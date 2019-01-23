Higuain completes loan move to Chelsea, with option to buy

Gonzalo Higuain is officially a Chelsea player after completing his loan move from seven-time defending Serie A champions Juventus — via loan to AC Milan since August — to the Premier League side on Wednesday.

The six-month loan agreement reportedly contains a clause that would allow Chelsea to sign the 31-year-old Argentine forward for a fee reported to be more than $40 million. Chelsea can also extend the loan an additional year for $20 million, according to reports.

With Alvaro Morata — who’s now expected to embark a move of his own, to Atletico Madrid — and Olivier Giroud misfiring for the fourth-place Blues, Maurizio Sarri re-emphasized this month his desire to once again work with Higuain. The two spent the 2015-16 season together at Napoli, when Higuain famously scored more goals (36) than he made appearances (35).

Morata and Giroud have between them scored just six league goals (five from Morata) this season, and have been particularly nonexistent over the last two months as Chelsea faded from title-contending hopefuls, to only just holding on in the top-four race with Arsenal and Manchester United now just three points behind them.

Higuain will be unavailable for selection in Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal second leg against Tottenham Hotspur due to his transfer being completed after midday on Wednesday. Tottenham have a slim 1-0 advantage heading to Stamford Bridge.

Higuain’s first chance at a Chelsea debut will come in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Chelsea return to PL action next Wednesday, when they’ll visit 12th-place Bournemouth.

