the Toffees.

Late on Shane Long almost scored but Pickford made another great stop, and then Everton made it intriguing. Sigurdsson steered home in stoppage time to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finish, and despite a few delays due to injuries, Southampton held on for the win.

Watford, Burnley scrap to scoreless draw

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
  • Burnley has late goal called offside
  • Clarets three clear of 18th
  • Watford 7th with 33 points

Kurt Vonnegut famously wrote that “Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.”

Watford and Burnley flipped that on its ear with plenty of pain and an absence of beauty in a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Okay, maybe it wasn’t that bad, but this first anecdote does make a fine claim in Vonnegut’s favor.

Watford’s Jose Holebas threw the ball to Tom Cleverley, who passed it back to Holebas. The Greek international than thumped a volley into Cleverley’s stomach.

The hosts were lively from the opening kick, with Troy Deeney and Ken Sema nearly working a ball over the line in the first quarter hour.

Dwight McNeil hit a second half chance to make it 1-0 over the frame, and hit a shot that Chris Wood put home late but was judged to be offside.

Seven in a row! Man United stay hot, beat Brighton (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 12:08 PM EST
  • Rashford scores fifth goal in last six PL games
  • 7 wins from 7 for Solskjaer
  • 6 consecutive PL wins for United
  • 1 win in 8 for Brighton 

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford, as goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a seventh-straight win to open up his time in charge of the Red Devils.

Pogba won and scored a penalty kick for the opener, while Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 before half time with superb goal. Brighton improved in the second half and Pascal Gross got them back in the game, but United held on for a sixth-straight Premier League victory under Solskjaer.

With the win United momentarily move up to fifth place and have 44 points, just three points off the top four. Brighton are in 13th and have 26 points.

United started brightly with Rashford going close after clever play from Ander Herrera and Ashley Young, while Pogba then had an overhead kick deflected wide and Victor Lindelof went close with a header.

Pogba then won a penalty kick as Gaetan Bong pushed him into Davy Propper, and United were 1-0 up with the Frenchman finishing the spot kick off following his trademark run up.

United should have been 2-0 up as Lindelof played a great ball to Anthony Martial but he was denied brilliantly by David Button. At the other end Glenn Murray missed a glorious chance after being played in by Solly March as he shanked his volley wide.

Rashford then doubled United’s lead in style. Diogo Dalot (a late addition to the starting lineup after Luke Shaw felt ill in the warm up) played in the England striker and he skipped past two Brighton defenders and curled home into the far top corner. 2-0.

Early in the second half Jesse Lingard got on the end of Rashford’s cross and his shot went just wide as United cranked through the gears.

Brighton, to their credit, kept plugging away and they made things interesting late on. Propper sent in a lovely cross with the outside of his foot and Gross finished well at the back post to make it 2-1 and set up a nervous finish for United.

Late on Rashford was caught in a challenge with Montoya and was moving gingerly, but United held on for yet another win under their caretaker manager.