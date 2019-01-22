League Cup Preview: Manchester City v Burton Albion

Even with a 9-0 aggregate lead, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plans to send out a strong squad for the second leg of the League Cup against Burton Albion.

Players coming back from injury, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy, along with some youngsters such as Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to play big roles, and though some academy players will feature, Guardiola stated it would mostly be first-team regulars.

Via @OptaJoe: #MCFC are the first side in the top four tiers of English football to score at least 7 goals in back-to-back matches in all comps since #LUFC in Oct 1967; 9-0 v Spora Luxembourg (Fairs Cup) and 7-0 v Chelsea (Div 1) #Prolific — Arlo White (@arlowhite) January 9, 2019

“The guys who have a lot of games in their legs are going to rest,” Guardiola said. “Players who need to play, who haven’t played lately, who are coming back from injury long-term are going to play.

Manchester City is looking for its sixth-straight win to open up 2019. Guardiola’s side has also only allowed one goal this year.

On the other side, Nigel Clough and Burton know that realistically the tie is over, but they’ll see if they can score against the defending Premier League champions on a big night at home.

“It will be about little milestones, and pride of course,” Clough said, via the BBC. “If one of our players could score against one of the best teams in Europe then that would be a milestone for us. Amd it would be a wonderful individual milestone for whoever got a goal.”

Burton sits 55 places behind Man City in the English football pyramid, so this tie was always likely out of reach. However, Wednesday is a chance for Burton to have a night none of their players or fans will ever forget.