Sane stars, Man City cruises at Huddersfield Town

City back within four of Liverpool

Sane stars in win

Terriers 10 points back of safety

Leroy Sane scored a goal and added an assist as Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

City stays four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Mark Hudson sees his side 10 points back of 17th place.

Raheem Sterling was not given a penalty in the 13th minute after a clumsy tackle in the box, one of a couple early shouts for Man City.

Danilo‘s goal came when his long distance rip was blocked by Christoph Schindler, the Terrier’s header bounding off the turf and wrong-footing Jonas Lossl.

8 – Since the start of last season, Leroy Sané has both scored and assisted in eight @premierleague games for Manchester City, at least three more times than any other player at the club (Sterling and Agüero 5). Spectrum. #HUDMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2019

Sterling started a move outside the 18, then drifted inside the meet Leroy Sane’s cross with a pounded header to make it 2-0 in the 54th.

Then, pure brilliance, as City turned a Terriers turnover into the goal in four total touches. Danilo to Aguero to Sane for a settle and finish.

Town wasn’t without its chances, Steve Mounie lashing wide of the far post in the 79th minute and just missing a goal with the final kick of the game.

