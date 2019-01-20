More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

WATCH: Clattenburg on Mohamed Salah simulation controversy

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Longtime Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg joined the NBCSN crew before Sunday’s action to discuss a topic that’s been growing in relevance the past few weeks: Mohamed Salah and diving.

The Egyptian superstar has won several controversial penalties in the past few match days, and referees appear to be closely monitoring Salah.

The Liverpool man was not awarded a penalty for a clear dive in Saturday’s 7-goal thriller with Crystal Palace, a match in which he was up for Man of the Match consideration for sensational play apart from any perceived simulation.

Clattenburg argues that Salah was fortunate not to receive a yellow in that situation, and notes a pattern in the player’s behavior: He goes down if the foul or perceived foul is in a non-scoring situation, but stays up if it’s outside the box or there’s a chance he could get a goal.

Liverpool fans will almost surely disagree given the evidence, but the argument is otherwise quite strong. There’s a difference between diving and simulation/exaggeration, and there’s little doubt the latter has become a part of Salah’s game (perhaps due to the increasing amount of defensive attention and fouling headed his way).

Report: Arnautovic to stay at West Ham United

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
West Ham United has outlasted Marko Arnautovic‘s desire to leave the club during this transfer window.

At least for now.

The 29-year-old has been unsettled at West Ham for some time, with his brother/agent angling for a UEFA Champions League move as far back as November.

And Arnautovic’s head was turned to the Chinese Super League with reports of a $360,000-per-week salary offer. A bid of $45 million materialized, but West Ham wanted closer to $60 million for its $25 million purchase from Stoke City.

For what it’s worth, West Ham has insisted that “Arnie” is not for sale. And the price tag has not been met anyway.

Arnautovic has scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches, adding another goal during an FA Cup cameo. He has 40 goals and 35 assists in six Premier League seasons.

Watch Live: Huddersfield Town v. Manchester City

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2019, 7:49 AM EST
Huddersfield Town’s long odds of Premier League survival are just a tad shorter than its chances of beating Manchester City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, but that’s why they play the games, isn’t it (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

Caretaker boss Mark Hudson, a member of the Terriers team that won the Championship, will oversee the match.

City needs a win to stay within four points of leaders Liverpool.

LINEUPS

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Bacuna, Kachunga, Diakhaby, Lowe, Mbenza, Schindler, Puncheon. Subs: Hamer, Depoitre, Pritchard, Mounie, Zanka, Hadergjonaj, Durm.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Stones, Delph, Bernardo, Silva, Jesus, Foden.

USWNT’s 28-game run snapped in hammering by France

AP Photo/David Vincent
Associated PressJan 19, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
Kadidiatou Diani scored twice and France ended the U.S. national team’s 28-game unbeaten streak with a 3-1 victory Saturday in Le Havre, France.

The top-ranked United States had not lost since falling 1-0 to Australia in 2017, The Americans were 25-0-3 over the span.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto also scored for third-ranked France. It has won eight straight matches.

It was the first of 10 matches the United States will play before the World Cup. The Americans are the defending champions and could meet France again in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

France went up in the ninth minute on Diani’s goal off a cross from Delphine Cascarino. Diani scored again in the 57th minute to make it 2-0. The 23-year old plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Katoto, Diani’s PSG teammate, added a goal in the 78th minute.

Mallory Pugh scored for the United States in the final moments.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis had to tinker with her starting lineup and rested stars Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz as a precaution because of minor injuries. Also held out was Kelley O’Hara, still recovering from ankle surgery.

Defender Tierna Davidson came in for Emily Fox in the 53rd minute, marking her first appearance since she fractured her left ankle in a match for Stanford in September.

Davidson decided to leave the Cardinal with a year of eligibility remaining to focus on making the World Cup team. She was the first overall pick in last week’s National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Chicago Red Stars.

The match at La Stade Oceane was sold out with over 25,000 in attendance. The stadium is one of the nine venues that will host World Cup games. The Americans’ next visit to the stadium will be for the final match of the World Cup group stage against Sweden.

“I’m not worried,” Ellis said following the loss. “We know who we are and what we can do.”

Next up for the United States is a match against Spain on Tuesday at Estadio Joss Rico Perez in Alicante. The U.S. women trained in Portugal ahead of the two-match European trip.

Serie A: Roma climb into 4th; anti-racism showing at Inter

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 19, 2019, 8:50 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Roma 3-2 Torino

Nicolo Zaniolo announced himself as one of Europe’s most promising young talents, with the opening goal in Roma’s 3-2 victory over Torino, a game in which the 19-year-old was the best, most dangerous attacker for the whole of 90 minutes.

Zaniolo was initially denied by Salvatore Sirigu, but the young Italian managed to collect the rebound and put it home on the rebound, all while on the ground. Aleksandar Kolarov made it 2-0 not long after the half-hour mark, and Roma appeared to be on their merry way to a third straight victory.

The score was 2-2 by the 67th minute, thanks to Tomas Rincon and Cristian Asnaldo. Stephan El Shaarawy had other ideas, though, as he slammed home the winner, courtesy of a perfect through ball from Lorenzo Pellegrini, in the 73rd.

Now fully recovered from a disastrous start to the season (just five wins from their first 15 games), Roma sit fourth in the table, a point ahead of capital rivals Lazio.

Inter Milan 0-0 Sassuolo

Elsewhere in the top-four, third-place Inter Milan were held to a scoreless draw by 12th-place Sassuolo, but the game’s real story took place in the stands.

With Inter serving the second of its two-game ban on fans being allowed inside the San Siro due to racist chants, more than 10,000 local children were invited to attend as part of an initiative against discrimination. Brothers Universally United hung anti-discrimination signs around the stadium and the players word “BUU No to discrimination” on their shirt sleeves.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Udinese 1-2 Parma

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Frosinone v. Atalanta — 6:30 a.m. ET
Fiorentina v. Sampdoria — 9 a.m. ET
SPAL v. Bologna — 9 a.m. ET
Cagliari v. Empoli — 12 p.m. ET
Napoli v. Lazio — 2:30 p.m. ET