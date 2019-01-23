More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Higuain completes loan move to Chelsea, with option to buy

By Andy EdwardsJan 23, 2019, 3:57 PM EST


Gonzalo Higuain is officially a Chelsea player after completing his loan move from seven-time defending Serie A champions Juventus — via loan to AC Milan since August — to the Premier League side on Wednesday.

The six-month loan agreement reportedly contains a clause that would allow Chelsea to sign the 31-year-old Argentine forward for a fee reported to be more than $40 million. Chelsea can also extend the loan an additional year for $20 million, according to reports.

With Alvaro Morata — who’s now expected to embark a move of his own, to Atletico Madrid — and Olivier Giroud misfiring for the fourth-place Blues, Maurizio Sarri re-emphasized this month his desire to once again work with Higuain. The two spent the 2015-16 season together at Napoli, when Higuain famously scored more goals (36) than he made appearances (35).

Morata and Giroud have between them scored just six league goals (five from Morata) this season, and have been particularly nonexistent over the last two months as Chelsea faded from title-contending hopefuls, to only just holding on in the top-four race with Arsenal and Manchester United now just three points behind them.

Higuain will be unavailable for selection in Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal second leg against Tottenham Hotspur due to his transfer being completed after midday on Wednesday. Tottenham have a slim 1-0 advantage heading to Stamford Bridge.

Higuain’s first chance at a Chelsea debut will come in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Chelsea return to PL action next Wednesday, when they’ll visit 12th-place Bournemouth.

Man City complete Burton battering, reach League Cup final

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 23, 2019, 4:37 PM EST


As far as formalities go, Manchester City’s task of seeing a nine-goal advantage over the line against Burton Albion in Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal second leg might be best describe as overkill.

The defending Premier League champions completed their rout of the League One side, 1-0 on the day and 10-0 on aggregate, to reach what will be the club’s fourth League Cup final in six seasons on Feb. 24. They have lifted the Cup on each of their previous three trips to the final.

Man City will face the winner of the other semifinal, set to be decided on Thursday. Tottenham Hotspur’s slim 1-0 lead will be put to the test by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his side’s 9-0 lead following an overwhelming demolition job in the first leg, Pep Guardiola named a handful of first-team regulars and fringe players in Wednesday’s team. Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Fabian Delph were picked for the starting lineup.

For 25 minutes, City enjoyed a three-quarters majority of the ball and did little more than roll it around Pirelli Stadium. While it took the PL giants longer to open the scoring on Wednesday than in the first leg (five minutes), it didn’t take too terribly long for Aguero to break the deadlock and threatened to reopen the floodgates in the 26th minute.

Burton came closest to a consolation goals in the 70th minute, when they won possession in the middle third of the field and quickly countered. Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric had been beaten, but 18-year-old defender Eric Garcia was perfectly positioned to clear the ball off the line.

FOLLOW LIVE: Man City hauls massive lead into 2nd leg

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 2:15 PM EST


The League Cup semifinal second leg between Manchester City and Burton Albion carries a hilarity amongst any bid for relevance.

Can the League One outfit overcome a 9-goal deficit against one of the best clubs in the world?

Nope, but Burton Albion will still take the pitch against City at Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday.

“We are sold out and we are just going to enjoy it,” said Burton boss Nigel Clough. “Our supporters will get to see some of the best players not just in the country but in the world. They might never get to see a game like this here again.”

Burton would need to win by 10 goals in order to advance, and even a hardly possible 9-0 win would force extra time.

Man City will be playing a significant amount of academy players.

Transfer rumor roundup: James to Spurs, Martins to Newcastle

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 1:20 PM EST


Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want more than $100 million to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid, but Los Galacticos have something else in mind to lower the price.

Spurs would get Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez as part of a deal, says AS, though the player’s star has fallen in recent years.

James has been on loan at Bayern Munich for a year and a half, and has played more under Niko Kovac. He missed six matches with a knee injury, but has three goals in nine Bundesliga appearances this season. It’s better than that, actually, as he has three goals and one assist in the matches which saw him on the field for more than a dozen minutes.

Would James plus cash be enough? Rodriguez is seven months older than Eriksen.

Newcastle has been linked with a pair of loan moves, with The Chronicle saying Mike Ashley sanctioned both during a weekend meeting with Rafa Benitez.

The manager had been reported as ready to walk away from the club if the Magpies hierarchy could not provide two players to his relegation battle.

Antonio Barreca and Gelson Martins are both starving for playing time at AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle is looking moves which include the chance for permanent summer purchases.

Martins was linked as a possible swap piece in an Alvaro Morata deal, but he’d be a far more important part of Newcastle. The 23-year-old Portuguese playmaker only has 224 league minutes for Atleti, but scored 10 goals and registered nine assists for Sporting Lisbon last season.

The 23-year-old Barreca has struggled at both Torino and Monaco after a strong debut season in 2016-17.

— We’ve saved perhaps the best for last: If Chelsea doesn’t want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich, do you believe they’d let the youngster stay in the Premier League. Bild is reporting that Liverpool is trying to bring the 18-year-old to Anfield.

Barcelona seals capture of Frenkie De Jong for $85M

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
1 Comment

FC Barcelona has announced the capture of Ajax wonder boy Frenkie de Jong, with the midfielder set to join the club on July 1.

The transfer fee will be a minimum of $85 million, and could rise to $98m.

De Jong, 21, is an integral part of Ajax’s center midfield, a defensive force with offensive upside. He’s posted four goals and an assist this season, and registered eight assists last season.

A reported target of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and seemingly anyone with eyes, De Jong will join Barcelona on a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

He’s also lined up at center back, as well as slightly more advanced midfield positions, and was a critical part of the Netherlands winning its UEFA Nations League group over France and Germany.

