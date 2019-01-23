Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 23

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Premier League clubs have dipped to new season lows in our Premier League Club Power Rankings.

20. Huddersfield Town — If Jan Siewert can save the Terriers this season, he should get an instant statue next to David Wagner‘s whenever the latter is built.

Last week: 20

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

19. Fulham — A fine performance against Spurs ends with another loss.

Last week: 19

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — It’s difficult to rail against the Bluebirds’ performance at Newcastle given the horrific story involving record signing Emiliano Sala’s plane disappearing en route to Wales.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Newcastle United — Out of the drop zone after a convincing defeat of Cardiff City, the Magpies don’t have much of a chance to build on it. Next up are Man City, Spurs, and Wolves, the latter two away from St. James’ Park. By the time Huddersfield Town visits, will the Magpies be with them in the drop zone?

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

16. Burnley — Given their recent run, a draw at Watford is just fine. The Clarets are just dropping due to the razor-thin margins between the hopeful midtable sides. Burnley is still just three points above the drop zone. Now can Sean Dyche slow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s flying Manchester United at Old Trafford?

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

15. Everton *New season low* — Anything other than a win at Huddersfield Town should legitimately increase the heat under Marco Silva‘s seat to full flame.

Last week: 12

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

14. Southampton — Back-to-back wins and the chance to put another side in its rear view when 14th place Palace visits in what could be the surprise entertainment of the midweek.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

13. Crystal Palace — Some understandable bumps in the road have hit the Eagles, but they’ll be expected to bounce back and get a point or more at Southampton even if Ralph Hasenhuttl has Saints looking up.

Last week: 16

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

12. Brighton and Hove Albion — After losses to Liverpool and Manchester United, don’t be surprised if the Seagulls bust out the goals against Fulham.

Last week: 10

Season high: 9

Season low: 19



11. Leicester City — Now losers of three-in-four after a 7-goal thriller with Wolves, which probably shouldn’t be put down to Claude Puel (but will be).

Last week: 11

Season high: 7

Season low: 13



10. Bournemouth — A nice bounce back and win against West Ham sets the Cherries up for another chance to show something against a Top Six side in unimpressive Chelsea. And, so far, the Cherries have been able to hold onto striker Callum Wilson.

Last week: 13

Season high: 6

Season low: 14



9. West Ham United — Still maddeningly inconsistent. Would be useful if they can flip Marko Arnautovic for a stable and happy striker (Duvan Zapata?).

Last week: 7

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

8. Watford — A four-match unbeaten run has asked a lot of questions about Javi Gracia‘s Hornets, who sit seventh but could have a stranglehold on it with any sort of consistency in anything other than inconsistency.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

7. Wolves — A riot of a win versus Leicester City snaps a two-match skid and sets Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men up to claim pole position in the race for seventh and a Europa League berth.

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 13



6. Chelsea *New season low* — Maurizio Sarri is correct. As was Antonio Conte. And Jose Mourinho. Chelsea is incredibly talented, and just as entitled.

Last week: 5

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

5. Arsenal — A nice win over struggling Chelsea, sure, but Manchester United in the FA Cup and Man City in the league stretch across their next three outings.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

4. Manchester United — Getting past Friday’s FA Cup match with Arsenal would probably get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the Champions League unbeaten as United boss.

Last week: 5

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

3. Tottenham Hotspur — Not really their fault unless you want to explore their summer window a bit more, but Dele Alli and Harry Kane out until March hits their chances hard. A run of home matches against winnable opponents stops them from sinking lower than Chelsea.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 8

2. Man City — The big question isn’t whether City will win enough points, it’s whether Liverpool will drop four more than the reigning champions.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

1. Liverpool — Kept it interesting against feisty Crystal Palace, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s forthcoming return will only serve to strengthen their chances of outgunning anyone who dares draw on the Reds.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

