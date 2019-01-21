More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Asian Cup: Japan tops Saudi Arabia to reach quarterfinals

Associated PressJan 21, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) Japan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup on Monday by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0.

Takehiro Tomiyasu scored with a header in the 20th minute while the Saudis created few chances despite having more than 75 percent of the possession.

Japan, which is looking to win a record fifth Asian Cup title, will next face Vietnam. Saudi Arabia has not reached the Asian Cup quarterfinals in 12 years.

Again at the sparsely attended tournament, there were banks of empty seats and chants echoed around the stadium.

Later Monday, defending champion Australia plays Uzbekistan while host the United Arab Emirates faces Kyrgyzstan.

Transfer rumor roundup: Higuain, Morata nearing moves; Hazard wants Madrid move

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 21, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
More than two-thirds of the January transfer window has gone by, and Premier League clubs have made very few deals as of yet.

With 10 days remaining, it’s probably safe to assume that business is about to pick up…

With Gonzalo Higuain expected to join Chelsea on loan in the coming hours or days, Alvaro Morata remains the player who’ll be most affected by the Argentine’s arrival. As such, the 26-year-old Spanish forward is expected to complete a loan move of his own in short order. Atletico Madrid could announce Morata’s arrival as soon Monday, according to Sky Sports.

Elsewhere in the locker room at Stamford Bridge, Eden Hazard has his heart set on joining Real Madrid in the summer, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Marca. With the Blues not wanting to sell their prized superstar, Hazard is reportedly ready to force the move through. At 28 years old, the Belgian likely only has two or three years remaining in the prime of his career, at which point paying a fee of (presumably) well over $100 million — if not $150 million — would be unwise on Madrid’s part.

Matteo Darmian is expected to leave Manchester United before the January window closes, with Juventus the current frontrunners for his services, according to the Guardian. Darmian’s initial move to the seven-time defending Serie A champions will be a loan deal, but Juve will have a $9-million option to sign the 29-year-old right back on a permanent basis. With his contract set to expire this summer, Man United would exercise an option in Darmian’s contract in order to recoup nearly 75 percent of their initial investment in the summer of 2015.

Marko Arnautovic reportedly has on the table an extremely lucrative offer from a Chinese Super League club, but the 29-year-old Austrian winger won’t be allowed to leave West Ham United until the summer, according to the Standard. While West Ham hope to avoid a drawn-out saga over the season’s final five months, the Hammers have zero intent to budge from their hardline stance, even if Arnautovic refuses to play and sits out. Arnautovic stands to make nearly $400,000 per week should a move to China come to pass.

Ashley Cole signs with Lampard’s Derby County

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 21, 2019, 12:22 PM EST
Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole won eight major trophies together as players, now they’re teaming up once more — only this time, left back Cole will be playing for manager Lampard.

Derby County announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Cole has signed a six-month contract to aid the Championship side’s push for Premier League promotion. The Rams currently sit sixth in England’s second division, holding onto the fourth and final playoff place by a slim two-point margin.

Cole has been without a club since the 2018 MLS season ended and LA Galaxy declined his option for 2019.

Lampard, predictably, is quite pleased he’ll be working with his former teammate and longtime friend in an all new capacity:

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Ashley’s services for the rest of the season.

“He’s a fantastic player, a quality left back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room.

“Ashley is in good shape, which doesn’t surprise me because he’s an excellent professional, and he will compete for a place in the side like every other player here.

“I’ve made my feelings known over the last couple of days just how highly I think of Ashley and I have no doubt whatsoever he will be a positive addition to our squad.”

Huddersfield appoint BVB II’s Jan Siewert as new head coach

Photo credit: bvb.de
By Andy EdwardsJan 21, 2019, 11:31 AM EST
The trend of German coaches landing some of the biggest managerial gigs in the world shows no signs of letting up anytime soon, as Huddersfield Town announced on Monday that Borussia Dortmund reserves boss Jan Siewert has been appointed first-team head coach.

Siewert, who’s 36, replaces David Wagner, another graduate of the Dortmund II post when he was appointed at the age of 44 in November 2015 when Huddersfield were in the Championship. Siewert has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract which runs through the 2020-21 season.

A defensive midfielder during his playing career for lower-division German sides TuS Mayen, SG Bad Breisig and TuS Montabaur, Siewert began coaching with the German under-17 and under-18 national teams and quickly ascended to prominence when he moved to Dortmund, one of the world’s best production lines for young talent.

Siewert’s maiden first-team voyage will be a tricky one, as he’ll now be asked to rescue Huddersfield from last place in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of safety with 15 games left to play this season. If he’s unable to do so, the club will almost certainly lean heavily upon him to rebuild before giving promotion and PL survival another go immediately thereafter.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle explained the process by which the Terriers came to hire their new boss (MORE QUOTES):

“Let me start by addressing the obvious: ee enjoyed tremendous success under our previous head coach, David Wagner, and we’ve subsequently appointed a new head coach that bears many similarities to him — a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II.

“However, that does a disservice to Jan, who is his own man. There is much more to this appointment than that.”

“Given David’s success at Huddersfield Town, we knew that it was prudent to look to the future in case an offer came in that he couldn’t refuse. David was fully aware that we were undertaking this work. You must prepare for the future.

“Jan’s name came to our attention in his previous role as assistant manager and under-19 coach at VfL Bochum. We first spoke with him over two years ago and we’ve kept in communication since, watching his progress with interest.

“His reputation in the game is very good. He’s known as a coach who is ambitious, has many qualities and who has strong philosophies. As such, it came as no surprise to us when he moved to one of the world’s biggest clubs, Borussia Dortmund.”

Arsenal’s head of recruitment leaving club after one year

Photo credit: Arsenal.com
By Andy EdwardsJan 21, 2019, 10:52 AM EST
Sven Mislintat was appointed 14 months ago as Arsenal’s head of recruitment, a key component to the club’s plan heading into the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Fast-forward the second half of last season and the first half of the current season, and the former Borussia Dortmund mastermind is set to leave the club on Feb. 8, Arsenal announced on Monday.

Mislintat arrived at Arsenal when then-chief executive Ivan Gazidis was still calling the shots. Gazidis has himself since departed the club, for AC Milan in September, which has reportedly created some difference in opinions between those left behind.

Despite only spending roughly 14 months in the job, Mislintat will have done a great deal of work in re-shaping what was — but arguably still is — an aging squad requiring a full facelift before returning to the Gunners’ days of competing for — let alone winning — Premier League titles.

A full list of first-team players to come to Arsenal during Mislintat’s tenure reads as follows: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ($72 million), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (swap deal with Alexis Sanchez), Sokratis Papastathopoulos ($23 million), Lucas Torreira ($33 million), Bernd Leno ($24 million), Stephan Lichtsteiner (free) and Matteo Guendouzi ($9 million).