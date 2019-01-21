Huddersfield appoint BVB II’s Jan Siewert as new head coach

The trend of German coaches landing some of the biggest managerial gigs in the world shows no signs of letting up anytime soon, as Huddersfield Town announced on Monday that Borussia Dortmund reserves boss Jan Siewert has been appointed first-team head coach.

[ MORE: Arsenal’s head of recruitment leaving club after one year ]

Siewert, who’s 36, replaces David Wagner, another graduate of the Dortmund II post when he was appointed at the age of 44 in November 2015 when Huddersfield were in the Championship. Siewert has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract which runs through the 2020-21 season.

A defensive midfielder during his playing career for lower-division German sides TuS Mayen, SG Bad Breisig and TuS Montabaur, Siewert began coaching with the German under-17 and under-18 national teams and quickly ascended to prominence when he moved to Dortmund, one of the world’s best production lines for young talent.

[ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo to plead guilty to tax fraud in Madrid court ]

Siewert’s maiden first-team voyage will be a tricky one, as he’ll now be asked to rescue Huddersfield from last place in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of safety with 15 games left to play this season. If he’s unable to do so, the club will almost certainly lean heavily upon him to rebuild before giving promotion and PL survival another go immediately thereafter.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle explained the process by which the Terriers came to hire their new boss (MORE QUOTES):

“Let me start by addressing the obvious: ee enjoyed tremendous success under our previous head coach, David Wagner, and we’ve subsequently appointed a new head coach that bears many similarities to him — a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II. “However, that does a disservice to Jan, who is his own man. There is much more to this appointment than that.” … “Given David’s success at Huddersfield Town, we knew that it was prudent to look to the future in case an offer came in that he couldn’t refuse. David was fully aware that we were undertaking this work. You must prepare for the future. “Jan’s name came to our attention in his previous role as assistant manager and under-19 coach at VfL Bochum. We first spoke with him over two years ago and we’ve kept in communication since, watching his progress with interest. “His reputation in the game is very good. He’s known as a coach who is ambitious, has many qualities and who has strong philosophies. As such, it came as no surprise to us when he moved to one of the world’s biggest clubs, Borussia Dortmund.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS