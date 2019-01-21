Ashley Cole signs with Lampard’s Derby County

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole won eight major trophies together as players, now they’re teaming up once more — only this time, left back Cole will be playing for manager Lampard.

Derby County announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Cole has signed a six-month contract to aid the Championship side’s push for Premier League promotion. The Rams currently sit sixth in England’s second division, holding onto the fourth and final playoff place by a slim two-point margin.

Cole has been without a club since the 2018 MLS season ended and LA Galaxy declined his option for 2019.

Lampard, predictably, is quite pleased he’ll be working with his former teammate and longtime friend in an all new capacity:

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Ashley’s services for the rest of the season. “He’s a fantastic player, a quality left back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room. “Ashley is in good shape, which doesn’t surprise me because he’s an excellent professional, and he will compete for a place in the side like every other player here. “I’ve made my feelings known over the last couple of days just how highly I think of Ashley and I have no doubt whatsoever he will be a positive addition to our squad.”

