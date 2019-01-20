More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Higuain nearing Chelsea move, City looking for Fernandinho cover

By Kyle BonnJan 20, 2019, 6:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Gonzalo Higuain has been linked with a move to Chelsea almost all winter, and all signs point to a move away from the San Siro any day now. The 31-year-old striker was left out of the AC Milan squad to take on Genoa on Monday, the most recent sign of his imminent departure.

In his pre-match press conference, Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke about the likely move, saying angrily, “I spoke in my office with Higuain and it is right to leave him out. We are still waiting on the move and there’s nothing completed but I want to see people who are mentally ready and available and if I don’t get that, I’ll go into battle with those who are more prepared.”

Chelsea has had trouble finding a productive striker of late, with Alvaro Morata benched for poor performance. With Olivier Giroud injured and inconsistent, Maurizio Sarri has utilized Eden Hazard as a false nine, and the result has been just five goals over the last six matches across all competitions.

Manchester City is reportedly looking to find a player to back up defensive midfielder Fernandinho, and the name mentioned is Schalke’s Sebastian Rudy.

The 28-year-old German arrived at Schalke from Bayern Munich this past summer, but has logged just 644 league minutes. While Rudy likely wouldn’t find the starting lineup more often at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola is known for his effective player rotation at Man City, and the club could tempt him with a title race.

Fernandinho has been one of the world’s best defensive midfielders over the past few years, but with the Brazilian on the sideline for two matches earlier this season, Manchester City dropped both games and slipped behind Liverpool in the title race. Center-back John Stones was utilized in the defensive midfield role in Fernandinho’s absence, but Crystal Palace and Leicester City scored a combined five goals.

According to multiple reports in England, a short-term loan would be effective in giving Fernandinho cover for the rest of the season as City looks to catch up with Liverpool and hold of Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arenal.

Arsenal fans were put on alert with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in attendance at the Emirates for Arsenal’s win over Chelsea. The French defender is currently injured, and with Barcelona playing on Sunday, Umtiti was able to make his way to England and watch his countrymates Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette.

It would be highly unlikely for Umtiti to move this winter, as he is vitally important to the Barcelona squad and is out injured for another few weeks due to a long-term knee problem. It’s plausible Arsenal could make a play over the summer, but given how Barcelona’s defense has sagged in his absence, it’s unlikely the La Liga leaders would be willing to let him go. Umtiti’s contract with Barcelona runs through the summer of 2023, so he is under clear club control for the time being.

Rumblings in England have suggested that Tottenham defender and American international Cameron Carter-Vickers could leave Spurs this winter after the club has decided the 21-year-old will not break into the first team. According to a report by TeamTalk.com, Wigan Athletic could be in play for a permanent move for Carter-Vickers, who is currently on loan at Swansea City, but has struggled for playing time with the Championship club.

The American was also linked with Ipswich Town earlier this January, although that was mentioned as another loan. Either way, it sounds increasingly likely that Spurs could recall Carter-Vickers and look for a new club to deploy him at this winter.

Longtime Mourinho assistant Faria earns first managerial job

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 20, 2019, 7:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rui Faria, best known for his 17 years as a Jose Mourinho assistant, has earned his first managerial job, taking charge of Qatari side Al Duhail.

The 43-year-old Faria has followed Mourinho since 2001 at Uniao Leiria, where he linked up with the fellow Portuguese coach and followed him to Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea again, and then Manchester United. The two parted ways last year, with Faria leaving Manchester United last May.

Without a job since leaving Old Trafford and Mourinho recently fired at Manchester United last month, Faria has chosen to finally venture out on his own.

Faria has been linked with a number of jobs in Europe over the years, with teams always looking for a coach with the experience and pedigree Faria has built despite not ever holding a head coaching job. In the past, he has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa. Mourinho said amid links to Arsenal last summer that “if my friend one day has the possibility of a big job, I would help him to pack and carry the bags and to wish him luck.”

Al Duhail won the Qatari Stars League champions last season under manager Nabil Maaloul, who left his post at Tunisia to take charge of the team last July. The two parties went their separate ways 15 days ago. The Doha club claimed Faria chose this job over “great European offers.”

Serie A: Napoli builds cushion, Zapada scores four in Atalanta win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 20, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Napoli afforded itself even more space at second place in the Serie A table with a big 2-1 win over Lazio.

Jose Callejon scored just past the half-hour mark on the break, slotting inside the right post on the low feed from Dries Mertens. Just three minutes later, Arkadiusz Milik buried a free-kick into the top-right corner from just outside the box, doubling Napoli’s lead.

After Callejon hit the post with a header past the hour mark, Ciro Immobile brought Lazio one goal back as he worked Raul Albiol one-on-one. However, the visitors would fall a man down as Francesco Acerbi received a second yellow card and Lazio was unable to draw back level with the disadvantage. The sending off is significant for the record books, as Acerbi had played a full 90 minutes in 148 straight matches, but his suspension next week against Juventus means he will fall just 13 matches short of Javier Zanetti’s Serie A consecutive appearance record.

Elsewhere, Atalanta went to Stadio Benito Stirpe and obliterated Frosinone 5-0 behind four goals from Duvan Zapata. Gianluca Mancini opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but the second half was the Zapata show. He scored his first just a minute before the break on a towering header powered past Marco Sportiello. After halftime, it took just three minutes for Zapata to grab his second, finishing off great individual work by Berat Djimsiti who twisted through defenders.

His third came as he beat Luka Krajnc and took a header from Hans Hateboer to strike home, and for his fourth he got position on Edoardo Goldaniga and headed in a Matteo Pessina cross. The win pushed Atalanta up to seventh on 31 points, just two back of Roma in fourth.

Fiorentina earned an exciting 3-3 draw at home against Sampdoria, falling a man down in the 39th minute but sticking with it during a roller coaster final 10 minutes plus. Holding a 2-1 lead thanks to a brace from debutant Luis Muriel, Fiorentina suddenly found itself trailing 3-2 thanks to 81st and 85th minute goals by Fabio Quagliarella including one from the penalty spot. Thankfully for the home side, German Pezzella was on hand to grab the equalizer in the 93rd minute, powerfully holding up the ball one-on-two in the penalty area and turning to slot home the late effort.

Cagliari also worked a late draw at home thanks to Diego Farias who struck a 91st minute equalizer to finish 2-2 with Empoli. Three of the four goals in that game were scored in the second half with Cagliari up 1-0 at the break.

Finally, Rodrigo Palacio and Jasmin Kurtic cancelled out as Bologna drew 1-1 with SPAL in Ferrara. The match was even on just about all accounts, with the shots 16-14, the possession 53-47 in the home side’s favor, and the teams separated by just two points in the table. The visitors came out the most disappointed with the result, still in the relegation zone on 14 points.

La Liga: Barcelona restores lead, Betis grabs late winner

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 20, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona restored its five-point lead at the top of the La Liga table thanks to a 3-1 victory over Leganes on Sunday.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring, poking a right-footed effort off the inside of the post and in just beyond the half-hour mark. Leganes, meanwhile, owned just one shot through the first half. They visitors at the Camp Nou managed to draw level through Martin Braithwaite in the 57th minute as Allan Nyom delivered a brilliant long-ball down the right to Youssef En-Nesyri who crossed for Braithwaite on the doorstep.

Luis Suarez restored Barcelona’s lead 14 minutes later, but it was all thanks to some Lionel Messi magic. The four-time Ballon d’Or winner ripped a brilliant curler from outside the top of the box that forced a spectacular save from Ivan Cuellar, but he only barely got to the shot, popping it up into the air and falling right at the feet of Suarez who tapped in. Messi would get his own in stoppage time to kill off the game, working a back-and-forth with Jordi Alba before finding space near the penalty spot for an easy finish.

Overall, Barcelona held 72% possession and out-shot Leganes 15-5. The win put Barcelona at 46 points at the top of the table, five above Atletico Madrid and 10 clear of Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Real Betis earned a big three points, keeping them alive in the crowded Champions League race. Sergio Canales scored a penalty in the 94th minute to win 3-2 over Girona. Both teams held leads at one point in the match, as Cristian Tello put Betis in front just 12 minutes in before Girona took control on goals by 21-year-old Aleix Garcia and 31-year-old Seydou Doumbia before halftime. After the break, Lorenzo Morón brought the game back level, a scoreline which held until stoppage time as Canales powerfully deposited the penalty into the lower left-hand corner after Douglas Luiz had fouled Giovani lo Celso.

The win for Betis pushes them up to 7th in the table on 29 points, with fourth placed Sevilla just four points ahead at 33, and Real Madrid in third on 36 points.

Athletic Bilbao and Villareal both settled for a disappointing point in a 1-1 draw. Karl Toko Ekambi rescued the draw for Villareal after Jaume Costa put one in his own net early in the first half. Still, either side would have preferred the win in the crowded relegation battle. Athletic moved to 13th on 23 points with the draw, while Villareal is stuck in 19th on 18 points.

Levante earned a big 2-0 home win over Real Valladolid thanks to goals by Coke and Roger Marti, each coming at the end of a half. The victory pushed them to 26 points, sliding them into 10th place.

Rayo Vallecano was minutes away from a big win that would have brought them out of the relegation zone, but Brazilian striker Willian Jose scored in the 82nd minute to rescue a point for Real Sociedad and leave Rayo in 18th on 20 points.

Man City carves up Huddersfield with clinical goal (video)

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

While some were still sleeping — or shoveling in parts of this country — Manchester City worked as efficient a goal as you’ll see this weekend.

[ MORE: Match recap | Pep reacts ]

New Huddersfield Town loanee Jason Puncheon gave away the ball inside his own half, and Danilo used his first touch to find Sergio Aguero outside the Terriers’ 18.

Aguero flicks his first touch to Leroy Sane, who needed a gaudy two to beat Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

It’s one of the things that makes dangerous sides like Man City, Liverpool, and it looks too easy (For Huddersfield Town, it really was, but we digress).