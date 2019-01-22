More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

League Cup Preview: Manchester City v Burton Albion

By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 9:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Even with a 9-0 aggregate lead, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plans to send out a strong squad for the second leg of the League Cup against Burton Albion.

[READ: USWNT picks up first win of 2019]

Players coming back from injury, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy, along with some youngsters such as Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to play big roles, and though some academy players will feature, Guardiola stated it would mostly be first-team regulars.

“The guys who have a lot of games in their legs are going to rest,” Guardiola said. “Players who need to play, who haven’t played lately, who are coming back from injury long-term are going to play.

Manchester City is looking for its sixth-straight win to open up 2019. Guardiola’s side has also only allowed one goal this year.

On the other side, Nigel Clough and Burton know that realistically the tie is over, but they’ll see if they can score against the defending Premier League champions on a big night at home.

“It will be about little milestones, and pride of course,” Clough said, via the BBC. “If one of our players could score against one of the best teams in Europe then that would be a milestone for us. Amd it would be a wonderful individual milestone for whoever got a goal.”

Burton sits 55 places behind Man City in the English football pyramid, so this tie was always likely out of reach. However, Wednesday is a chance for Burton to have a night none of their players or fans will ever forget.

Teammates, clubs react to Sala disappearance

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 8:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The disappearance of Emiliano Sala has sent the soccer world into a state of shock.

The horrible news over the English channel however has brought many players, fans and administrators together, as they hope and pray for the safe return of Sala and the flight’s pilot. Sala was on his way from Nantes, France to Cardiff, where he had just signed a contract with a $19 million transfer fee.

Here’s a look at some of the big names across the world who have reacted to the news of Sala’s disappearance.

Pressure increases on Thierry Henry as Monaco loses again

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Thierry Henry’s first managerial stint took another turn for the worse on Tuesday as his Monaco side lost 3-1 at home to second-division Metz in the French Cup.

This latest defeat follows a 5-1 loss at home to Strasbourg in the French league on Saturday, a result which has the 2017 French champion languishing in 19th place.

[READ: Dele Alli out until March]

We have a real problem at the Stade Louis-II,” Henry said after the game, via L’equipe. “I do not know why, I have trouble grasping. We needed to tell each other truths after the match in the locker room. We must be united. I take everything for myself, the lack of aggressiveness, the fact of not being good at Louis II, the tactical errors. We lacked today to be decisive in the opposing end. It will be necessary to be united, to fight, to go forward and to be aggressive. I do not know if the guys realize what’s going on. I can not be in their heads. We are in a critical situation and we are here to try to save ourselves.”

Henry recalled Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic following a long spell out of the side, and only one appearance for Monaco since reaching the World Cup final. But surprisingly, even though Henry said winning this match was a priority for the club, he left key signing Cesc Fabregas on the bench.

When he brought the former Chelsea midfielder on after 69 minutes, second-division leader Metz was already 2-1 up at Stade Louis II.

Monaco had equalized through top scorer Radamel Falcao, but its chronic weakness in defense was again exposed as Metz comfortably reached the last 16 of the competition.

Henry’s immediate task is to win points to help the club escape relegation – starting with Saturday’s key game at Dijon, which is two points above Monaco in 18th spot.

In other French Cup games on Tuesday, first-division sides Guingamp, Lille and Toulouse advanced.

Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain hosts Strasbourg in Wednesday’s matches.

USWNT picks up first win of 2019 over Spain

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 6:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

The U.S. Women’s National Team rebounded from a resounding defeat to France last weekend with a solid 1-0 win over Spain.

Forward Christen Press scored the lone goal in the match played in Alicante, Spain, bursting past her defender before finishing past Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

[READ: Benitez reaches breaking point at Newcastle]

Press came off the bench in the match that again displayed the excellent depth USWNT coach Jill Ellis has to work with ahead of the 2019 World Cup in France this summer. Press, Mal Pugh and Sam Mewis were three regulars who came off the bench to boost the USWNT in the second half.

Up next, in about a month’s time, the USWNT hosts the She Believes Cup, facing Japan, England and Brazil in late February and early March.

Report: Usain Bolt ends short-lived soccer career

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Usain Bolt appears to have hung up the cleats, just a few months after first donning them.

The world-record holder sprinter from Jamaica, who grew up playing soccer and is a self-confessed obsessive, has reportedly given up on his pursuit of becoming a professional soccer player, according to the BBC.

[READ: Big news regarding Tim Howard]

“It was fun while it lasted,” Bolt said. “I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it not the way we should. You live and you learn. It was a good experience – I really enjoyed just being in a team.”

The 31-year-old scored a pair of goals in a friendly match last October with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s A-League, and had a chance to sign with a club in Malta, but turned it down due, reportedly due to wage demands. Central Coast never ended up signing Bolt to a full-time contract either.

The news ends a celebrity stint that looked doomed from the start. For nearly every professional athlete, they spend years and years focusing and practicing their craft. It would have been difficult for Bolt, who didn’t play regularly in his 20s, to step right into a professional side, have a great first touch and put that speed of his over short distances to work. Ultimately, he gave it a go, and it was probably the right time to move on and focus on other ventures.