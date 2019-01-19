More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Wolves edge Leicester, win seven-goal thriller (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
  • Jota, Bennett score early, Wolves led 2-0
  • Leicester fought back to make it 2-2
  • Jota made it 3-2, then Morgan equalized late on
  • Jota seals hat trick in stoppage time
  • Leicester suffer fourth-straight defeat in all competitions

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Leicester City 4-3 in a classic Premier League encounter Saturday, as the game flowed back and forth in a thrilling encounter at Molinuex.

Diogo Jota and Ryan Bennett scored to put Wolves 2-0 up early, but Leicester fought back at the start of the second half with a Demarai Gray striker and an own goal from Conor Coady. Jota popped up to make it 3-2 in a pulsating, end-to-end clash which both teams couldn’t control. Wes Morgan popped up to head home a late equalizer for Leicester, but then Jota struck in stoppage time to seal an incredible win.

With the win Wolves move up to eighth place on 32 points and leapfrog Leicester, who remain on 31 points. Foxes boss Claude Puel is certainly under pressure as his team suffered their fourth-straight defeat in all competitions.

Nuno Espirito Santo was sent off in stoppage time for running on the pitch and celebrating with his players, but the Portuguese coach will not care as Wolves’ European dreams remain alive.

Wolves came flying out of the traps as Nampalys Mendy picked up an early booking and the Foxes couldn’t recover. First Kasper Schmeichel denied Ruben Neves with a fantastic save, then Jota gave Wolves the lead as he prodded home Joao Moutinho‘s perfect cross. 1-0.

At the other end Leicester almost hit back right away as Rui Patricio dallied on the ball and Jamie Vardy nipped in to steal it, but Wolves’ goalkeeper recovered to save and the hosts eventually cleared.

The game failed to calm down as Wolves then scored a second from a corner. Moutinho whipped in the set piece to the back post and Bennett towered above Harry Maguire to nod home a second for Wolves and leave Puel fuming on the sidelines.

Leicester tried to battle their way back into the game as Patricio pushed away Demarai Gray’s effort, saved another from Gray and Ricardo Pereira dragged as shot wide. At the other end Jota came close to finishing off Jimenez’s superb cross but Schmeichel saved, and Jimenez was then denied as Wolves ended the first half as they started it. Well on top.

Right at the start of the second half Leicester were back in the game as Gray dances through the Wolves defense and finished to make it 2-1, and moments later Barnes smashed an effort on goal which Patricio pushed over.

Barnes played a big hand in making it 2-2, as a mix-up in the box saw the ball drop kindly to him and the 21-year-old smashed home, via a deflection off Coady, what he thought was his first Premier League goal on his first start (the goal later went down as a Coady own goal) to spark wild celebrations among the Leicester fans. Game on.

Wolves went back ahead midway through the second half as Neves played a beautiful ball over the top and Jota drilled a low shot home to make it 3-2.

Substitute James Maddison missed a glorious chance to level things, but he then whipped in a wonderful cross for Morgan to head home an equalizer late on. But the drama wasn’t done. A mistake from Leicester allowed Jimenez to tee up Jota and he completed his hat trick to make it 4-3 and hand Wolves a dramatic late victory as Nuno Espirito Santo ran on the pitch in jubilation.

That goal capped off an instant Premier League classic rather nicely.

Rooney urges Man United to hire Pochettino

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now: “Thanks, Wayne…”

After six-straight wins in all competitions to kick off his reign in charge of Manchester United, Solskjaer is being touted by many to lead the Red Devils on a permanent basis after this season is over.

His former teammate Wayne Rooney has another, very predictable, name in mind.

In an interview with ESPN, the current D.C. United forward urged his former club to make Pochettino their long-term manager.

“First of all you have to give Ole an opportunity and that’s a discussion that has to take place with the Glazers,” Rooney said. “But if I had the opportunity to appoint someone, I’d go all out for Pochettino. I think Manchester United – certainly over the last 20, 30 years, since Alex Ferguson – have based themselves on youth players, young players, bringing players through. I think [Pochettino] gets the best out of his players whether they are younger or older. You see some of the young players he has brought through at Tottenham, at Southampton that have gone on to play for the national team, so I think he ticks every box in terms of his quality as a coach, but also his willingness to give youth a chance.”

He, along with everyone else who points to Pochettino as the favorite, has a valid point.

Pochettino is the standout choice to transform United on and off the pitch long-term but if Solskjaer keeps winning, surely he will be handed the reins on a permanent basis at the end of this season?

Prying Poch from Spurs will be tough as Daniel Levy will no doubt ask for a huge fee to allow the Argentine coach to leave the north London club, but the fact that Pochettino has yet to categorically rule himself out of the United job shows that there is a chance this will happen.

Pochettino seems happy at Spurs and he believes this young group can get even better with a new stadium leading to new potential in the years to come.

But Manchester United is Manchester United. Pochettino, like any manager, is ambitious and this may be his one and only chance to manage them.

Expect plenty of United legends to come out and echo Rooney’s views between now and the end of the season, and the best way for United to hire Pochettino is for Spurs to have a dramatic drop-off in the second half of the campaign and for Solskjaer to do okay without winning anything.



FIFA task force discusses $25B competitions deal in Morocco

Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
ZURICH — FIFA’s task force studying options to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global Nations League in a joint $25 billion deal got together on Friday in Morocco, and will meet again next month in Brazil.

World soccer’s ruling body says the panel of officials from six continental governing bodies was “updated on parallel discussions” with other groups, including representatives of clubs, leagues and player unions.

Friday’s meeting was in Casablanca and the next is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.

FIFA has a $25 billion offer from investors led by SoftBank of Japan to manage the new competitions for 12 years from 2021.

European soccer officials have opposed the plan, citing FIFA secrecy about investors. A proposed Club World Cup worth $3 billion every four years could also challenge UEFA’s Champions League.

FIFA’s ruling council is set to decide on the revamp at a March 14-15 meeting in Miami.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Brighton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 18, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
  • Man United has kept 4 straight clean sheets v. Brighton at home
  • Brighton has won last two matches v. Man United
  • Man United has kept 2 straight clean sheets for first time this season

Manchester United is hoping to take advantage of a Chelsea or Arsenal slip as the Red Devils host Brighton at Old Trafford, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on CNBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Red Devils sit level with Arsenal on 41 points, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea. With the other two clubs meeting up, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up ground on whoever drops points.

Alexis Sanchez may be fit to take the field for Manchester United, after a calf problem kept him out of the 1-0 victory over Tottenham last time out. Sanchez has made just one substitute Premier League appearance since the start of December thanks to a number of injuries and poor form, and he has made just a single league start since the start of October.

In addition to Sanchez, Eric Bailly is also available after his red card against Bournemouth in late December. However, Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, and Marcos Rojo are all injured.

Brighton will look to prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from becoming the first Manchester United manager to win each of his first Premier League matches in charge. They will be without Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo due to injuries, while Yves Bissouma is a game-time decision. The Seagulls have won the last two against Manchester United – both by one-goal margins – but those wins came at home, as the club has never defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on Solskjaer: “I think the results speak for themselves. They have been able to win games and look like scoring and playing really well. Any manager coming in after Mourinho, I don’t think they could have expected any more from anybody that would have come in. The results and the performances indicate that.

Solskjaer on Alexis Sanchez fitness: “He loves to play football. He’s been hindered by injury – I know all about injuries and how frustrating that can be and how eager you are to get back. In the Reading game, maybe he should have told me at half-time, ‘I need to come off now’. The 15 or 20 minutes he played in the second half, maybe that was a bit too much for him and that gave him a setback. He’s chomping at the bit, he’s working hard in training. His attitude in training has been fantastic and he wants to play. I’m looking forward to seeing him and I’ve got loads of good players to choose from.”

Video preview

Prediction

Manchester United’s scorching-hot form will dip at some point, that much is inevitable. Until that happens, it’s near impossible to pick against them. That said, Brighton is poised as any to shock Solskjaer’s squad, and they could have the tools to set the Red Devils back.

Nevertheless, despite Brighton’s solid form of late, playing at Old Trafford will prove just too much, and another 1-0 victory will see Manchester United through to gain ground on either Arsenal, Chelsea, or both.