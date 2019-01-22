Berhalter trims USMNT squad to 23 ahead of friendlies

Four players were sent back to their Major League Soccer clubs as U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter settled on a 23-man squad ahead of a pair of friendlies.
Berhalter and U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday evening that Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, LAFC’s Tyler Miller, Real Salt Lake’s Justin Glad and the Colorado Rapids’ Kellyn Acosta were all released back to their clubs as preseason training gets underway for all MLS clubs. FC Cincinnati’s Greg Garza departed the USMNT January camp a week ago with a quadriceps injury.
“We’ve had a great two weeks in Chula Vista focusing on building team culture, style of play and competing every day,” Berhalter said. “The entire group has worked hard and brought an excellent mindset, and we thank them for the consistent effort thus far. We look forward to continuing to build on these ideas in Phoenix and measure our progress in the game against Panama.”
The 23-man squad now heads to Phoenix to prepare to face Panama on Sunday, before facing Costa Rica on February 2 in San Jose, Calif.
Here’s the current USMNT squad, via U.S. Soccer (caps/goals):
GOALKEEPERS (2): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)
DEFENDERS (8): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 2/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)
MIDFIELDERS (10): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)
FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers, 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)