AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Asian Cup: Lippi’s China comes from behind; Vietnam advances (video)

Associated PressJan 20, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) China fought back from a goal down to beat Thailand 2-1 in the round of 16 of the Asian Cup on Sunday and avoid a potentially embarrassing upset.

Supachai Jaided put Thailand ahead in the 31st minute, turning and shooting despite being surrounded by three defenders, before Chinese striker Wu Lei missed a string of good chances.

World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi brought veteran Xiao Zhi off the bench in the 64th and three minutes later he scored the equalizer, knocking the ball into the net on the rebound from his own saved header.

Gao Lin quickly added a second from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Chalermpong Kerdkaew. China goalkeeper Yun Junling averted extra time when he stopped Chalermpong’s fierce shot in stoppage time.

China will face either Iran or Oman in Thursday’s quarterfinal as it bids to end a 15-year absence from Asian Cup semifinals. China’s national team has often fallen short despite the country’s long-term ambitions of becoming a soccer superpower and the wealth of Chinese clubs. China has only qualified for the World Cup once, losing all its games in 2002, and lost its only Asian Cup final to Japan two years later.

Thailand, which got out of the Asian Cup group stage for the first time in 47 years, had caretaker coach Sirisak Yodyadthai in charge after firing Milovan Rajevac following its opening group-stage 4-1 loss to India.

Earlier Sunday, Vietnam surprised an on-form Jordan team on penalties to reach the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old midfielder Bui Tien Dung stroked the winning penalty into the bottom-left corner as Vietnam won the shootout 4-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. Vietnam took the initiative in the shootout after Jordan’s Baha Seif hammered a penalty onto the crossbar and Vietnam’s Russian-born keeper Dang Van Lam leapt to palm away Ahmed Salah’s shot.

Despite being nine places higher in the world rankings, Vietnam was something of an underdog given it had only once before played an Asian Cup knockout game and Jordan had beaten reigning champion Australia in the group stage.

Jordan took the lead in the 39th minute after referee Alireza Faghani gave a rare indirect free kick inside the penalty area for a high foot. After the slightest of touches from a teammate, Baha Abdel-Rahman blasted the ball into the net from a tight angle.

After struggling to create chances in the first half, Vietnam was more incisive after halftime. In the 51st, Nguyen Cong Phuong flicked teammate Nguyen Trong Hoang’s cross high into the net. Shortly after, a Jordan defensive blunder nearly gave Vietnam the lead but Anas Bani Yaseen rushed back to clear the ball off the line.

Vietnam will play either Japan or Saudi Arabia in its first Asian Cup quarterfinal since 2007.

It’s the first time the Asian Cup has had a last-16 round after expanding to 24 teams.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Guardiola: Man City “has to demand more from ourselves”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 11:17 AM EST
Sunday’s 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town did not see Manchester City at its best, and the match didn’t require it, but manager Pep Guardiola was visibly perturbed by his side’s showing at the John Smith’s Stadium.

City led 1-0 at the break on a deflected Danilo strike but came to life with an improved second frame that saw them score in the 54th and 56th minutes.

They got what they earned, says Guardiola. That’s not a compliment. From the BBC:

“The way we played we didn’t deserve more than three goals. We will improve in the future. We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes it’s difficult. They defended deep and man to man.

“What we have done so far has been incredible, in the league and the Carabao Cup. We have an incredible number of points. But this game can teach us and show what we have to do to improve.”

Opening scorer Danilo admitted that City didn’t have the right intensity in the first half, while Leroy Sane said Pep put them right at halftime.

“He always tries to give us the solution and he did it again,” said Sane, who had a goal and an assist. “I think everyone could see in the second half it was much better.”

City starts a three-match week on Wednesday with the second leg of the League Cup semifinal at Burton Albion (City leads 9-0). It’s home to Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday before visiting Newcastle on Jan. 29.

Sane stars, Man City cruises at Huddersfield Town (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 10:33 AM EST
  • City back within four of Liverpool
  • Sane stars in win
  • Terriers 10 points back of safety

Leroy Sane scored a goal and added an assist as Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

City stays four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Mark Hudson sees his side 10 points back of 17th place.

Raheem Sterling was not given a penalty in the 13th minute after a clumsy tackle in the box, one of a couple early shouts for Man City.

Danilo‘s goal came when his long distance rip was blocked by Christoph Schindler, the Terrier’s header bounding off the turf and wrong-footing Jonas Lossl.

Sterling started a move outside the 18, then drifted inside the meet Leroy Sane’s cross with a pounded header to make it 2-0 in the 54th.

Then, pure brilliance, as City turned a Terriers turnover into the goal in four total touches. Danilo to Aguero to Sane for a settle and finish.

Town wasn’t without its chances, Steve Mounie lashing wide of the far post in the 79th minute and just missing a goal with the final kick of the game.

Watch Live: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 10:18 AM EST
Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur enter Sunday’s match at Craven Cottage watching their season’s goals slip further away (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs are now 12 points back of leaders Liverpool and mindful of the three teams within four points of their third place status entering Sunday.

And Fulham is now seven points back of 18th place Newcastle United, far from the safety bid it was expecting when it spent plenty of money to bring Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and others to London.

LINEUPS

Fulham: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Christie, Chambers, Seri, Bryan, Schurrle, Mitrovic, BabelSubs: Bettinelli, R. Sessegnon, Cisse, Cairney, Kebano, Ayite, Vietto.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lamela, Llorente. Subs: Gazzaniga, Nkoudou, Foyth, Davies, Dier, Skipp, Sterling.

WATCH: Clattenburg on Mohamed Salah simulation controversy

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Longtime Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg joined the NBCSN crew before Sunday’s action to discuss a topic that’s been growing in relevance the past few weeks: Mohamed Salah and diving.

The Egyptian superstar has won several controversial penalties in the past few match days, and referees appear to be closely monitoring Salah.

The Liverpool man was not awarded a penalty for a clear dive in Saturday’s 7-goal thriller with Crystal Palace, a match in which he was up for Man of the Match consideration for sensational play apart from any perceived simulation.

Clattenburg argues that Salah was fortunate not to receive a yellow in that situation, and notes a pattern in the player’s behavior: He goes down if the foul or perceived foul is in a non-scoring situation, but stays up if it’s outside the box or there’s a chance he could get a goal.

Liverpool fans will almost surely disagree given the evidence, but the argument is otherwise quite strong. There’s a difference between diving and simulation/exaggeration, and there’s little doubt the latter has become a part of Salah’s game (perhaps due to the increasing amount of defensive attention and fouling headed his way).