Watch Live: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur enter Sunday’s match at Craven Cottage watching their season’s goals slip further away (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Spurs are now 12 points back of leaders Liverpool and mindful of the three teams within four points of their third place status entering Sunday.
And Fulham is now seven points back of 18th place Newcastle United, far from the safety bid it was expecting when it spent plenty of money to bring Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and others to London.
LINEUPS
Fulham: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Christie, Chambers, Seri, Bryan, Schurrle, Mitrovic, Babel. Subs: Bettinelli, R. Sessegnon, Cisse, Cairney, Kebano, Ayite, Vietto.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lamela, Llorente. Subs: Gazzaniga, Nkoudou, Foyth, Davies, Dier, Skipp, Sterling.