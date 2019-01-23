More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

David Beckham joins Salford City ownership

By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 9:29 AM EST
Money and influence go a long way, and Manchester United’s “Class of ’92” has a lot of it, so don’t be surprised that Salford City is on the rise.

David Beckham has now bought into the English fifth-tier club, subject to FA approval, meaning the celebrated United class now has a stake in Salford City with the club fighting for its first promotion into the Football League.

“The Ammies” have been promoted three times since being taken over by Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, and Gary Neville. Beckham is the owner of Inter Miami CF, expected to debut in Major League Soccer in 2020.

The Class of ’92 released this statement:

“From the very beginning we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey however circumstances and commitments didn’t allow that. Now the time is right and is another exciting time in Salford City’s history. 

“It is important to emphasize that nothing will change in the day to day operations of the club but to have us all together was always the vision. We grew up in Salford, carved our careers here and that’s why we are doing what we are doing at Salford City.”

Salford City is a point back of the National League leaders Leyton Orient. First place gets automatic promotion to League Two, while second through seventh take part in the promotion playoffs.

The club does employ a Rooney, Adam, but the Irish striker is not related to Wayne.

Chelsea’s Sarri: Higuain move soon, Hazard “has to do more”

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Maurizio Sarri is excited to be reunited with Gonzalo Higuain, pending a couple of passed physicals.

The Chelsea manager admitted that his former Napoli star striker is all but a member of the Blues, with Higuain in London for a medical with the Stamford Bridge outfit. Chelsea will take over Higuain’s loan from Juventus and would have an option to buy the player in the summer.

AC Milan will replace Higuain with Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa, the latter undergoing a physical of his own.

Both have been playing regularly and passed summer medicals for their current clubs.

Sarri is not worried about Higuain’s relatively dry patch in the goal department, citing his prolific career record which includes 23 goals for Juventus last season.

“This season he had some troubles but I think that’s part of every player’s career, you have your down moments,” Sarri said. “We hope we can regenerate him quickly so he can pay us back with his goalsIt’s very difficult in January to find one of the most important strikers in the world. So I think the club is working very well because it’s not easy to get a new striker.”

Higuain has eight goals this season, breaking a long run without scoring on Dec. 29 with a finish against SPAL.

As for the man who could set up Higuain to feast, Sarri praised Chelsea’s gamebreaking Eden Hazard but admitted there are issues with the often unsettled megastar.

“I think that he said that coaches told him that he needed to do more. I think he has to do more because the potential is higher than the performances I think. So he has to respect first of all himself, he has to do more.

“I don’t know in this moment he is more an individual player than a leader. He’s very important for us because he’s a great player. He always can win the match in two minutes. Sometimes in one minute. But at the moment he is not a leader.”

It’s hard to lead when you’re unwilling to commit your future to a club. Hot take: It would make a lot of sense for Chelsea for find a way to move Hazard now. His value is going to go down in the summer, and January has a premium on players. Find a player who can function in Sarri’s system, let Callum Hudson-Odoi get a bit more time, and move on from the Belgian.

As good as Hazard is — and he’s one of the best talents in the world — he is also a common thread across teams that have performed and under-performed under three managers. The four players who’ve spent time under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Sarri are Hazard, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, Willian, and David Luiz. Cahill and Azpilicueta are amongst Chelsea’s captains, while Luiz spent two years at Paris-Saint Germain during that span.

FC Cincinnati buys Caleb Stanko from Bundesliga’s Freiburg

scfreiburg.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
FC Cincinnati has added another tool to its MLS expansion workshop, and this one carries an extra amount of intrigue.

American soccer fans have seen very little of 25-year-old Caleb Stanko aside from a 19-minute cameo for the USMNT in World Cup qualifying.

A defensive midfielder with experience at center back and playing on the right, Stanko has battled injuries during his time with German side Freiburg. He made six Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18, a year after going on loan to Swiss side Vaduz.

Stanko hails from Michigan, and joins a list of impressive additions that includes Allan Cruz, Alvas Powell, and Kendall Waston. From FCCincinnati.com:

“We are happy to add Caleb to our roster,” FC Cincinnati Head Coach Alan Koch said. “We look for versatility in our central midfielders and we feel he can fill a number of roles depending on the personnel we have on the pitch. We look forward to Caleb competing immediately within our group.”

There’s been a lot of hand-wringing over FC Cincinnati’s roster build-out by those fearing that the new MLS club could go the way of Minnesota United in thinking its USL players would be enough for Major League Soccer.

Turns out there was a lot more time left in the offseason.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 23

By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 8:31 AM EST
Two Premier League clubs have dipped to new season lows in our Premier League Club Power Rankings.

20. Huddersfield Town — If Jan Siewert can save the Terriers this season, he should get an instant statue next to David Wagner‘s whenever the latter is built.
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

19. Fulham — A fine performance against Spurs ends with another loss.
Last week: 19
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — It’s difficult to rail against the Bluebirds’ performance at Newcastle given the horrific story involving record signing Emiliano Sala’s plane disappearing en route to Wales.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Newcastle United — Out of the drop zone after a convincing defeat of Cardiff City, the Magpies don’t have much of a chance to build on it. Next up are Man City, Spurs, and Wolves, the latter two away from St. James’ Park. By the time Huddersfield Town visits, will the Magpies be with them in the drop zone?
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

16. Burnley — Given their recent run, a draw at Watford is just fine. The Clarets are just dropping due to the razor-thin margins between the hopeful midtable sides. Burnley is still just three points above the drop zone. Now can Sean Dyche slow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s flying Manchester United at Old Trafford?
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

15. Everton *New season low* — Anything other than a win at Huddersfield Town should legitimately increase the heat under Marco Silva‘s seat to full flame.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

14. Southampton — Back-to-back wins and the chance to put another side in its rear view when 14th place Palace visits in what could be the surprise entertainment of the midweek.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

13. Crystal Palace — Some understandable bumps in the road have hit the Eagles, but they’ll be expected to bounce back and get a point or more at Southampton even if Ralph Hasenhuttl has Saints looking up.
Last week: 16
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

12. Brighton and Hove Albion — After losses to Liverpool and Manchester United, don’t be surprised if the Seagulls bust out the goals against Fulham.
Last week: 10
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

11. Leicester City — Now losers of three-in-four after a 7-goal thriller with Wolves, which probably shouldn’t be put down to Claude Puel (but will be).
Last week: 11
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

10. Bournemouth — A nice bounce back and win against West Ham sets the Cherries up for another chance to show something against a Top Six side in unimpressive Chelsea. And, so far, the Cherries have been able to hold onto striker Callum Wilson.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

9. West Ham United — Still maddeningly inconsistent. Would be useful if they can flip Marko Arnautovic for a stable and happy striker (Duvan Zapata?).
Last week: 7
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

8. Watford — A four-match unbeaten run has asked a lot of questions about Javi Gracia‘s Hornets, who sit seventh but could have a stranglehold on it with any sort of consistency in anything other than inconsistency.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

7. Wolves — A riot of a win versus Leicester City snaps a two-match skid and sets Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men up to claim pole position in the race for seventh and a Europa League berth.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

6. Chelsea *New season low* Maurizio Sarri is correct. As was Antonio Conte. And Jose Mourinho. Chelsea is incredibly talented, and just as entitled.
Last week: 5
Season high: 1
Season low: 6

5. Arsenal — A nice win over struggling Chelsea, sure, but Manchester United in the FA Cup and Man City in the league stretch across their next three outings.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Manchester United — Getting past Friday’s FA Cup match with Arsenal would probably get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the Champions League unbeaten as United boss.
Last week: 5
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

3. Tottenham Hotspur — Not really their fault unless you want to explore their summer window a bit more, but Dele Alli and Harry Kane out until March hits their chances hard. A run of home matches against winnable opponents stops them from sinking lower than Chelsea.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

2. Man City — The big question isn’t whether City will win enough points, it’s whether Liverpool will drop four more than the reigning champions.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 3

1. Liverpool — Kept it interesting against feisty Crystal Palace, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s forthcoming return will only serve to strengthen their chances of outgunning anyone who dares draw on the Reds.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

Latest on Emiliano Sala’s missing flight

AP Photo/David Vincent
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 7:45 AM EST
The search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and the pilot of a small aircraft that disappeared from radar while taking the player from Nantes to Wales has resumed Wednesday.

Called off for the night, the search is being conducted under the slim hopes that Sala was picked up by a passing boat and yet to make contact or made it into the plane’s life raft but are yet to be spotted.

The pilot has been identified as Dave Ibbotson of North Lincolnshire.

Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald (video) says it is “very unlikely to have an aircraft that’s in one piece,” noting that they found an orange cushion and a bent piece of metal in the water.

UPDATE: Fitzgerald is now describing the mission as “recovery, not rescue.”

Nantes supporters held a vigil (at bottom) for Sala on Tuesday evening.

Sky Sports reports that Nantes has again canceled training, while Cardiff will resume on Wednesday.