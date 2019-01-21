Arsenal’s head of recruitment leaving club after one year

Sven Mislintat was appointed 14 months ago as Arsenal’s head of recruitment, a key component to the club’s plan heading into the post-Arsene Wenger era.
Fast-forward the second half of last season and the first half of the current season, and the former Borussia Dortmund mastermind is set to leave the club on Feb. 8, Arsenal announced on Monday.
Mislintat arrived at Arsenal when then-chief executive Ivan Gazidis was still calling the shots. Gazidis has himself since departed the club, for AC Milan in September, which has reportedly created some difference in opinions between those left behind.
Despite only spending roughly 14 months in the job, Mislintat will have done a great deal of work in re-shaping what was — but arguably still is — an aging squad requiring a full facelift before returning to the Gunners’ days of competing for — let alone winning — Premier League titles.
A full list of first-team players to come to Arsenal during Mislintat’s tenure reads as follows: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ($72 million), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (swap deal with Alexis Sanchez), Sokratis Papastathopoulos ($23 million), Lucas Torreira ($33 million), Bernd Leno ($24 million), Stephan Lichtsteiner (free) and Matteo Guendouzi ($9 million).
MADRID (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo will make an unwanted trip back to Madrid on Tuesday and is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud.
Ronaldo will be in the Spanish capital on tax charges related to his time at Real Madrid.
The Juventus forward will appear before a judge and receive a suspended two-year sentence as part of a deal struck with Spain’s state prosecutor and tax authorities last year. The agreement will cost him nearly $21.6 million in fines.
In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.
In 2017, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth $16.7 million. Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.
After being questioned for nearly 90 minutes in a Madrid court at the time, the Portuguese player told a judge he never tried to avoid taxes.
The accusations didn’t involve his salary from Real Madrid, his club from 2009 until joining Italian champion Juventus last year.
Ronaldo’s presence in court on Tuesday is not expected to last long. Officials said he declined an option to address the court via video conference.
Separately, Ronaldo is facing a rape allegation in the United States.
Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada in September claiming Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request. Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.
LAFC striker Carlos Vela has been the surprise subject of new rumors of a January move to Barcelona, and when asked about the prospect of such a departure from the United States, the 29-year-old wasn’t about to rule out the La Liga giants.
ESPN Deportes first reported the move, and while they say such a deal is “unlikely,” it’s not a complete uncertainty. They did report, however, that Barcelona has yet to make a permanent bid and that a loan deal has not yet been floated.
When ESPN contacted Vela for comment on the subject, he shed responsibility, suggesting he’s not even in control of his immediate future. “They are issues for the clubs and agents,” Vela said to ESPN. “I’m relaxed, working on the preseason and the most important thing is to be happy in the place you are. In the future we’ll see what happens.”
While Vela said he is “happy” at LAFC, he also made it sound like the wheels are in motion to explore his options. “Whatever I may decide or happens I’ll be happy because I’m loving being in Los Angeles with my team enjoying the day-to-day and I don’t have anything to lose in any case.”
Vela came up as a youth player in the Chivas Guadalajara setup, and moved to Arsenal in 2006. He made 64 appearances for the Gunners but spent a significant time out on loan at clubs like West Brom and Osasuna. He made a permanent switch to Real Sociedad in 2012 and spent six seasons there before joining LAFC in the club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer. He scored 14 goals in 28 MLS appearances, which has apparently caught the eye of Barcelona.
Vela’s session at MLS Media Day was cancelled Sunday after he failed to show.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ousmane Dembele injured his left leg during the second half of Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Leganes in the Spanish league on Sunday.
The 21-year-old France forward slipped while trying to dribble past an opponent, causing him to fall back on his own leg.
After being attended to by team doctors he limped off and was substituted.
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says it seemed his player had “slightly twisted” his ankle, but more tests are planned on Monday.
Dembele scored Barcelona’s opening goal, taking his tally to 13 goals in all competitions this season as he excels as a strike partner to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Rui Faria, best known for his 17 years as a Jose Mourinho assistant, has earned his first managerial job, taking charge of Qatari side Al Duhail.
The 43-year-old Faria has followed Mourinho since 2001 at Uniao Leiria, where he linked up with the fellow Portuguese coach and followed him to Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea again, and then Manchester United. The two parted ways last year, with Faria leaving Manchester United last May.
Without a job since leaving Old Trafford and Mourinho recently fired at Manchester United last month, Faria has chosen to finally venture out on his own.
Faria has been linked with a number of jobs in Europe over the years, with teams always looking for a coach with the experience and pedigree Faria has built despite not ever holding a head coaching job. In the past, he has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa. Mourinho said amid links to Arsenal last summer that “if my friend one day has the possibility of a big job, I would help him to pack and carry the bags and to wish him luck.”
Al Duhail won the Qatari Stars League champions last season under manager Nabil Maaloul, who left his post at Tunisia to take charge of the team last July. The two parties went their separate ways 15 days ago. The Doha club claimed Faria chose this job over “great European offers.”