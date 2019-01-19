Watch Live: Wolves v. Leicester

The hosts have had an up and down few months but remain in the hunt for European qualification, while Leicester have lost three on the spin in all competitions and Claude Puel is a little under pressure.
After six-straight wins in all competitions to kick off his reign in charge of Manchester United, Solskjaer is being touted by many to lead the Red Devils on a permanent basis after this season is over.
His former teammate Wayne Rooney has another, very predictable, name in mind.
In an interview with ESPN, the current D.C. United forward urged his former club to make Pochettino their long-term manager.
“First of all you have to give Ole an opportunity and that’s a discussion that has to take place with the Glazers,” Rooney said. “But if I had the opportunity to appoint someone, I’d go all out for Pochettino. I think Manchester United – certainly over the last 20, 30 years, since Alex Ferguson – have based themselves on youth players, young players, bringing players through. I think [Pochettino] gets the best out of his players whether they are younger or older. You see some of the young players he has brought through at Tottenham, at Southampton that have gone on to play for the national team, so I think he ticks every box in terms of his quality as a coach, but also his willingness to give youth a chance.”
He, along with everyone else who points to Pochettino as the favorite, has a valid point.
Pochettino is the standout choice to transform United on and off the pitch long-term but if Solskjaer keeps winning, surely he will be handed the reins on a permanent basis at the end of this season?
Prying Poch from Spurs will be tough as Daniel Levy will no doubt ask for a huge fee to allow the Argentine coach to leave the north London club, but the fact that Pochettino has yet to categorically rule himself out of the United job shows that there is a chance this will happen.
Pochettino seems happy at Spurs and he believes this young group can get even better with a new stadium leading to new potential in the years to come.
But Manchester United is Manchester United. Pochettino, like any manager, is ambitious and this may be his one and only chance to manage them.
Expect plenty of United legends to come out and echo Rooney’s views between now and the end of the season, and the best way for United to hire Pochettino is for Spurs to have a dramatic drop-off in the second half of the campaign and for Solskjaer to do okay without winning anything.
ZURICH — FIFA’s task force studying options to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global Nations League in a joint $25 billion deal got together on Friday in Morocco, and will meet again next month in Brazil.
World soccer’s ruling body says the panel of officials from six continental governing bodies was “updated on parallel discussions” with other groups, including representatives of clubs, leagues and player unions.
Friday’s meeting was in Casablanca and the next is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.
FIFA has a $25 billion offer from investors led by SoftBank of Japan to manage the new competitions for 12 years from 2021.
European soccer officials have opposed the plan, citing FIFA secrecy about investors. A proposed Club World Cup worth $3 billion every four years could also challenge UEFA’s Champions League.
FIFA’s ruling council is set to decide on the revamp at a March 14-15 meeting in Miami.
Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Brighton
The Red Devils sit level with Arsenal on 41 points, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea. With the other two clubs meeting up, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up ground on whoever drops points.
Alexis Sanchez may be fit to take the field for Manchester United, after a calf problem kept him out of the 1-0 victory over Tottenham last time out. Sanchez has made just one substitute Premier League appearance since the start of December thanks to a number of injuries and poor form, and he has made just a single league start since the start of October.
Brighton will look to prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from becoming the first Manchester United manager to win each of his first Premier League matches in charge. They will be without Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo due to injuries, while Yves Bissouma is a game-time decision. The Seagulls have won the last two against Manchester United – both by one-goal margins – but those wins came at home, as the club has never defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford.
What they’re saying
Brighton manager Chris Hughton on Solskjaer: “I think the results speak for themselves. They have been able to win games and look like scoring and playing really well. Any manager coming in after Mourinho, I don’t think they could have expected any more from anybody that would have come in. The results and the performances indicate that.
Solskjaer on Alexis Sanchez fitness: “He loves to play football. He’s been hindered by injury – I know all about injuries and how frustrating that can be and how eager you are to get back. In the Reading game, maybe he should have told me at half-time, ‘I need to come off now’. The 15 or 20 minutes he played in the second half, maybe that was a bit too much for him and that gave him a setback. He’s chomping at the bit, he’s working hard in training. His attitude in training has been fantastic and he wants to play. I’m looking forward to seeing him and I’ve got loads of good players to choose from.”
Video preview
Prediction
Manchester United’s scorching-hot form will dip at some point, that much is inevitable. Until that happens, it’s near impossible to pick against them. That said, Brighton is poised as any to shock Solskjaer’s squad, and they could have the tools to set the Red Devils back.
Nevertheless, despite Brighton’s solid form of late, playing at Old Trafford will prove just too much, and another 1-0 victory will see Manchester United through to gain ground on either Arsenal, Chelsea, or both.
Fulham owns the worst defensive record in the Premier League, and while things have improved under new manager Claudio Ranieri, the club now has to navigate an injury to its best center-back that occurred in bizarre fashion.
Alfie Mawson, who joined this summer in one of the more infamous spending sprees in Premier League history, was withdrawn at halftime of the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town just before the new year. At the time, Ranieri offered little information on the injury other than it was a knee problem and that he wasn’t sure how long Mawson would be out.
In his pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham’s home match against Tottenham at Craven Cottage this weekend, Ranieri finally opened up on Mawson’s injury, revealing exactly how the defender was struck down…doing one of the most mundane daily tasks a professional soccer player can participate in.
“It was a very strange injury,” Ranieri said. “He changed his boots. It was unbelievable.”
That’s right, London-born defender was injured lacing up new kicks.
Ranieri didn’t offer much more, failing to specify the extent of the injury or even what knee was hurt. Mawson missed the start of the Premier League season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery, but Ranieri did not say whether the new problem was present in the same area. “I don’t know if it was the same knee or the other,” Ranieri said. “It was a very strange injury.”
It’s been a rough season for Mawson, who was inadvertently punched in the face by his own goalkeeper Sergio Rico just two matches earlier, down in a heap and tended to by trainers in a lengthy delay, although he was able to continue and complete the full 90 minutes. The 25-year-old struggled to find a place in the team early in the season as he adapted to his new squad, but eventually found his way into the starting lineup consistently and even became Fulham’s most consistent defender despite the club’s Premier League-leading 49 goals conceded this season.
In addition to Mawson’s ridiculous injury, Fulham has also dealt with turmoil surrounding Aboubakar Kamara, who has clashed with teammates on the field of late. He stole a penalty off designated penalty-taker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Huddersfield match and proceeded to miss – which drove Ranieri to claim “I wanted to kill him” after the match – and then was involved in an on-field argument with Mitrovic in the 4-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend. Kamara was dropped from the squad for the most recent match against Burnley, and is reportedly set for another game on the sideline this weekend.
The season has been a wild and weird one for Fulham, which fell 2-1 to Burnley last time out on a pair of own-goals despite Burnley failing to record a single shot on target of its own. The club sits 19th in the Premier League table, five points back of safety.