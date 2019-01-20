More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Guardiola: Man City “has to demand more from ourselves”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 11:17 AM EST
Sunday’s 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town did not see Manchester City at its best, and the match didn’t require it, but manager Pep Guardiola was visibly perturbed by his side’s showing at the John Smith’s Stadium.

City led 1-0 at the break on a deflected Danilo strike but came to life with an improved second frame that saw them score in the 54th and 56th minutes.

They got what they earned, says Guardiola. That’s not a compliment. From the BBC:

“The way we played we didn’t deserve more than three goals. We will improve in the future. We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes it’s difficult. They defended deep and man to man.

“What we have done so far has been incredible, in the league and the Carabao Cup. We have an incredible number of points. But this game can teach us and show what we have to do to improve.”

Opening scorer Danilo admitted that City didn’t have the right intensity in the first half, while Leroy Sane said Pep put them right at halftime.

“He always tries to give us the solution and he did it again,” said Sane, who had a goal and an assist. “I think everyone could see in the second half it was much better.”

City starts a three-match week on Wednesday with the second leg of the League Cup semifinal at Burton Albion (City leads 9-0). It’s home to Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday before visiting Newcastle on Jan. 29.

Sane stars, Man City cruises at Huddersfield Town

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 10:33 AM EST
  • City back within four of Liverpool
  • Sane stars in win
  • Terriers 10 points back of safety

Leroy Sane scored a goal and added an assist as Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

City stays four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Mark Hudson sees his side 10 points back of 17th place.

Raheem Sterling was not given a penalty in the 13th minute after a clumsy tackle in the box, one of a couple early shouts for Man City.

Danilo‘s goal came when his long distance rip was blocked by Christoph Schindler, the Terrier’s header bounding off the turf and wrong-footing Jonas Lossl.

Sterling started a move outside the 18, then drifted inside the meet Leroy Sane’s cross with a pounded header to make it 2-0 in the 54th.

Then, pure brilliance, as City turned a Terriers turnover into the goal in four total touches. Danilo to Aguero to Sane for a settle and finish.

Town wasn’t without its chances, Steve Mounie lashing wide of the far post in the 79th minute and just missing a goal with the final kick of the game.

Watch Live: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 10:18 AM EST
Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur enter Sunday’s match at Craven Cottage watching their season’s goals slip further away (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs are now 12 points back of leaders Liverpool and mindful of the three teams within four points of their third place status entering Sunday.

And Fulham is now seven points back of 18th place Newcastle United, far from the safety bid it was expecting when it spent plenty of money to bring Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and others to London.

LINEUPS

Fulham: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Christie, Chambers, Seri, Bryan, Schurrle, Mitrovic, BabelSubs: Bettinelli, R. Sessegnon, Cisse, Cairney, Kebano, Ayite, Vietto.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lamela, Llorente. Subs: Gazzaniga, Nkoudou, Foyth, Davies, Dier, Skipp, Sterling.

WATCH: Clattenburg on Mohamed Salah simulation controversy

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Longtime Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg joined the NBCSN crew before Sunday’s action to discuss a topic that’s been growing in relevance the past few weeks: Mohamed Salah and diving.

The Egyptian superstar has won several controversial penalties in the past few match days, and referees appear to be closely monitoring Salah.

The Liverpool man was not awarded a penalty for a clear dive in Saturday’s 7-goal thriller with Crystal Palace, a match in which he was up for Man of the Match consideration for sensational play apart from any perceived simulation.

Clattenburg argues that Salah was fortunate not to receive a yellow in that situation, and notes a pattern in the player’s behavior: He goes down if the foul or perceived foul is in a non-scoring situation, but stays up if it’s outside the box or there’s a chance he could get a goal.

Liverpool fans will almost surely disagree given the evidence, but the argument is otherwise quite strong. There’s a difference between diving and simulation/exaggeration, and there’s little doubt the latter has become a part of Salah’s game (perhaps due to the increasing amount of defensive attention and fouling headed his way).

Report: Arnautovic to stay at West Ham United

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
West Ham United has outlasted Marko Arnautovic‘s desire to leave the club during this transfer window.

At least for now.

The 29-year-old has been unsettled at West Ham for some time, with his brother/agent angling for a UEFA Champions League move as far back as November.

And Arnautovic’s head was turned to the Chinese Super League with reports of a $360,000-per-week salary offer. A bid of $45 million materialized, but West Ham wanted closer to $60 million for its $25 million purchase from Stoke City.

For what it’s worth, West Ham has insisted that “Arnie” is not for sale. And the price tag has not been met anyway.

Arnautovic has scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches, adding another goal during an FA Cup cameo. He has 40 goals and 35 assists in six Premier League seasons.