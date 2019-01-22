More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
USWNT picks up first win of 2019 over Spain

By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 6:32 PM EST
The U.S. Women’s National Team rebounded from a resounding defeat to France last weekend with a solid 1-0 win over Spain.

Forward Christen Press scored the lone goal in the match played in Alicante, Spain, bursting past her defender before finishing past Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Press came off the bench in the match that again displayed the excellent depth USWNT coach Jill Ellis has to work with ahead of the 2019 World Cup in France this summer. Press, Mal Pugh and Sam Mewis were three regulars who came off the bench to boost the USWNT in the second half.

Up next, in about a month’s time, the USWNT hosts the She Believes Cup, facing Japan, England and Brazil in late February and early March.

Pressure increases on Thierry Henry as Monaco loses again

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Thierry Henry’s first managerial stint took another turn for the worse on Tuesday as his Monaco side lost 3-1 at home to second-division Metz in the French Cup.

This latest defeat follows a 5-1 loss at home to Strasbourg in the French league on Saturday, a result which has the 2017 French champion languishing in 19th place.

We have a real problem at the Stade Louis-II,” Henry said after the game, via L’equipe. “I do not know why, I have trouble grasping. We needed to tell each other truths after the match in the locker room. We must be united. I take everything for myself, the lack of aggressiveness, the fact of not being good at Louis II, the tactical errors. We lacked today to be decisive in the opposing end. It will be necessary to be united, to fight, to go forward and to be aggressive. I do not know if the guys realize what’s going on. I can not be in their heads. We are in a critical situation and we are here to try to save ourselves.”

Henry recalled Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic following a long spell out of the side, and only one appearance for Monaco since reaching the World Cup final. But surprisingly, even though Henry said winning this match was a priority for the club, he left key signing Cesc Fabregas on the bench.

When he brought the former Chelsea midfielder on after 69 minutes, second-division leader Metz was already 2-1 up at Stade Louis II.

Monaco had equalized through top scorer Radamel Falcao, but its chronic weakness in defense was again exposed as Metz comfortably reached the last 16 of the competition.

Henry’s immediate task is to win points to help the club escape relegation – starting with Saturday’s key game at Dijon, which is two points above Monaco in 18th spot.

In other French Cup games on Tuesday, first-division sides Guingamp, Lille and Toulouse advanced.

Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain hosts Strasbourg in Wednesday’s matches.

Report: Usain Bolt ends short-lived soccer career

By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Usain Bolt appears to have hung up the cleats, just a few months after first donning them.

The world-record holder sprinter from Jamaica, who grew up playing soccer and is a self-confessed obsessive, has reportedly given up on his pursuit of becoming a professional soccer player, according to the BBC.

“It was fun while it lasted,” Bolt said. “I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it not the way we should. You live and you learn. It was a good experience – I really enjoyed just being in a team.”

The 31-year-old scored a pair of goals in a friendly match last October with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s A-League, and had a chance to sign with a club in Malta, but turned it down due, reportedly due to wage demands. Central Coast never ended up signing Bolt to a full-time contract either.

The news ends a celebrity stint that looked doomed from the start. For nearly every professional athlete, they spend years and years focusing and practicing their craft. It would have been difficult for Bolt, who didn’t play regularly in his 20s, to step right into a professional side, have a great first touch and put that speed of his over short distances to work. Ultimately, he gave it a go, and it was probably the right time to move on and focus on other ventures.

Sacramento Republic acquire new lead investor for MLS expansion push

By Daniel KarellJan 22, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
Sacramento Republic FC took a giant step forward on Tuesday in its pursuit of a Major League Soccer expansion slot.

The club announced in a statement that it had secured the financial investment of billionaire Ron Burkle, an American venture capitalist who also is a part-owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. According to Sacramento Republic chairman and CEO Kevin Nagle, Burkle becomes the team’s new lead investor after a long search.

“For more than a year, we have worked tirelessly alongside Mayor (Darrell) Steinberg to identify a new lead investor that further strengthens our bid to bring Major League Soccer to Sacramento,” Nagle said. “While we held discussions with several potential investors, our focus was, and remains, on finding the right lead investor whose vision for our club and our city best aligns with ours.

“Mr. Burkle is an exceptional leader and businessman, a champion sports owner, a dedicated philanthropist, and someone with a deep appreciation for Sacramento. He is the ideal person to lead the next chapter of our club.”

Founder of the Yucaipa Companies, a venture-capitalist firm, Burkle is reported by Forbes Magazine to hold a net worth of $2 billion, immediately making him one of the richest owners in the American soccer landscape. And according to multiple reports out of Sacramento, the backing of a billionaire was the biggest roadblock between Sacramento joining MLS.

The Sacramento Bee provided some additional notes from the announcement. It’s expected that Burkle will purchase not only the team but also the stadium, which is expected to be privately funded and cost around $250 million. Including a potential future MLS expansion fee of $150 million or more, Burkle could be playing close to half a billion dollars as part of this deal, no small chump change. Nagle meanwhile is expected to stay on as a senior executive.

Since bringing in huge crowds of 10,000 or more fans for their 2014 run to the USL Cup title (which was a lot back in those days), Sacramento seemed to be on the edge of MLS expansion. But since that run, due to missing out on key financial invesments from deep-pocketed owners, Sacramento has been passed by and forced to stay in USL.

Atlanta United, Minnesota United, and Los Angeles FC have all started play in MLS, with FC Cincinnati joining this season. Nashville SC, Inter Miami and Austin FC have all clinched places to start in MLS within the next three years. Meanwhile other cities like Detroit, San Diego and St. Louis are battling with Sacramento for the 28th and (for now) final place in MLS’ expansion journey.

Dele out until March with hamstring strain

By Nicholas MendolaJan 22, 2019, 2:28 PM EST
Dele Alli has joined Harry Kane as key Tottenham Hotspur attackers on the shelf until March.

Dele scored in Sunday’s defeat of Fulham, but the match cost him plenty; The lively 22-year-old hurt his hamstring while tumbling past the end line late in the match.

Spurs say he will not return to training until early March, and leading scorer Kane was already sidelined until that month.

This could spur Spurs — pun completely intended — into the transfer market. The club wasn’t expected to spend to make up for Kane’s injury, but this is a big ask.

Look at the fixtures, which are at least home-heavy.

  • Chelsea (A) – EFL Cup – January 24
  • Crystal Palace (A) – FA Cup – January 27
  • Watford (H) – Premier League – January 30
  • Newcastle (H) – Premier League – February 2
  • Leicester (H) – Premier League – February 10
  • Borussia Dortmund (H) – Champions League – February 13
  • Burnley – Premier League (A) – February 23
  • League Cup Final – February 25* if Spurs reach the final
  • Chelsea – Premier League (A) – February 27

The second leg of the UCL tie with Borussia Dortmund is March 5, and it’s difficult to believe Spurs can knock off the German leaders without two of their brightest talents.

As much of an impression as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making at Old Trafford, imagine how in-demand Mauricio Pochettino will be if he can navigate this mess.