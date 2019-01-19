Watford, Burnley scrap to scoreless draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rashford scores fifth goal in last six PL games

7 wins from 7 for Solskjaer

6 consecutive PL wins for United

1 win in 8 for Brighton

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford, as goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a seventh-straight win to open up his time in charge of the Red Devils.

Pogba won and scored a penalty kick for the opener, while Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 before half time with superb goal. Brighton improved in the second half and Pascal Gross got them back in the game, but United held on for a sixth-straight Premier League victory under Solskjaer.

With the win United momentarily move up to fifth place and have 44 points, just three points off the top four. Brighton are in 13th and have 26 points.

United started brightly with Rashford going close after clever play from Ander Herrera and Ashley Young, while Pogba then had an overhead kick deflected wide and Victor Lindelof went close with a header.

Pogba then won a penalty kick as Gaetan Bong pushed him into Davy Propper, and United were 1-0 up with the Frenchman finishing the spot kick off following his trademark run up.

United should have been 2-0 up as Lindelof played a great ball to Anthony Martial but he was denied brilliantly by David Button. At the other end Glenn Murray missed a glorious chance after being played in by Solly March as he shanked his volley wide.

41 – Marcus Rashford has scored his 41st goal for @ManUtd in his 150th appearance for them in all competitions – he's scored more than any other player for the club since his debut. Skilled. #MUNBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2019

Rashford then doubled United’s lead in style. Diogo Dalot (a late addition to the starting lineup after Luke Shaw felt ill in the warm up) played in the England striker and he skipped past two Brighton defenders and curled home into the far top corner. 2-0.

Early in the second half Jesse Lingard got on the end of Rashford’s cross and his shot went just wide as United cranked through the gears.

Brighton, to their credit, kept plugging away and they made things interesting late on. Propper sent in a lovely cross with the outside of his foot and Gross finished well at the back post to make it 2-1 and set up a nervous finish for United.

Late on Rashford was caught in a challenge with Montoya and was moving gingerly, but United held on for yet another win under their caretaker manager.

